Wife snaps a picture of sleeping husband in passenger seat of car, asks people to Photoshop into the window what he missed while asleep. The Internet remains undefeated
19
    More: Amusing, Christie Brinkley, Sharea Overman, National Lampoon's Vacation, Sharea's quest, National Lampoon, Sleep, Nate, truck driver  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 6:35 PM



19 Comments
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she was driving while doing this on her phone?  And how many stories have we seen where this is the last thing before the driver gets into a fatal car accident?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So she was driving while doing this on her phone?  And how many stories have we seen where this is the last thing before the driver gets into a fatal car accident?


The original story is that he was driving but he looked asleep so she took the pic of him. She is a photographer with photoshop friends, so texted it to her friends as a lark, and then this started
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Assuming either:

1. Photo was mirrored, or

2. In the UK.

/or hell, maybe driving unconscious. Edgy
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of those are pretty good.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: The original story is that he was driving but he looked asleep


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: NeoCortex42: So she was driving while doing this on her phone?  And how many stories have we seen where this is the last thing before the driver gets into a fatal car accident?

The original story is that he was driving but he looked asleep so she took the pic of him. She is a photographer with photoshop friends, so texted it to her friends as a lark, and then this started


That would make more sense. It sounded like he was in the passenger seat and she was taking the photo.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MBooda: Assuming either:

1. Photo was mirrored, or

2. In the UK.

/or hell, maybe driving unconscious. Edgy


Article spoke of "shady biscuits from a petrol station." I think 2 goes without saying.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: MBooda: Assuming either:

1. Photo was mirrored, or

2. In the UK.

/or hell, maybe driving unconscious. Edgy

Article spoke of "shady biscuits from a petrol station." I think 2 goes without saying.


It does go without saying but not for the reason you think
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: MBooda: Assuming either:

1. Photo was mirrored, or

2. In the UK.

/or hell, maybe driving unconscious. Edgy

Article spoke of "shady biscuits from a petrol station." I think 2 goes without saying.


Yeah, no.

FTFA:
Sharea Overman snapped a picture of her husband, Nate, while they were on a family road trip in Indiana on August 28.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This has been a clickbait article at the bottom of CNN for a month.

It's not news it's Aunty Frannie's email forwards.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what he missed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nitropissering: This is what he missed.

[Fark user image image 634x360]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/one in the box, one in the bush
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's see rugbyjock's contribution.  That should be neat.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Let's see rugbyjock's contribution.  That should be neat.


*howaboutnobear.jpg*
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The gorilla with a pug's head was very well done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, wives. You so funny.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here for Steve Martin and John Candy... I am disappoint...

/He's drunk. How would he know where we're going?...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheSwizz: [Fark user image 850x525]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
