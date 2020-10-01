 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle COVID patient third person in the world to be reinfected after recovering. Details are sketchy, so we can't be sure if they are still, in true Seattle fashion, both stupid AND contagious   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Scary, Immune system, future studies, immune system, third documented case of reinfection, Immunology, Seattle area, second time, reported cases  
Diogenes
2 hours ago  
In the Seattle case, the patient was in their 60s living in a nursing facility and was hospitalized after being infected the first time.

About 140 days later, the patient developed very mild symptoms after being infected a second time, and Goldman said that's encouraging news.

Could just be his age and condition.  That's why they give the stronger flu shot to the elderly.  Their aging immune systems need a bit more to launch the desired immune response.
 
ParallelUniverseParking
56 minutes ago  
Terrible news, great headline
knbwhite
56 minutes ago  
At first I didn't get the headline, then I did.  Bravo you magnificent bastard.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
55 minutes ago  
Subby: <slow clap>

/Here we are now, entertain us!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
54 minutes ago  
OkieDookie
53 minutes ago  
Here we are now, reinfect us.
 
thealgorerhythm
53 minutes ago  
Are you not entertained, submitter?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries
53 minutes ago  
(oh and HOTY candidate - so much win!)
 
robodog
51 minutes ago  
There have been a hell of a lot more than 3, regardless of what TFA might say. There are reported cases in China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Spain, Italy, the US, etc. Just because there's not a complete genetic workup doesn't mean it's not been plainly obvious to the medical professionals working in the field.
 
halifaxdatageek
51 minutes ago  
"With the lights out, it's less dangerous"

"No, Mr. President."
 
lolmao500
51 minutes ago  
Third person in the world to be reinfected...
akya
48 minutes ago  
third, that we know of.

BafflerMeal
47 minutes ago  

robodog: There have been a hell of a lot more than 3, regardless of what TFA might say. There are reported cases in China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Spain, Italy, the US, etc. Just because there's not a complete genetic workup doesn't mean it's not been plainly obvious to the medical professionals working in the field.


lolmao500
45 minutes ago  
Got it 3 weeks ago, spent a week in the hospital and it hurted every time I took a breath. Painful enough to not be able to sleep. And I'm in my 30s. Was kind of scary even if I'm young and in shape.

Not looking forward to getting it again.
 
NM Volunteer
45 minutes ago  
If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.
 
Bennie Crabtree
44 minutes ago  

robodog: There have been a hell of a lot more than 3, regardless of what TFA might say. There are reported cases in China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Spain, Italy, the US, etc. Just because there's not a complete genetic workup doesn't mean it's not been plainly obvious to the medical professionals working in the field.


Yeah... Maybe that was sarcasm by Subby?
 
Dasher McHappenstance
44 minutes ago  
Lest we throw up our hands, scream 'nevermind', inject some bleach and lose our heads over the matter.
 
Algebrat
43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Got it 3 weeks ago, spent a week in the hospital and it hurted every time I took a breath. Painful enough to not be able to sleep. And I'm in my 30s. Was kind of scary even if I'm young and in shape.

Not looking forward to getting it again.


Glad you're doing better, man. COVID buddies! Don't get discouraged if you get lingering fatigue and stomach issues. They come in waves, but the waves get milder over time.
 
thehobbes
40 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Glad you're doing better, man. COVID buddies! Don't get discouraged if you get lingering fatigue and stomach issues. They come in waves, but the waves get milder over time.


The fatigue is legit. Shoulders hurt. Sore. 

Thought it was the having masks on all the time, but even on weekends it is hitting.
 
LesserEvil
35 minutes ago  
3rd person confirmed. I'm sure there are many more
 
DarnoKonrad
34 minutes ago  
There's mounting evidence this shiat doesn't go away, Like HIV or herpes or chickenpox or hepatitis.  It hides in your nerves.


Let's hope everyone who 'recovered' doesn't wake up without an immune system or cancer 10 years later.
 
Ashelth
29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.


Oh ffs, I made like 30 posts explaining this last night/this morning.

The line between the "it's a hoax" people and "I can say immunology words" people has been utterly destroyed
 
CzarChasm
29 minutes ago  
thespindrifter
28 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: It hides in your nerves.


I know Pox/Herp/Zoster does that, but is it confirmed that Covid is now doing that also? I had actually seen the article about it invading one kind of T-cells (can't remember if it was T-4 or T-8) and that means not only incessant re-infection on a random basis, but a partial debilitation of the immune system itself.

God help anyone who gets Covid AND Measels, that would finish you off for possibly life. Might as well have AIDS at that point.
 
