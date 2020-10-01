 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Usually, it's Florida -Man- masturbating in front of 7-Eleven at 11 AM on a Wednesday   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Vanessa Lee Jones, Legal terms, Convenience store, Police, recent months, Criminal law, lewd display, Allegation  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 5:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sir, I'm going to have to ask you to leave.  This is the sort of behavior I'd expect at a Kum & Go.  We reserve the front of our 7-11 for craps like the good lord intended.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As her defense counsel, that was a mugshot (which are rarely flattering) and she may have been inebriated at the time, having a possible affect on her overall visage .

So her lewd acts might not have been the worst thing to see at a 7-11 at 11:00 am.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

I hate when I unintentionally masturbate
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My kind of broad
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

Can you unintentionally masturbate?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If more women masturbated in public there would be world peace or something
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A fairly rough 28. Might be salvageable yet if the teeth aren't full of methrot.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

Can you unintentionally masturbate?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RanHakubi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

I hate when I unintentionally masturbate


Right? Like how you're washing dishes, whistling to the radio, and suddenly you're cranking one out and you have no idea how it happened.

Why are you all looking at me like that?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jones, cops say, was observed by the child's uncle, who "video recorded the incident which was shown to law enforcement."

I'm sure he did.  For justice.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Can you unintentionally masturbate?


You could try, but that would be self-defeating.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, not the Big Gulp, then?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

Can you unintentionally masturbate?


Go Kart Racing
Youtube GcXEpVBhIeU

NSFW, of course.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Patrons at a 7-Eleven in Florida were treated yesterday to a lewd display

*looks at the mugshot*

Oh, I wouldn't say they were "treated" to anything
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh yes, the bate and switch challenge.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Niiiiiiiiice! Some 28 year old woman touching herself in public!

Clicks link.

...

Puts on glasses...

...

28?!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Niiiiiiiiice! Some 28 year old woman touching herself in public!

Clicks link.

...

Puts on glasses...

...

28?!


Meth is a helluva drug.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I for one, probably wouldn't have called the cops
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll judge for myself, thank you! Which Reddit forum has the video?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Okay, which one of you Farkers posted this?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

I hate when I unintentionally masturbate

Right? Like how you're washing dishes, whistling to the radio, and suddenly you're cranking one out and you have no idea how it happened.

Why are you all looking at me like that?


Because you're not supposed to use the dishrag for that.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She was on duty to heat up additional hotdogs
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank you, cum again!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

I hate when I unintentionally masturbate


"My shoelace was untied, I tripped, and well, you know the rest, officer".
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: RanHakubi: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Police allege that Vanessa Lee Jones did "intentionally masturbate" while outside a 7-Eleven in St. Petersburg around 11 AM Wednesday.

I hate when I unintentionally masturbate

Right? Like how you're washing dishes, whistling to the radio, and suddenly you're cranking one out and you have no idea how it happened.

Why are you all looking at me like that?

Because you're not supposed to use the dishrag for that.


And you left the camera on.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Smoking Gun isn't.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well...did she finish?
 
Coronach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, thank heaven?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Niiiiiiiiice! Some 28 year old woman touching herself in public!

Clicks link.

...

Puts on glasses...

...

28?!


I'm not sure what you expecting.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jones, cops say, was observed by the child's uncle, who "video recorded the incident which was shown to law enforcement."

Creepy uncle for the win.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.