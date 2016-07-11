 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   You want a piece of me? Here, try my cane you farkwad   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, English-language films, Martial arts, Lorenza Marrujo, apartment of 81-year-old Elizabeth McCray, little lady, Fontana apartment, 67-year-old, Monday night  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 4:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I didn't expect that little lady would be that brave," McCray said of her friend. "I said, 'Could you be careful, he's gonna kill us.' She said, 'Not tonight.'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: "I didn't expect that little lady would be that brave," McCray said of her friend. "I said, 'Could you be careful, he's gonna kill us.' She said, 'Not tonight.'"

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


cnet2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
Approves
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"He grabbed me and he shake me," McCray said.


Another satisfied AC/DC fan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wax on, dentures off.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA"He lifted up and tried to twist my hand, but at the same time, I twisted his and turned it around real fast and he was saying, 'You're hurting me, you're hurting me,'" Marrujo said. "And I said, 'I don't care. I don't care what happens to you. You had no right to hurt an elderly person.'"

F*ck YES, grandma! FINISH HIM!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Badass as hell but that's a rough sixty seven.
 
olapbill
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blondambition: Badass as hell but that's a rough sixty seven.


beats a rough 69.
or does it?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are gun canes a thing? If I ever need a cane I am thinking that a cane sword would be nice, but a gun cane would be better.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.