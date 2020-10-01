 Skip to content
(KUCI)   This week's 3 hr serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Felt, Au Pairs, & The Damned, new music, and a major show announcement. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #153 Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Ello all.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mornin' you lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stand...

<checks stream>

...ing by...
 
Pista
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here goes
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
here. we. go....
 
Pista
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whoa new Damned!
 
Pista
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My first stage diving experience was at a The Damned show.
& my second
 
Pista
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RIP Nick Marsh
Fark cancer
 
