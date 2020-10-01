 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Helpful infographic comparing the military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan shows an overwhelming naval superiority by one nation, which might be kind of expected as the other one is completely landlocked   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Mztlplx
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Azerbaijan has submarines?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: Azerbaijan has submarines?


Well... technically.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we were able to leave Afghanistan victorious in 2002.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without outside help Armenia is going to lose
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Azerbaijan has a Navy that is confined to the Casison sea. What good is having a Navy if everywhere you go with it you run smack dab into land?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Mztlplx: Azerbaijan has submarines?

Well... technically.

[Fark user image 635x229]


Look at a map.  The only place they can essentially use them is the Caspian Sea.    Not such a handicap.  Plus, they don't appear to be armed, so more like for inserting small teams of special forces.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Without outside help Armenia is going to lose


My money is actually on Armenia.

Azerbaijan is fighting a war of territorial "reconquista", whereas the Armenians are quite literally fighting for their lives. History has taught us just what the Turks like to do to the Armenians if given half a chance (and then hotly deny having done).

The Armenians know full well that if they lose, they will be ethnically-cleansed utterly without mercy. It also wouldn't surprise me if Turkey's two other great enemies, namely the Greeks and Kurds, might jump in to help Armenia.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: BigNumber12: Mztlplx: Azerbaijan has submarines?

Well... technically.

[Fark user image 635x229]

Look at a map.  The only place they can essentially use them is the Caspian Sea.    Not such a handicap.  Plus, they don't appear to be armed, so more like for inserting small teams of special forces.


It was a joke, dude. Yes, the Caspian is literally the only place they can operate a Navy. And none of the other four navies on the Caspian, including Russia's, operate subs there at all.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: mikaloyd: Without outside help Armenia is going to lose

My money is actually on Armenia.

Azerbaijan is fighting a war of territorial "reconquista", whereas the Armenians are quite literally fighting for their lives. History has taught us just what the Turks like to do to the Armenians if given half a chance (and then hotly deny having done).

The Armenians know full well that if they lose, they will be ethnically-cleansed utterly without mercy. It also wouldn't surprise me if Turkey's two other great enemies, namely the Greeks and Kurds, might jump in to help Armenia.


This. Military superiotity is a small portion. A dude with an IED and an AK fighting an asymmetric warfare on their turf when their entire future is at stake can do wonders. They just have to have enough presence to deny air superiority and control supply lines. Being the defender and pleading for assistance can go a long way. It now becomes a marketing campaign for Armenia to try to solicit aid against genocidal forces.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: mikaloyd: Without outside help Armenia is going to lose

My money is actually on Armenia.

Azerbaijan is fighting a war of territorial "reconquista", whereas the Armenians are quite literally fighting for their lives. History has taught us just what the Turks like to do to the Armenians if given half a chance (and then hotly deny having done).

The Armenians know full well that if they lose, they will be ethnically-cleansed utterly without mercy. It also wouldn't surprise me if Turkey's two other great enemies, namely the Greeks and Kurds, might jump in to help Armenia.


I doubt Azerbaijan intends on going past Artsakh. Invading Armenia itself is a huge problem.

Georgia has been flirting with NATO and closed  the border to Armenia so Armenian Ex-pats can't return to fight  . Armenia doesn't hold the N-K region without Russian support, and Russia doesn't have access to the region. 

Az/Turkey vs Armenia? Game over.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, pretty sure I've watched  different AN-2 kills, so knock that count from 13 to 10.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: mikaloyd: Without outside help Armenia is going to lose

My money is actually on Armenia.

Azerbaijan is fighting a war of territorial "reconquista", whereas the Armenians are quite literally fighting for their lives. History has taught us just what the Turks like to do to the Armenians if given half a chance (and then hotly deny having done).

The Armenians know full well that if they lose, they will be ethnically-cleansed utterly without mercy. It also wouldn't surprise me if Turkey's two other great enemies, namely the Greeks and Kurds, might jump in to help Armenia.


Yep. Without open Turkish help, I don't think the Azerbaijanis have the strength to capture, let alone hold, Artsakh. Artsakh's mountainous territory, historically notoriously difficult to conquer, even for capable militaries - those valleys are ideal bottlenecks for ambush of both armor and infantry. Azerbaijan's trying to gain air supremacy to counteract that, but forested mountains resist effective airstrikes, and would provide very nice cover if modern Russian MANPADS started finding their way into the country to counteract those Turkish-built drones and CAS aircraft.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The military assets won't matter once other nations jump in.  This thing has "The third WW1" written all over it.  Everyone is an ally with everyone else.  Some stupid event is going to cause this thing to spiral out of control and have fighting erupt in other countries.

My hot take:  While Russia is friendly with both, it will side with Armenia so that it can get a piece of Azerbaijan's territory back.  I don't even know what'll happen after that.  Turkey will probably want to side with Azerbaijan but it is really buddy buddy with Russia right now.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thehobbes: I doubt Azerbaijan intends on going past Artsakh. Invading Armenia itself is a huge problem.


Agree. Trying to occupy and govern Artsakh's nearly-100% Armenian population is going to be almost impossible in the first place. Trying to extend that into Armenia-proper? Why on earth would they want that? Nothing to gain, and a whole lot of blood and equipment (that they've been spending heavily to build up) to lose.

Not to mention, the world's largely-indifferent attitude would flip in a heartbeat the moment they cross that border and it switches from "reoccupying our own UN-recognized territory" to a "war of conquest."

I'd mused on their trying for a more limited goal like reconnecting Nakhchivan - maybe some Russian-style "The Muslims of South Syunik are oppressed and crying out for liberation!" - but it seems like Iran would take a dim view of that.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Georgia has been flirting with NATO and closed the border to Armenia so Armenian Ex-pats can't return to fight . Armenia doesn't hold the N-K region without Russian support, and Russia doesn't have access to the region.


I wonder if Iran and Russia won't work out a covert arrangement for local Iranian authorities to turn a blind eye to Russian weapon-smuggling into Artsakh from the south, in the name of frustrating the invasion and grinding Azerbaijan's ambitions to a halt.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kriggerel:My money is actually on Armenia.

Azerbaijan is fighting a war of territorial "reconquista..."

The predominant religion in Armenia is Christianity. -- wikipedia

Azerbaijjan: Around 97% of the population are Muslims.-- wikipedia

From Azerbaijan's point of view, this is not merely "reconquista" but a chance to expand the Islamic hegemony. Islam at war against everyone else is the norm throughout history. And the Armenians are not likely to receive mercy if they lose.
 
