(The Daily Beast)   Another QAnon mom has kidnapped her child. Y'know, seems like these QAnon people may not exactly be thinking straight   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius
40 minutes ago  
Emily Jolley, a self-proclaimed psychic and "mindfulness teacher"

I don't know what she filled her mind with, but she took it off the wrong shelf.
 
Petit_Merdeux
32 minutes ago  
TOT MOM!!!

?
 
thorpe
28 minutes ago  
"Police said Butler was taken by his biological mother, Emily Jolley, during a supervised visit.
"It's very possible that she is no longer in Utah, and we have no idea which direction she has gone," said Timothy Butler, Terran's father.

Timothy Butler said he was never married to Jolley. He said that after years of custody battles and attempts at shared custody, Utah courts awarded him full custody of Terran. He said this happened after Jolley made false allegations of abuse against him, and coached Terran on what to say to police when he was in preschool.

About a year ago, Butler said he started facilitating supervised visits with Terran and his mom. It was on one of those visits that the Butler said the supervisor let Jolley take off with Terran.

"We still don't know the details of whether or not she was an actual accomplice or an acquaintance before she became a supervisor, or she was manipulated," Butler said.

He said there is good reason that Terran is not meant to be alone with his biological mother.

'We do believe Terran to be in imminent danger, not necessarily of any track history of Emily being a physically abusive person, but obviously a long history of emotional abuse that she has subjected Terran to. Mental instability, and a group of dangerous individuals that she has chosen to associate herself with.' "

https://kutv.com/news/local/father-of​-​missing-6-year-old-says-boys-mother-is​-part-of-anti-government-organization
 
thorpe
26 minutes ago  
From the same link:

" 'At that visit, she pulled out some paperwork from this new government - whatever she belongs to - and had a 5-year-old sign his name, and she was getting a fingerprint basically relinquishing his rights as a U.S. citizen, is what this document had said,' "
 
hugram
21 minutes ago  
Good lord Q... It's time to stop posting your nonsense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
10 minutes ago  
I thought they were opposed to child abductions.  Didn't she get the memo?
 
Peter von Nostrand
9 minutes ago  
If she just shoved a dildo up her ass like their leader, she'd probably be more chill.
 
hissatsu
9 minutes ago  
Jolley does not have legal custody of her son, and allegedly abducted him during a once-a-month supervised visitation.

I'm pretty certain if you're a mother who only gets to see her son once a month, and even then only under supervision, you're probably a really terrible mother. Assuming she doesn't kill son and herself to "save him," she'll probably never see him again after this is over.
 
Peter von Nostrand
8 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If she just shoved a dildo up her ass like their leader, she'd probably be more chill.


Dammit, that's the proud boys guy. Eh, the q guy probably did as well.
 
dothemath
7 minutes ago  
I for one am glad that we currently have a leader in the White House who no longer makes me feel ashamed about being an insane, lunatic, racist, illiterate, asshole fu*k head nut job.
 
olapbill
6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Peter von Nostrand: If she just shoved a dildo up her ass like their leader, she'd probably be more chill.

Dammit, that's the proud boys guy. Eh, the q guy probably did as well.


what the fark are you babbling about?
 
Sentient
5 minutes ago  
a QAnon believer in Kentucky allegedly kidnapped her twin daughters, and was later found hiding out with a group of anti-government sovereign citizens

I love this. In an effort to save their children from being kidnapped and secreted to a cult compound by an international crime ring, they've created an international crime ring that kidnaps kids and secrets them away to cult compounds.
 
xcheopis
5 minutes ago  
They always claim Trump is "poised to do [x]" and then that never happens. Ever. He's just a poser.
 
dothemath
4 minutes ago  
You know who else wasnt allowed to see her son because of her "crazy" ideas about the future?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter
4 minutes ago  

olapbill: Peter von Nostrand: Peter von Nostrand: If she just shoved a dildo up her ass like their leader, she'd probably be more chill.

Dammit, that's the proud boys guy. Eh, the q guy probably did as well.

what the fark are you babbling about?


Unfortunately, I'd just happened upon what this is about tangentially recently...
https://www.reddit.com/r/thedailyzeit​g​eist/comments/9rf3dp/you_guysproud_boy​s_founder_gavin_mcinnes_once/
 
X-Geek
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like, "Sorry, kid, your mom's a psycho.
Didn't you know?"
 
Thosw
4 minutes ago  
We're never going to get a handle on mental health issues until we're allowed to permanently silence the sources of this nutbaggery.
 
bigfire
3 minutes ago  
I wonder if she believes that it is really her kid. Seems rational considering her in-depth analysis skills.
 
robodog
2 minutes ago  

Sentient: a QAnon believer in Kentucky allegedly kidnapped her twin daughters, and was later found hiding out with a group of anti-government sovereign citizens

I love this. In an effort to save their children from being kidnapped and secreted to a cult compound by an international crime ring, they've created an international crime ring that kidnaps kids and secrets them away to cult compounds.


Every accusation from conservatives is an admission.
 
