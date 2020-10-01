 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Carjacker steals vehicle with baby inside, returns both minutes later   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In carjackings, as in horror movies, always check the back seat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lengths men will go to in order to avoid having a baby.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby in question:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back-Seat-Baby by AlarmCo.  It may only take 40 seconds to steal a car but if you have Back-Seat-Baby they'll return it in 20.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, parent arrested seconds later?....
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I preferred Trunk Monkey
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened a few years ago a few blocks from my apartment, everyone but the kids got charged with something.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't say HOW the car was jacked, was it "a pistol in the face get out of the car jacking" or was it "Papa left the keys in the car while he stopped off for a lottery ticket jacking"

I suspect the latter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Returned? Yeah sure, with no hubcaps on the car and the kid was missing a kidney.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Article doesn't say HOW the car was jacked, was it "a pistol in the face get out of the car jacking" or was it "Papa left the keys in the car while he stopped off for a lottery ticket jacking"

I suspect the latter.


Carjacking is separate from grand theft auto, in the same way mugging is different than theft.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Back-Seat-Baby by AlarmCo.  It may only take 40 seconds to steal a car but if you have Back-Seat-Baby they'll return it in 20.


Damn, that's better than Trunk Monkey.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: bobobolinskii: Article doesn't say HOW the car was jacked, was it "a pistol in the face get out of the car jacking" or was it "Papa left the keys in the car while he stopped off for a lottery ticket jacking"

I suspect the latter.

Carjacking is separate from grand theft auto, in the same way mugging is different than theft.


Yup, but the guy tried to minimize the results of his making a federal case out of it. Doing a kidnapping is a different matter than mere robbery.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Carjacker steals car.  Baby inside steals heart.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, parents are still leaving their children unattended in cars in 2020. I am thinking that is the result the dad wanted...


/Not the return part
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can someone be kidnapped unintentionally?  Sounds like things worked out fairly well, actually. Especially for the car thief if he stays loose.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: UltimaCS: bobobolinskii: Article doesn't say HOW the car was jacked, was it "a pistol in the face get out of the car jacking" or was it "Papa left the keys in the car while he stopped off for a lottery ticket jacking"

I suspect the latter.

Carjacking is separate from grand theft auto, in the same way mugging is different than theft.

Yup, but the guy tried to minimize the results of his making a federal case out of it. Doing a kidnapping is a different matter than mere robbery.


Right.

One of is:

"Police take a report, give you a copy for your insurance and forget about it unless they pick the guy up by chance on the way to the chop shop"

The other is:

"Statewide mobilization of police, possible federal involvement, amber alert, and prime time news on local TV and radio until the infant is recovered, probably resulting in your ass landing in prison for the next decade"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not sure what's with the facepalm.... pretty sure the charges for kidnapping are far more stiff than stealing a car.

Also in many cities you tell a cop your car was stolen and you'll get a shrug and told to file a report (for insurance purposes).  You tell a cop a thief took your car and your child, and the whole police department will be out looking for the guy.

This guy returning the car and fleeing makes sense to me.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: In carjackings, as in horror movies, always check the back seat.
---


Or steal only two-seaters.  clipart.coolclips.com
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next time, use the sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is literally my nightmare.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

agent00pi: I preferred Trunk Monkey



Loved them, first one I saw, others were good, but they never topped it for comedic simplicity

Trunk Monkey - Car Thief
Youtube Iyh0bG7FWJg
 
