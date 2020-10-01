 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Why am I taking meth? To help me exorcise this 1 year old baby, of course   (foxnews.com) divider line
22
605 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can talk, after you've performed a couple. It's hard work.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt there is meth to his madness.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Listen, if you're gonna take meth, take it for a valid reason.  Like you can't afford cocaine and you want to remain fashionably skinny.
 
olapbill
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
take, heat, this is my rock.
Amen.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why is he green? Was the meth made with gamma radiation?
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Praise the Lo...WHAT?!?!
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
sovah [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subs, was the Sick tag methed up in the corner, or being 'excorcised' as well?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Listen, if you're gonna take meth, take it for a valid reason.

What are you talking about?  It's very important to get regular exorcise.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If me doing meth would have quieted my colicky son, I would have probably considered it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Exorcise and a balanced diet can help keep your health from being a meth.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really blasphemous, everyone knows early Christians followed herds of animals so they could eat the shrooms that grew in their shiat. That's the proper christian high.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair, most people have wanted to exorcise a baby one time in their life.

/don't exorcise baby.
//or anyone
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Listen, if you're gonna take meth, take it for a valid reason.  Like you can't afford cocaine and you want to remain fashionably skinny.


I think you'd be better off just saving up for cocaine
 
nitropissering
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What flavor of Everlasting Gobstopper did he take!
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I read that as exercise, and it still kinda worked...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

What flavor of Everlasting Gobstopper did he take!


Man, Shrek has fallen on hard times.
 
sefert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

What flavor of Everlasting Gobstopper did he take!

Man, Shrek has fallen on hard times.


Ahhh... came here to make similar crack.  I'm too slow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That poor demon, being tormented by a one year old baby. No wonder they had to exorcise it.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta admit:

Started reading the guys name?
My mind leapt to "Haskell".
 
thejmz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...you can see tons of pics of the non-green pastor and his congregation on their FB page:

https://www.facebook.com/HORAD-Minist​r​ies-95433611592/?ref=page_internal
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. If you use it during your religious rite doesn't that avoid illegalities?
 