Ashelth
27 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: There's mounting evidence this shiat doesn't go away, Like HIV or herpes or chickenpox or hepatitis.  It hides in your nerves.


Let's hope everyone who 'recovered' doesn't wake up without an immune system or cancer 10 years later.


Look the guy yesterday that didn't understand the difference between entry and integration isn't evidence.
 
thespindrifter
26 minutes ago  

Ashelth: NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.

Oh ffs, I made like 30 posts explaining this last night/this morning.

The line between the "it's a hoax" people and "I can say immunology words" people has been utterly destroyed


Which thread? I am genuinely interested in your counterpoint, I want to know more. Seriously, no sarcasm, what are we missing here?
 
H31N0US
25 minutes ago  
Article:

"Third person in the world to be reinfected"

Also article:

"Most of the reported cases are more mild the second time around," he said. "So even if the immune system has failed to prevent a second infection, it does seem to be limiting the severity the second time around."

So, like two out of three at a minimum?
 
NM Volunteer
24 minutes ago  

Ashelth: NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.

Oh ffs, I made like 30 posts explaining this last night/this morning.

The line between the "it's a hoax" people and "I can say immunology words" people has been utterly destroyed


Cool story, bro.
 
Breaker Breaker
22 minutes ago  
I've read reports for months that it reoccurs. I believe as early as April there was a full article on CNN that about 147 people in China had it for the second time. That's old news....
 
Bennie Crabtree
22 minutes ago  
Okay, after surfing peer reviewed sources and journalism, the distinction about reinfection comes down to this:

Lots of people get sick from Covid twice, but are they reinfected?

It comes back in various ways, example, cases where the blood tests show no infection but after a week it reappears in the vitreus fluids of the eyes.

Only a handful of cases have had the virus genes sequenced both the first and the second time. That handful of cases has shown that it is a different virus than the first infection.

Saying that means we only know of 3 cases of reinfection is stretching irresponsibility.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
19 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash
18 minutes ago  
Third times a charm, yo.
 
Ashelth
15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Ashelth: NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.

Oh ffs, I made like 30 posts explaining this last night/this morning.

The line between the "it's a hoax" people and "I can say immunology words" people has been utterly destroyed

Which thread? I am genuinely interested in your counterpoint, I want to know more. Seriously, no sarcasm, what are we missing here?


It was the thread about the report that covid19 can infect cd4+ cells.https://m.fark.com/comments/1096​8192

And what's missing is an understanding of immune biology, virology, mechanisms of immune response, tcell biology, bcell biology.  And I'm really trying not to be cranky but there are only so many times I'm willing to keep explaining what this means.  Especially to an audience that doesn't even have the background to fully understand the basic vocabulary of these fields.

/Virites... Yes I understand they were trying to say virions (viruses or viral particles also would work).  But that's like telling a computer programmer that code is "punching holes in the bits that do the thinking machine's thinking".
 
Diogenes
13 minutes ago  
I don't understand how my comment was funny, but whatevs.
 
thespindrifter
12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay, after surfing peer reviewed sources and journalism, the distinction about reinfection comes down to this:

Lots of people get sick from Covid twice, but are they reinfected?

It comes back in various ways, example, cases where the blood tests show no infection but after a week it reappears in the vitreus fluids of the eyes.

Only a handful of cases have had the virus genes sequenced both the first and the second time. That handful of cases has shown that it is a different virus than the first infection.

Saying that means we only know of 3 cases of reinfection is stretching irresponsibility.


I'm trying to understand what we actually know about how the damned thing presents in real time over time so I can know what to look for or expect out of known infected persons. My MIL and father in law came down with it at roughly the same time. He presented with the weakness, vomiting, muscle cramps, dizziness, and later the flu-like symptoms and eventually with a clear sinus cavity lost his sense of taste and smell; he was testged multiple times to get cleared for work and tests negative every time.

My MIL presented all known symptoms after weeks of weakness and elevated temperature, eventually tested positive, "got better", then a few weeks later got sick again but not as bad. During that period she tested positive, negative, then positive, now negative again but she has no sense of smell or taste to this day.

FIL is a B- blood type and had a hard time with breathing but never went critical; MIL is an O type and had a harder time with breathing on Round 1 but was more or less okay on Round 2 but still had the coughing. I had also heard that the O-types were supposed to be better off on average, not sure how that panned out this time. Both are in their mid-60s now.

I am not wanting to be around someone with chronic re-infection potential if it can be avoided. It's nothing personal, I just really don't want to join the ranks of the infected with so many unknown variables. A vlose-knit Thanksgiving is just riiiiight out for me this year, no thanks at all!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.


thespindrifter
11 minutes ago  

Ashelth: thespindrifter: Ashelth: NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.

