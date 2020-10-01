 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Black college cheerleader introduced to latest prank craze "swatting" where white teammates call cops, report active shooter in her dorm room. Texas: Where guns blaze   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.


The room mates should face criminal charges not just expulsion. Fuuukkk this kind of crap. This is a hate crime and could have gotten her killed.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.

The room mates should face criminal charges not just expulsion. Fuuukkk this kind of crap. This is a hate crime and could have gotten her killed.


(I really, really want to make sure I'm not trying to come across as defending what the room mates did).

There's a stark difference between whining to an RA that your room mate said something about a pair of scissors, and directly calling the cops to say their room mate opened fire on them with a gun.  I actually doubt the evil room mates thought the RA would escalate it to the cops.  Expulsion at minimum, and if it was clear their actions were going to trigger an armed police response then definitely criminal charges for trying to get their room mate killed.  There were ten girls in on this, one of them can surely explain their decision making process on this one, and especially anything about the particular special dangers of doing this to a black peer.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What did she have scissors and was she trying to hurt them? inquiring minds would like to know
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.

The room mates should face criminal charges not just expulsion. Fuuukkk this kind of crap. This is a hate crime and could have gotten her killed.

(I really, really want to make sure I'm not trying to come across as defending what the room mates did).

There's a stark difference between whining to an RA that your room mate said something about a pair of scissors, and directly calling the cops to say their room mate opened fire on them with a gun.  I actually doubt the evil room mates thought the RA would escalate it to the cops.  Expulsion at minimum, and if it was clear their actions were going to trigger an armed police response then definitely criminal charges for trying to get their room mate killed.  There were ten girls in on this, one of them can surely explain their decision making process on this one, and especially anything about the particular special dangers of doing this to a black peer.


Let me mull this over a bit.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The perpetrators should be charged with attempted murder because this is what the outcome could very well have been, especially in the state of texass with a black target. People that pull this swatting BS should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Swatting should be charged as attempted murder. But that would require the justice system to acknowledge how ridiculously dangerous cops are, so it will probably never happen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You had me at "Black college cheerleader" and then rapidly lost me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Latest' prank craze? I'm sure we've heard of this before.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.

The room mates should face criminal charges not just expulsion. Fuuukkk this kind of crap. This is a hate crime and could have gotten her killed.


False police reports are a waste of resources and should be criminal.

However...

It should not be considered dangerous.

If police are dangerous, that's a fundementally larger issue that needs to be addressed.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These must be Proud Girls.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.


Indeed.

Throw out the false reporters.  Nobody should be forced to go to college with someone who will do that.

But shiat like this in the article is only designed to misrepresent the truth and whip up racial hatred:  "'swatting,' was spearheaded by her three roommates and seven other girls - who she said were mostly White."

What an odd way to say some of the other false reporters were black.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Latest?! Dude, that's been going on for years.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.


You mean its illegal, not not cool.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we stop the use of the word "prank"?
It lost all meaning 20 years ago.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Swatting is not new and should be attempted murder.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Swatting should be charged as attempted murder. But that would require the justice system to acknowledge how ridiculously dangerous cops are, so it will probably never happen.


The difficulty is that the state would have to prove that the caller(s) intended for the target to be killed. That's really difficult to do. Especially considering that despite the fact that all too many people do die in police custody, and we hear about those cases all the time, the overwhelming majority of arrests do not end in violence. Merely pointing a weapon at someone is not attempted murder, its assault with a deadly weapon (and usually several other things.)
 
jake_lex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Swatting should be charged as attempted murder. But that would require the justice system to acknowledge how ridiculously dangerous cops are, so it will probably never happen.


The fact that a random-ass report from some rando can trigger police to a full-scale SWAT response shows that there is a severe problem with how our police forces work now.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BumpInTheNight: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BumpInTheNight: What the room mates did was not cool, and they should face expulsions, but what subby wrote and what happened are quite different things, and subby should be expelled too for such a heavy exaggeration of an already ugly situation.

The room mates should face criminal charges not just expulsion. Fuuukkk this kind of crap. This is a hate crime and could have gotten her killed.

(I really, really want to make sure I'm not trying to come across as defending what the room mates did).

There's a stark difference between whining to an RA that your room mate said something about a pair of scissors, and directly calling the cops to say their room mate opened fire on them with a gun.  I actually doubt the evil room mates thought the RA would escalate it to the cops.  Expulsion at minimum, and if it was clear their actions were going to trigger an armed police response then definitely criminal charges for trying to get their room mate killed.  There were ten girls in on this, one of them can surely explain their decision making process on this one, and especially anything about the particular special dangers of doing this to a black peer.

Let me mull this over a bit.


Their intent is irrelevant. People routinely get charged on the effects of their actions rather than the outcome.

You take two people to go rob a store plus a getaway driver, point your finger inside your jacket and tell the clerk you have a gun. The clerk shoots one of your assistant robbers and then you and the other guy carry the wounded robber to the car where he dies. On the way to the hospital, you're doing 90 and slam into a Sienna with a family of 7, killing all of them.

