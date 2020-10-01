 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Japan's "Twitter Killer" pleads guilty, will likely be sentenced to Facebook   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Twitter, Capital punishment, Murder, Mr Shiraishi, Takahiro Shiraishi, Japanese man, 29-year-old, serial killings  
•       •       •

Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dr. Kovorkian would be proud of his successor, but Kovorkian's aim was to end suffering, not exponentially increase it with twitter accounts.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He will hang for the 15 year old, if nothing else.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish someone would kill Twitter.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thankfully, Japan outlawed sentencing to FARK TV as inhumane.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But will he Facetime?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Dr. Kovorkian would be proud of his successor, but Kovorkian's aim was to end suffering, not exponentially increase it with twitter accounts.


I get the sentiment, but Kervorkian was a real MD who at least understood what life is. Plus he was middle aged. I think he was conscientious.

This young person knew what he was doing and thought it was ok. He ignored the law just like ... a murderer, I guess. I am not sure he can even articulate a moral justification for what he did. I mean, even if the victims asked him to do it, it does not get him off the hook. They did not pay him or persuade him, as far as I know.

The article notes that his own accounts are conflicting, and that he used violence against a victim in at least one case to get them to comply. That implies lack of consent, etc.


This guy is not a poster boy for death rights, even though that is the defense his lawyers are going with. Confessions move mountains in Japan, but I think this guy will hang. And, well. He should.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guess I don't have enough farks in me but I bailed on that article midway.

There are some serious farked up folks in this world.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be Tweeted to death is just a horrible way to go.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pffft. Amateur. Drumpf's killed 200,000 plus using twitter...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Film on TikTok.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2fardownthread:
This guy is not a poster boy for death rights, even though that is the defense his lawyers are going with. Confessions move mountains in Japan, but I think this guy will hang. And, well. He should.

I hope they don't throw him off a ledge from Mt Fuji. I hate cliffhangers.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Murder with consent?
 
