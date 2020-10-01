 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chattanooga Pulse)   We shouldn't really have to keep saying this, but yes, you really should get a flu shot. And like right now   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
43
    More: Obvious, Influenza, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, past months, Vaccination, public health care infrastructure, flu shot, year's vaccine  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been getting it at work for years, now.  I guess I should just run over to the CVS.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got ours yesterday.
Free* from Stop & Shop

* covered by Medicare
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, got mine last Thursday

Waited until January last year
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not available in Ontario for another 2 weeks. For the first time ever, we are suffering anxiety over a flu shot. When it arrives the pharmacies and clinics gonna be like when Americans storm WalMart on Black Friday.
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting mine Monday, which has me quite scared.  I had one about 12 years ago and got very sick and was laid up for days.  I haven't gotten one since, but potentially having the flu+covid doesn't seem like fun either.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done yesterday. Usually I wait for mid-October, but I had physical therapy at a hospital so while I was there I got the shot in their pharmacy. Took ten minutes. $0 co-pay.
 
KrustyKitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last month my Dr suggested I wait until early November.  At the time I was just thinking that I didn't want to get stuck in rush hour traffic (when did that start again?) and I didn't ask why, just nodded.
But now am curious, is it because flu season doesn't really peak until after the holidays?  Does the effectiveness of the vaccine wane over time?  He said something about wanting to stay covered though early spring.

I'll ask next time I talk to him but I know there are a few actual and armchair immunologists hanging out around here.  Someone might have an answer and I appreciate the information without having to wade through duckduckgo.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My primary care doctor is doing appointment only patient only drive thru next two Saturdays.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another liberal hoax.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to get one at the Indian Clinic on Monday. They said they weren't going to start giving the flu shots until this coming Monday.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KrustyKitten: Last month my Dr suggested I wait until early November.  At the time I was just thinking that I didn't want to get stuck in rush hour traffic (when did that start again?) and I didn't ask why, just nodded.
But now am curious, is it because flu season doesn't really peak until after the holidays?  Does the effectiveness of the vaccine wane over time?  He said something about wanting to stay covered though early spring.

I'll ask next time I talk to him but I know there are a few actual and armchair immunologists hanging out around here.  Someone might have an answer and I appreciate the information without having to wade through duckduckgo.

CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October. However, getting vaccinated early (for example, in July or August) is likely to be associated with reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season, particularly among older adults.


https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vacci​n​ations.htm
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: Been getting it at work for years, now.  I guess I should just run over to the CVS.


Me too. I feel like work should send the flu shot crew to our homes since they're not paying our mortgages or utility bills.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My govt job used to come by the workplace and give anyone a flu shot who wanted one. They haven't done it in a couple years, so I run over to Walgreens to get mine soon as I see the sign.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the optimal time for the shot so I'm fully protected as flu season starts, which for me, I believe is mid-October.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publix grocery stores is giving $5 gift cards for people to get one.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shelter in place  and then there are no worries.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creoena: Getting mine Monday, which has me quite scared.  I had one about 12 years ago and got very sick and was laid up for days.  I haven't gotten one since, but potentially having the flu+covid doesn't seem like fun either.


Getting mine Saturday and I have the same issue. At least I can be sick over a weekend.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vestona22: Publix grocery stores is giving $5 gift cards for people to get one.


If only it was Pubix. Pass.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
DH and I just got back from getting ours. Hubby, the big baby, asked for (and got) a lolly pop.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting mine tomorrow morning at work, for free. Yay?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got mine in early Sept., since I was having hernia surgery last week.

Next up: 2nd shingrex shot (probably around Halloween).
 
Corvus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also they have found there is evidence that getting a flu vaccine (well any vaccine) may help you against covid for about a month or so.

It doesn't build anti-bodies for it but there are other more generic immune responses that vaccines build up for at least a short time.


In theory if we got everyone to get flu shots around the same time we probably could drive down covid numbers.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: Last month my Dr suggested I wait until early November.  At the time I was just thinking that I didn't want to get stuck in rush hour traffic (when did that start again?) and I didn't ask why, just nodded.
But now am curious, is it because flu season doesn't really peak until after the holidays?  Does the effectiveness of the vaccine wane over time?  He said something about wanting to stay covered though early spring.

I'll ask next time I talk to him but I know there are a few actual and armchair immunologists hanging out around here.  Someone might have an answer and I appreciate the information without having to wade through duckduckgo.


Funny, I just read an article only a day or two ago that had doctors saying you should wait until February or March.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Been getting it at work for years, now.


Should I not have done that?
 
OccamsWhiskers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AeAe: I'm waiting for the optimal time for the shot so I'm fully protected as flu season starts, which for me, I believe is mid-October.


