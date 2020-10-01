 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Millions of Chinese are being urged to 'revenge travel' in first major holiday since covid   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1814 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN


social distancing
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN

social distancing


China hasn't had an official COVID casualty for months.
They know what they're doing.... probably.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice masks and social distancing.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with many Chinese and Jewish business people. They constantly battle for the gold medal for most vacation days.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hundreds of millions in China have hustled to enjoy their first major national holiday since the country beat its COVID-19 outbreak. "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should point out that "revenge travel" is an inaccurate translation (it's closer to "make-up travel") and it is happening entirely domestically.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a move that couldn't possibly backfire for the chinese populace...

//dear lord. I'm almost more convinced that it was intended to be a "solution" to their overpopulation problem
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: some_beer_drinker: Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN

social distancing

China hasn't had an official COVID casualty for months.
They know what they're doing.... probably.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem with Chinese revenge travel is you just want more revenge an hour later.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: I should point out that "revenge travel" is an inaccurate translation (it's closer to "make-up travel") and it is happening entirely domestically.


Yeah. That makes more sense. Let's see how this all plays out. Good luck, China.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: I should point out that "revenge travel" is an inaccurate translation (it's closer to "make-up travel") and it is happening entirely domestically.


Can't imagine why the Daily Fail would go with an "inaccurate" translation

/yes I can
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought China just recently started another lockdown?

/not my monkey
//not my circus
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN


Why? Community transmission in China is largely suppressed (even by international standards), and mask-wearing is prevalent.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China has reserves. Many, many, many reserves... this mindset underpins a lot of their short to intermediate planning. Long term planning is 50 plus years in the future.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revenge travel: a trend watchers are predicting might sweep the states once the caution around Covid-19 subsides.   In a nutshell, revenge travel is taking extra trips or splurging more than you ordinarily would, all because you've been deprived of travel for so long.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Nice masks and social distancing.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]


that pla guy dose NOT like his picture taken
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN

Why? Community transmission in China is largely suppressed (even by international standards), and mask-wearing is prevalent.


I never liked big crowds even if they don't have disease. It's normal in places like China or India but I couldn't handle it on a regular basis.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shanghai Disneyland is a lot like Orlando Disneyland, except it feels like it was staffed by people who were drugged and forced to work there.

*Thinks a bit about what he just typed.  Deletes the previous sentence.*

Shanghai Disneyland is EXACTLY like Orlando Disneyland.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: some_beer_drinker: Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN

social distancing

China hasn't had an official COVID casualty for months.
They know what they're doing.... probably.


They learned from previous epidemics like SARS. The people were more pliable because they'd experienced this just 2 decades ago.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is the daily fail I now doubt the existence of both Chinese  people and holidays
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: halifaxdatageek: Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN

Why? Community transmission in China is largely suppressed (even by international standards), and mask-wearing is prevalent.

I never liked big crowds even if they don't have disease. It's normal in places like China or India but I couldn't handle it on a regular basis.


Yeah that's fair. I had a buddy who did a summer working in India for his job. He came back with photos very similar to this (though obviously this is a worst-case scenario, like your local bus or subway at rush hour):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passport Control Officer: May I inquire, sir, as to the purpose of your travel?
Jerry: Spite


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with:  "Totally not spreading this on purpose during the chinese new year at the original outbreak of this disease," which we already went through.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
China has possibly determined it needs to reduce its population by a certain amount, everyone vacation
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Not to be confused with:  "Totally not spreading this on purpose during the chinese new year at the original outbreak of this disease," which we already went through.


halifaxdatageek
I should point out that "revenge travel" is an inaccurate translation (it's closer to "make-up travel") and it is happening entirely domestically.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

way south: some_beer_drinker: Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN

social distancing

China hasn't had an official COVID casualty for months.
They know what they're doing.... probably.


If you believe China's numbers. I've got a Russian vaccine for you.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brap: Shanghai Disneyland is a lot like Orlando Disneyland, except it feels like it was staffed by people who were drugged and forced to work there.
*Thinks a bit about what he just typed.  Deletes the previous sentence.*
Shanghai Disneyland is EXACTLY like Orlando Disneyland.


The worst thjng about being a low-wage worker is that you have to spend all your money on drugs to make it tolerable.

So just like any other job then.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They want to do that in their Country let them. Just keep them away from here.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x285]
A view of the crowd at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday as Chinese people flock to tourist attractions all over the country for the holiday

/this pic gives me so much anxiety I can't even
//can't
///EVEN


No shiat! At work today we have had a lot of the senior staff in, in total about 70 people here out of the 400-500 in pre-covid times. The amount of anxiety I have over that has made me hide in my office or the dock all day. That picture just wants me to go home and hide under my bed for three months.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart:

If you believe China's numbers. I've got a Russian vaccine phagefor you.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
in fairness, I don't think any other country trapped the infected inside their homes and welded the doors shut. Presumably until they died.

That said, China's number are still utter bullshiat, or this whole 'rona business might have been intentional, in which case, judging by global reaction to China, may very well backfire on them.

But yea, everywhere else is seeing 2nd and in some cases 3rd waves. Even in other Asian countries who have very similar authoritarian ideals as China does. I just don't buy their numbers, but the WHO will continue to lap it up.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: I should point out that "revenge travel" is an inaccurate translation (it's closer to "make-up travel") and it is happening entirely domestically.


Have you EVER read the instruction manual from a Chinese product?    Apparently they need more "White Monkeys"

https://www.youtube.com/results?searc​h​_query=white+monkey+jobs
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "Hundreds of millions in China have hustled to enjoy their first major national holiday since the country beat its COVID-19 outbreak. "


[Fark user image 299x168]


According to World-O-Meter, they had new 11 cases yesterday, and a total of 186 active cases. For a county of 1.4 Billion people, that's pretty much beating it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: [Fark user image image 638x440]


Good one brah.
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "Hundreds of millions in China have hustled to enjoy their first major national holiday since the country beat its COVID-19 outbreak. "


[Fark user image image 299x168]


Inigomontoya.jpg
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.