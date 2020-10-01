 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Where would you like a great Dick's to go?   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, King County, Washington, Acre, Redmond, Washington, launch of a new food truck, Sammamish, Washington, Dick's Drive-In, Seattle, new location  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 1:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just cram it in behind the playground down at the Y. May be a bit messy, at first, but if it comes along successfully, the children won't be a concern.

Man, city planning is f**king hard.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goddamn it put one downtown. It is not worth it for me to trek up to Queen Anne for a burger.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the butt, Bob.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't even need to make this stuff up.  Wherever you go, some lonely hiker has already been.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your mom.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big Southern Butte
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Starla Grady: Whatcha reading?
[sees Randolph's book titled 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' by Philip K. Dick]
Starla Grady: Oh, I like Dick. Ha, ha!
 
albertmdh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who cares, it's an astonishingly mediocre burger.
 
extrafancy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unless it's 1am, pretty overrated.

There, I said it.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah crap, now I am craving a Greasy Bag Of Dicks Fries.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.