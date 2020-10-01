 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Polish divers find WWII Nazi sub that may end mystery of Russia's 'Amber Room', how the Nazis put a submarine in a can of Pledge   (reuters.com) divider line
34
dammit just give me a login
1 hour ago  
It was from Koenigsberg that the Karlsruhe steamer set sail in 1945 with a heavy cargo, before being sunk by Soviet warplanes off the coast of Poland.
Divers from the Baltictech group say they have found the wreck of the Karlsruhe.

/ Ctrl+F
// sub
/// Phrase not found
 
The Googles Do Nothing
1 hour ago  
I've heard variations of this story for years where they think they found the stash in a cave, a safe under an old building, now a Nazi ship that can transform into a submarine.
 
BumpInTheNight
1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: It was from Koenigsberg that the Karlsruhe steamer set sail in 1945 with a heavy cargo, before being sunk by Soviet warplanes off the coast of Poland.
Divers from the Baltictech group say they have found the wreck of the Karlsruhe.

/ Ctrl+F
// sub
/// Phrase not found


Any ship can be a submarine, once.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
They were initially very puzzled as the vessel lacked screen doors.
 
lifeslammer
55 minutes ago  
So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things
 
dothemath
50 minutes ago  
WTF is that article about?

They stole a room and hid it on a submarine?
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things


I'm not sure of the mechanics of it but it was probably a bunch of panels covered with/made of amber.
 
IHadMeAVision
50 minutes ago  
Took the divers a long time to identify the vessel as a submarine because of its lack of a screen door.
 
MrBonestripper
46 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things


That's actually kinda what happened.

The whole room was paneled in amber, like some crazy mosaic.  The Nazis took out the panels as a war trophy.

Here's a pic of the recreation:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
46 minutes ago  
they ain't got jack.
 
sovah
44 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things

I'm not sure of the mechanics of it but it was probably a bunch of panels covered with/made of amber.


The walls of the original room were covered with panels worked out of amber, gold leaf, and mirrors.
When the Catharine Palace was taken, the panels were pried off and cut into manageable size.

Honestly, the room's ugly as fark.
 
mikaloyd
43 minutes ago  
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
42 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things

I'm not sure of the mechanics of it but it was probably a bunch of panels covered with/made of amber.


with gold gilding behind it apparently.

so lets do some quick math....the room reportedly had 6 tons of amber on it

current price average is around 300/gram

room should be around 2 billion dollars or so. And somehow people think they will find this before russian intelligence ever did. They might find the transport and empty crates at best
 
BafflerMeal
41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg
39 minutes ago  
According to the TFA linked: "It was from Koenigsberg that the Karlsruhe steamer set sail in 1945 with a heavy cargo, before being sunk by Soviet warplanes off the coast of Poland."

According to a CBS story on the same ship: "The wreckage of a German warship that was struck by a British torpedo in 1940 has been discovered off the coast or Norway. Norwegian power grid operator Statnett said the cruiser Karlsruhe was identified more than 1,600 feet underwater from sonar images."

So which is it?

2 separate ships named "Karlsruhe?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
39 minutes ago  

sovah: Honestly, the room's ugly as fark.


You know what they say: if it ain't Baroque, don't fix it.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Submarine might look like??
 
ZMugg
35 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: sovah: Honestly, the room's ugly as fark.

You know what they say: if it ain't Baroque, don't fix it.


And I always say: "If it's Baroque, get some ga-lue and fa-ix it".
 
Fireproof
34 minutes ago  
As someone who's a sucker for a real-life lost important things story (even got an article published to Cracked at great effort on lost works of pop culture), I've done some research on this. The consensus is very much that it was destroyed in the bombing of Königsberg Castle, and that's probably right.

The Soviets, of course, don't want to admit that they may have accidentally destroyed a Russian national treasure, so the rumors flowed.
 
grimlock1972
33 minutes ago  
my personal theory on the Amber rom is that it has long since been broken up and melted down and recast in numerous gold objects and the Amber has been reused as well.   That said even if if part of it is found in tact Russia will immediately claim it and those who labored to recover it will likely get nothing but a mention in the international news.
 
grimlock1972
32 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: my personal theory on the Amber room is that it has long since been broken up and melted down and recast in numerous gold objects and the Amber has been reused as well.   That said even if if part of it is found in tact Russia will immediately claim it and those who labored to recover it will likely get nothing but a mention in the international news.


FTFM


the debate on the amber rom is not yet settled XD
 
fat boy
31 minutes ago  
Sub par headline, subby
 
some_beer_drinker
21 minutes ago  

dothemath: WTF is that article about?

They stole a room and hid it on a submarine?


sure, jan
 
Lee in Texas
21 minutes ago  
At first I thought the headline said "Polish drivers...". I may be a terrible person for not wondering "WTF?".
 
dothemath
18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dothemath: WTF is that article about?

They stole a room and hid it on a submarine?

sure, jan


Ive eaten eight Nazi subs.

Two more and I get one free!
 
machodonkeywrestler
18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things


Exactly
 
machodonkeywrestler
15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: As someone who's a sucker for a real-life lost important things story (even got an article published to Cracked at great effort on lost works of pop culture), I've done some research on this. The consensus is very much that it was destroyed in the bombing of Königsberg Castle, and that's probably right.

The Soviets, of course, don't want to admit that they may have accidentally destroyed a Russian national treasure, so the rumors flowed.


What's the name of the article? I'd like to read it.
 
Turbo Cojones
12 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things

That's actually kinda what happened.

The whole room was paneled in amber, like some crazy mosaic.  The Nazis took out the panels as a war trophy.

Here's a pic of the recreation:
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Meanwhile the average Russian was eating bugs and dirt.
 
Kalyco Jack
9 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things

I'm not sure of the mechanics of it but it was probably a bunch of panels covered with/made of amber.


Presumably they took the panels out and laid them flat then wrapped them for transport like an Ikea bookshelf. May have stopped off in Sweden to loot a little tiny wrench to put them back together with.
 
Turbo Cojones
9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [thumbs-prod.si-cdn.com image 800x600]


Compare that with the pic of Dump's living room and you may have an epiphany.
 
zez
8 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: lifeslammer: So....they just cut the entire room out of the building and moved it?

Because thats what the article seems to imply with how they worded things

That's actually kinda what happened.

The whole room was paneled in amber, like some crazy mosaic.  The Nazis took out the panels as a war trophy.

Here's a pic of the recreation:
[Fark user image 850x637]


Looks like trump has it now
 
Kalyco Jack
8 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x575]
What a Submarine might look like??


Hmmm... and here I thought Deutsche Werke Kiel was a DJ.
 
khhsdude
4 minutes ago  
The Amber Room: Imperial Russia's Priceless Art Installation
Youtube LjY_0KpD5BQ
 
ZMugg
2 minutes ago  
Upon further research, TFA Karlsruhe went down in the Baltic, and CBS'S Karlsruhe went down in the North Sea.

2 separate ships, same name.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