Oh ffs, I made like 30 posts explaining this last night/this morning.

The line between the "it's a hoax" people and "I can say immunology words" people has been utterly destroyed

Which thread? I am genuinely interested in your counterpoint, I want to know more. Seriously, no sarcasm, what are we missing here?

It was the thread about the report that covid19 can infect cd4+ cells.https://m.fark.com/comments/1096​8192

And what's missing is an understanding of immune biology, virology, mechanisms of immune response, tcell biology, bcell biology.  And I'm really trying not to be cranky but there are only so many times I'm willing to keep explaining what this means.  Especially to an audience that doesn't even have the background to fully understand the basic vocabulary of these fields.

/Virites... Yes I understand they were trying to say virions (viruses or viral particles also would work).  But that's like telling a computer programmer that code is "punching holes in the bits that do the thinking machine's thinking".


Thank you. I'll look that thread up.
 
GoodyTwoSocks
10 minutes ago  
They are only counting the patients who had the official test in both bouts of covid-19.  Those of us who never got the test (just went by symptoms list) don't count for the official study.  I just started my second bout on the 29th.  Very mild, can barely tell I've got it unless I lie down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
10 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Terrible news, great headline
+1


No, not bad news at all.

Over 7 million confirmed infections, 3 confirmed reinfections.

If reinfections were common, we'd see a lot more of them.
 
thespindrifter
9 minutes ago  

Ashelth: 'm really trying not to be cranky but there are only so many times I'm willing to keep explaining what this means.


Understood. Thanks for doing it again anyway. Rust never sleeps: eternal vigilance is required.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
9 minutes ago  

GoodyTwoSocks: They are only counting the patients who had the official test in both bouts of covid-19.  Those of us who never got the test (just went by symptoms list) don't count for the official study.  I just started my second bout on the 29th.  Very mild, can barely tell I've got it unless I lie down.


Or you've caught one of the many other viruses that produce similar symptoms. Without testing, you don't know.
 
RedVentrue
8 minutes ago  
Only the third person found after all this time is a good thing. Either re-infection rates are very low, or symptoms are very mild to not at all.
 
olapbill
6 minutes ago  

GoodyTwoSocks: They are only counting the patients who had the official test in both bouts of covid-19.  Those of us who never got the test (just went by symptoms list) don't count for the official study.  I just started my second bout on the 29th.  Very mild, can barely tell I've got it unless I lie down.


so you self diagnosed it twice?  using the symptoms list that overlaps with sever seasonal allergies and most cold and flus?
neato!
 
Intrepid00
4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GoodyTwoSocks: They are only counting the patients who had the official test in both bouts of covid-19.  Those of us who never got the test (just went by symptoms list) don't count for the official study.  I just started my second bout on the 29th.  Very mild, can barely tell I've got it unless I lie down.

Or you've caught one of the many other viruses that produce similar symptoms. Without testing, you don't know.


Hell could be allergies.
 
NM Volunteer
less than a minute ago  

Ashelth: NM Volunteer: If it is true that COVID goes after T helper cells in severe cases, that isn't surprising at all.  Can't have immunity if the virus kills off T helper cells.

Oh ffs, I made like 30 posts explaining this last night/this morning.

The line between the "it's a hoax" people and "I can say immunology words" people has been utterly destroyed


So, did you just read the words "T helper cells" and decide to go off on a wild tangent?
 
Ashelth
less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay, after surfing peer reviewed sources and journalism, the distinction about reinfection comes down to this:

Lots of people get sick from Covid twice, but are they reinfected?

It comes back in various ways, example, cases where the blood tests show no infection but after a week it reappears in the vitreus fluids of the eyes.

Only a handful of cases have had the virus genes sequenced both the first and the second time. That handful of cases has shown that it is a different virus than the first infection.

Saying that means we only know of 3 cases of reinfection is stretching irresponsibility.


This is *EXACTLY* my point.

Reactivation and reinfection are two DIFFERENT TERMS

Reactivation:  This is when a virus shifts from latent replication to lytic replication.  Herpes virus does this when you suddenly get oral cold sores.  Chicken pox does this when you get shingles.

Reinfection (or challenge, you can sort of exchange the terms, but challenge is more of an experimental context of a secondary infection challenging the initial immune response): This is when an infection is cleared and then later reacquired .

Also regarding your comment about viremia and occular infections...  Yes you can have viremia when there is a breakdown in vascular integrity, and if the virus is then showing up in the eye screams diabetes or AMD, where there has already been a breakdown on the BRB and neovascularization.
 