They reminded me the shot takes 2 weeks to be effective, so if you mean mid-October is when your flu season starts, time to get the shot now.

It seems like most pharmacies offer it now - the one at my local market throws in a 10% off coupon, and insurance covered the vaccination cost. It was a very easy shot, though I was also due for tetanus and that one left my shoulder sore for a few days.
 
AeAe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: AeAe: I'm waiting for the optimal time for the shot so I'm fully protected as flu season starts, which for me, I believe is mid-October.

They reminded me the shot takes 2 weeks to be effective, so if you mean mid-October is when your flu season starts, time to get the shot now.

It seems like most pharmacies offer it now - the one at my local market throws in a 10% off coupon, and insurance covered the vaccination cost. It was a very easy shot, though I was also due for tetanus and that one left my shoulder sore for a few days.


I'm thinking November, that's why I'm getting it mid-October
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got the flu shot once and felt like shiat and took off work for a few days. Never again. Have only gotten the flu once in high school. Ran an entire track meet and got 1st place, then felt like death for a couple of days before starting to feel better. Meh.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fine, subby. I'll run out to get one right now. But if I get in trouble for running to the CVS w/o wearing pants, I'm gonna blame you.
 
Corvus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it just where I live that everyone is doing drive through flu shots now??
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got mine, and that night I woke up at 3:30 am, there was a loud humming, I had to pee, my vision was blurry and I was 5'4" tall.
 
Olliewog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Got mine at Costco last Friday.  Only had to wait about 10 min and figured since it was slow there (for once) I would take advantage of it.

2 bags of my pistachios (on sale) and my flu shot = great Costco run!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just got mine today. That and a couple of beers has me pretty farked up rite nooooow
 
Olliewog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

genner: Creoena: Getting mine Monday, which has me quite scared.  I had one about 12 years ago and got very sick and was laid up for days.  I haven't gotten one since, but potentially having the flu+covid doesn't seem like fun either.

Getting mine Saturday and I have the same issue. At least I can be sick over a weekend.


The first time I got one in the early aughts I had the same issue and felt unwellish for months.  I avoided getting one again until it was required due to my job location.  Have been getting them yearly since 2012/13 or so and (thankfully) have not had the same issue.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: Getting mine Monday, which has me quite scared.  I had one about 12 years ago and got very sick and was laid up for days.  I haven't gotten one since, but potentially having the flu+covid doesn't seem like fun either.


Kudos for letting your rational brain over rule your lizard brain. I didn't even get a sore arm from the shot this year. YMMV but it seems like an easier shot than usual (and the odds really are that your first bad experience was bad luck, just getting the shot when you sick but not yet hit by symptoms). This is a really good year for you to try the shot again. If you're in a place where hospitals go all New-York-City-overwhelm you do not want to have a bad flu.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Corvus: Also they have found there is evidence that getting a flu vaccine (well any vaccine) may help you against covid for about a month or so.

It doesn't build anti-bodies for it but there are other more generic immune responses that vaccines build up for at least a short time.


In theory if we got everyone to get flu shots around the same time we probably could drive down covid numbers.


I was told this by my doc: anecdotal evidence seems to suggest that people that regularly get flu shots suffer less severe symptoms, but they may last longer.  I get one every year.  My wife does not.  She got hit hard by Covid early this year, but only for a couple weeks.  Mine has been annoying at worst, by just doesn't seem to go away.  YMMV.

That said, you can get Covid and garden variety flu at the same time.  A flu shot will help prevent the latter.  Distance.  Wear a mask.  Wear glasses.  Get a flu shot.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't get it for another week.  Don't know why Kaiser is so far behind this year.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have my normal checkup this month. Will be getting it then, Normally I get it spread out over two doses since I normally come down with a fever, head ache, etc after getting the full dose. But I'm considering just getting it done all at once and if I end up with the fever so be it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To all who do, or will, monitor my internet correspondence:

I have been shot for the flu. All is double-plus good and there is no need to begin, or continue, a campaign to monitor, or correct, any statement that I have made, or will make.
 
Watubi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article last week said to wait on this one because this strain will hit peak infection in March and getting the flu shot too early may diminish its effectiveness
 
SnappyGinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your heart thanks you in advance for getting your flu shot - it lowers your risk of MI.

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.73​2​6/M20-1509

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMoa1702090?query=featured_home
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I never have, and that was before I was washing my hands, staying away from people and wearing a mask.
 
goshes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do as your government commands!  I've never gotten a flu shot and guess what?  Im still here!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My HMO is booked up way in advance. So I think now is the time for me to make an appointment to get it in December.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.