Everyone involved may get charged with all that shiat, not just robbery. Of course there's plea deals and sadsack stories so some people (usually women) don't get charged, but they sometimes do and should get it all, because it's all on them.

Everyone involved in this swatting thing should get expelled, fined for the cost of the expulsion, charged with making a false police report, fined for the cost of the cops' time and assault with a deadly weapon or the equivalent, as the cops are a deadly weapon. They deserve to be made an example of.

In a less civilized time, they would have been locked up in the stocks, possibly naked, and have passing townspeople point, laugh and throw rotten vegetables at them. They should be thrilled as nowadays they typically just end up with probation and a big fine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The roommates reportedly told their resident assistant (RA) that Evans had scissors and was threatening to hurt them... Evans said she was awoken around 3 a.m. on September 14 when police officers burst into her room with their guns drawn.

So the cops come in ready to have guns blazing?

Stupid roommates, overreaction of the cops.

A perfect storm of stupid.

Good news is, no one was killed.
 
Xetal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If your prank involves the possibility that your roommate will die then it isn't funny. Not sure if it was racially motivated or not, but it is reckless endangerment at a minimum.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The core group that was behind this was made up of 3 white girls and 3 black girls.

https://abc13.com/stephen-f.-austin-s​t​ate-university-swatting-case-christin-​evans-police-barge-into-cheerleader's-​dorm-fake-report-sfa-prank-call-to/666​7462/

White teammates didn't call the cops.  It was a community assistant.  FFS subby, did you get anything but the swatting part right about the story?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Swatting should be charged as attempted murder. But that would require the justice system to acknowledge how ridiculously dangerous cops are, so it will probably never happen.


Attempted 1st degree murder.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob:

It should not be considered dangerous.

If police are dangerous, that's a fundementally larger issue that needs to be addressed.

It farking IS dangerous!  Police ARE dangerous, particularly if you are a black person in the USA.  What farking planet do you live on?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This isn't even a black/white issue as much as an assholes vs normies one.
Swatting is BAD, and the penalties for it ought to be severe.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

khatores: In a less civilized time, they would have been locked up in the stocks, possibly naked, and have passing townspeople point, laugh and throw rotten vegetables at them. They should be thrilled as nowadays they typically just end up with probation and a big fine.


I disagree, in a less civilized time the black girl would have had those consequences happen to her, for the audacity of surviving the evil room mates' trap.  Oh, and none of them would be attending a university either, that's for sure.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I came in here to say this is basically a palette-swapped Piper Perri meme, but apparently y'all want to be serious about it. Fair enough :P
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: You had me at "Black college cheerleader" and then rapidly lost me.


Indeed, this was not the swatting I was looking for.
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police are so reliably prone to murderous violence that they can be used as a weapon.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the article had an extremely manipulative tone good research thanks
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, we all know what Groucho Marx said about Nacogdoches....
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The room mates should face criminal charges not just expulsion.


In my state it's felony disorderly conduct to make a false police report. Jussie Smollett knows this now.

These roommates and other students should be hit with a felony. ALL OF THEM. No plea bargains, no first offender diversion programs.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A better article:
https://www.khou.com/article/news/loc​a​l/swatting-incident-police-in-dorm-at-​sfa-false-report-investigation/285-cea​07310-308c-4052-ac30-638ba3a9d6ac

Cops didn't have to bust down any doors because the roommates let them into the room.

I also like how one investigator describes there being a "complex dynamic". In other words, young college women were feuding and there's a lot of she said, she said to sort through. My take is there was a fight, victim probably said something sarcastic or exaggerated about scissors, and the other girls melodramatically ran to the RA who then called the cops.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: khatores: In a less civilized time, they would have been locked up in the stocks, possibly naked, and have passing townspeople point, laugh and throw rotten vegetables at them. They should be thrilled as nowadays they typically just end up with probation and a big fine.

I disagree, in a less civilized time the black girl would have had those consequences happen to her, for the audacity of surviving the evil room mates' trap.  Oh, and none of them would be attending a university either, that's for sure.


Indeed. I meant all else being equal.
 
Telos
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RussianPotato: Indeed.

Throw out the false reporters.  Nobody should be forced to go to college with someone who will do that.

But shiat like this in the article is only designed to misrepresent the truth and whip up racial hatred:  "'swatting,' was spearheaded by her three roommates and seven other girls - who she said were mostly White."

What an odd way to say some of the other false reporters were black.


Wow, I knew some people only thought in black and white but that's ridiculous.

You do realize there are other races right? Asians? Native Americans? Indian? Latinx?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Prank.. how f*cking hillarious

I am sure they will show the judge their pouty  we are sowwry faces
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: False police reports are a waste of resources and should be criminal.


They are criminal in every state that I know, sometimes seriously criminal (a felony in my state). But they are rarely prosecuted. There was a notable false rape case a while back and the girl making the false report wasn't charged.
 
