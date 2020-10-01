 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Five tips to help your kids thrive during remote learning. Well, six if you count "Stop hitting them" as a tip   (cnbc.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean "start hitting them" subby.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First, they have to "stop hitting" themselves.


/ older siblings
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The belt always worked for me. Still kinda amazed my dad could unclasp the 2" wide leather belt. Whip it all out and double it over in one smooth motion for the smacking.

I really need to ask him if he practiced in the mirror. Cause I've tried it. Its not as easy or as seamless as he made it look. One hand goes to the belt and 2 seconds later. It has been unclasped, belt pulled from loops, doubled over both ends in hand, while holding your wrist so you don't escape the wrath coming (admittedly i deserved)
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Remote learning for 3/5 days has been brutal.  :/
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3 kids.
-Eldest graduated in 2019 from a virtual school.
-'youngest' (by 1 minute) has been in virtual learning from 8th grade to her now junior/senior year.
-her twin brother started this semester. Also graduating in 2021.

All 3 where homeschooled the school year after adoption under mrs.4335's 'bootcamp to get your academics up to the same level as your peers'. (All were behind one way or another at the near bottom of their peers.'

All 3 have clawed themselves from the bottom to at least average.

And all suggestions in the article are things we have implemented. They have worked for my kids (additionally my nephew who stayed with for most of the rest of the last schoolyear when schools went virtual. Because we're family. And we help with what we are able to)

So. Yeah. Fine. Its just the experience of this random guy on the internet. Take that as you will.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: You mean "start hitting them" subby.


Ours are required to keep a camera on. You've got to make sure to turn that off.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
/works for internet, too
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is incumbent upon the parents to keep the exact right balance of alcohol, caffeine, and chocolate in their system to have the patience for this shiat.
 
