On this day in history, in 1918, Lawrence of Arabia captured Damascus
And what the Brits and French did to the Middle East -- splitting it between them --- after World War I is responsible for a lot of the problems here.
 
bostonguy: And what the Brits and French did to the Middle East -- splitting it between them --- after World War I is responsible for a lot of the problems here.


They bear a lot of blame the US unfairly took
 
Fano: bostonguy: And what the Brits and French did to the Middle East -- splitting it between them --- after World War I is responsible for a lot of the problems here.

They bear a lot of blame the US unfairly took


We did dive right in and follow their tradition of local farkery.
 
bostonguy: And what the Brits and French did to the Middle East -- splitting it between them --- after World War I is responsible for a lot of the problems here.


Thread world over.
 
His book, "7 Pillars of Wisdom" is free (PDF here). It's a really good read. I read a biography later on that says the book is fairly accurate.

The man was fascinating. I know it is long after The Great Game and the Age of Exploration, but he is in the same mold as Alexander Burns and some of the other 'heroes' of that era. Sadly, the cost to his mental health was too much.
 
