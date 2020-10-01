 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Borat 2 trailer drops. Very nice He's brought a girl for Mike Penis, but Mike doesn't seem pleased   (youtube.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Love it. Just what we need to lighten the mood in these stressful times.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll never forget the car dealer
Straight face saying

Oh you want a Corvette.

😂🤣🤣😂🤣💀
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guess that explains this:

https://deadline.com/2020/06/sacha-ba​r​on-cohen-crashes-right-wing-event-lead​s-singalong-1202972079/
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Have you ever put a baby in your daughter?" God I love Cohen.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That hit the spot.
 
olapbill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ick
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SBC is a genius at infiltration, honestly.
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's just a movie... but with all things 2020 considered, this really is what I needed. I can't wait.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Marked my calendar.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His daughter wearing a bag is awesome continuity. Also the amount of people who will be offended by this will be great as well.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do people keep getting wrecked by him?  It explains a lot....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the "♬ WHAT'CHA GONNA DO?♬?" scene.

Sacha Baron Cohen Infiltrates Far-Right Rally (Lost Footage)
Youtube QTuiuDzEC9M
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
SBC once spat on my front doorstep in Belsize Park, London, and asked my friend if she wanted to move in with him, having literally just met her.

About 20 years ago, but still.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Very nice!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: "Have you ever put a baby in your daughter?" God I love Cohen.


And he said it at one of those scumbag places that pretends to be an abortion clinic but is run by anti-abortion religious nuts who use the ultrasound machine seen in the clip to say "HERE IS YOUR BABY! LOOK AT IT! WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO KILL YOUR BABY????" while the girl/woman cries.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Mother's not gonna like this"
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMG. I just cringed so hard, I farted.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe I should save this for an "Unpopular Opinion" thread, but.... I farking hate this coont. This entire genre of "comedy" just really doesn't appeal to me.

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Happy to say "I've never seen the first one".
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Maybe I should save this for an "Unpopular Opinion" thread, but.... I farking hate this coont. This entire genre of "comedy" just really doesn't appeal to me.

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies


Curse you and your black wretched void you call a soul.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Maybe I should save this for an "Unpopular Opinion" thread, but.... I farking hate this coont. This entire genre of "comedy" just really doesn't appeal to me.

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: unchellmatt: Maybe I should save this for an "Unpopular Opinion" thread, but.... I farking hate this coont. This entire genre of "comedy" just really doesn't appeal to me.

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies

Curse you and your black wretched void you call a soul.


I know.

I'm a heathen.

Also never liked "The Big Lebowski".
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: How do people keep getting wrecked by him?  It explains a lot....


People will say and do anything when a TV camera is in front of them. News at 11
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can we not do this please?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Maybe I should save this for an "Unpopular Opinion" thread, but.... I farking hate this coont. This entire genre of "comedy" just really doesn't appeal to me.

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies

/NOT harshing on anyone who does like it
//just not my thing
///unlike slashies


LOL

/
I love the whole point is to see who's the racist in the room.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: .

Also never liked "The Big Lebowski".


Something tells me you like salsa made in New York City


😠
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eagles95: His daughter wearing a bag is awesome continuity. Also the amount of people who will be offended by this will be great as well.


You have to complete the equation: minus the amount of people who should be offended, but aren't, because they never understood that it was satirical and meant to be a joke.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Can we not do this please?


Kiss the back pu$$y 🤣
 
kokomo61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't find SBC (at least 'Borat') that funny, but I do support how he makes big fools of his targets.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kokomo61: I don't find SBC (at least 'Borat') that funny, but I do support how he makes big fools of his targets.


Newsletter etc. etc
 
