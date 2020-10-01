 Skip to content
(CNN)   Playboy is going public... public with an "L"   (cnn.com) divider line
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Notably missing is its once-influential magazine, which ceased publishing in February following a 66-year run.

Didn't know this
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: Notably missing is its once-influential magazine, which ceased publishing in February following a 66-year run.

Didn't know this


Oh man, somebody should tell them that we were just kidding about reading the articles.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...gay!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Playboy today is a highly profitable commerce business with a total addressable market projected in the trillions of dollars," said CEO Ben Kohn in a statement. He will continue to lead the company.

I want what he's smoking
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Playboy today is a highly profitable commerce business with a total addressable market projected in the trillions of dollars," said CEO Ben Kohn in a statement. He will continue to lead the company.

Yeah, customers totally want to pay to see naked women. This is going to be a huge market.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this company had died when Asa Baber passed.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

They could at least print a book of his columns. WTF what a missed opportunity
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blank Check Companies:

It's a strategy with investors and executives who have massive success and are given a blank check to invest in whatever crazy passion projects they want. Sometimes those checks clear and sometimes they bounce (baby).
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the articles improve
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: "Playboy today is a highly profitable commerce business with a total addressable market projected in the trillions of dollars," said CEO Ben Kohn in a statement. He will continue to lead the company. I want what he's smoking


My favorite take on Hef's passing....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So two questions:
1) When did Pharma Bro get out of prison?
2) How is he now working with Playboy?

I guess there's a third, "trillions of dollars?" but that looks like drunk and/or high talking.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IPO method was always quietly corrupt and valuations somewhat questionable, but it's really gone off the deep end in the last 10 years.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sensible investor will come near this, so expect it to be added to pension fund portfolios.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time people won't buy the stock just to get a certificate.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this trade on the Brazilian markets? Or will my portfolio remain bare?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: The IPO method was always quietly corrupt and valuations somewhat questionable, but it's really gone off the deep end in the last 10 years.


Yep. I wrote up something about this in the Palantir/Asana thread. SPACs and direct listings are the way to go.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  This will be the hottest stock ever.  I need to pick up my rotary phone and place an order with my broker at Dean Witter.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New centerfold.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB

I had to go to Lansing, MI for work back in the early 80s and I stayed at the Hilton in town. The restaurant attached to the hotel was the last Playboy Club in operation. It was a fun experience, complete with dozens of Bunnies wandering around and surprisingly good food. I went back to Lansing a few years later and the Club had closed :(

/CSB
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guessing almost all their money is/will be made in licensing the name and logo to various products.
The name is still recognized even though nobody actually buys anything from them.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have a TV channel that has dozens of subscribers and licensed logo stuff that is sold at Spencer's Gifts.

I'll agree there's some value there, but I see it as declining.

I guess they could go back into the club, hotel and resort business.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: CSB

I had to go to Lansing, MI for work back in the early 80s and I stayed at the Hilton in town. The restaurant attached to the hotel was the last Playboy Club in operation. It was a fun experience, complete with dozens of Bunnies wandering around and surprisingly good food. I went back to Lansing a few years later and the Club had closed :(

/CSB


The best, most comfortable strip club I ever went to was a Penthouse Club
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I hope the articles improve


I loved Playboy magazine. I got a moving box mostly full of them around 1979, when my oldest brother got divorced and joined the Air Force and went overseas. I was maybe 9 years old. They were late 60s through late 70s. Most of the models were in their 20s, and even early 30s. I loved the fiction, the cartoons, the news and opinion writers, the style sections, the stereo systems reviews, etc. I read the  featured authors like Mailer and Harry Crews for years after discovering them in my youth in Playboy. I got a subscription around 1997 when I went to grad school (some fundraiser subscription scam for someone's kid), and shortly into my year subscription they were featuring my school in their "Girls of the Southwest Conference," or some such. I realized I was older than any woman featured in the nudie pics, and that the magazine had slowly crept younger and younger, and that now (then farking 20+ years ago) the co-ed college special features were creepy as fark, and the models in the rest of the magazine and all the others were far younger than they used to be. Hef was full on farking creepy old guy by then. There were still good writers on staff or featured occasionally, but the "thrill" of the magazine was clearly nostalgic for me, and I was an adult and had been for nearly a decade by then. I'd buy a black t-shirt out if nostalgic irony, but not sure what this business venture can recover from the brand.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Speaking of ol' Hef...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: They have a TV channel that has dozens of subscribers and licensed logo stuff that is sold at Spencer's Gifts.

I'll agree there's some value there, but I see it as declining.

I guess they could go back into the club, hotel and resort business.


There's never been a better time to try to open a club, hotel, or resort.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mybluemake: thealgorerhythm: I hope the articles improve

I loved Playboy magazine. I got a moving box mostly full of them around 1979, when my oldest brother got divorced and joined the Air Force and went overseas. I was maybe 9 years old. They were late 60s through late 70s. Most of the models were in their 20s, and even early 30s. I loved the fiction, the cartoons, the news and opinion writers, the style sections, the stereo systems reviews, etc. I read the  featured authors like Mailer and Harry Crews for years after discovering them in my youth in Playboy. I got a subscription around 1997 when I went to grad school (some fundraiser subscription scam for someone's kid), and shortly into my year subscription they were featuring my school in their "Girls of the Southwest Conference," or some such. I realized I was older than any woman featured in the nudie pics, and that the magazine had slowly crept younger and younger, and that now (then farking 20+ years ago) the co-ed college special features were creepy as fark, and the models in the rest of the magazine and all the others were far younger than they used to be. Hef was full on farking creepy old guy by then. There were still good writers on staff or featured occasionally, but the "thrill" of the magazine was clearly nostalgic for me, and I was an adult and had been for nearly a decade by then. I'd buy a black t-shirt out if nostalgic irony, but not sure what this business venture can recover from the brand.


I'd never read a more distinct description of "healthy young man to old man yelling at the sky" before now.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't it used to be a publicly traded stock and then went private?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: WGJ: Notably missing is its once-influential magazine, which ceased publishing in February following a 66-year run.

Didn't know this

Oh man, somebody should tell them that we were just kidding about reading the articles.


Norman Mailer, Nobel prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Arthur C. Clarke, and Jack Kerouac all wrote for Playboy. If you were reading strictly for the boobs you were probably under 17 or just plain missing out.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: TheGreatGazoo: They have a TV channel that has dozens of subscribers and licensed logo stuff that is sold at Spencer's Gifts.

I'll agree there's some value there, but I see it as declining.

I guess they could go back into the club, hotel and resort business.

There's never been a better time to try to open a club, hotel, or resort.


It's a better than restarting the airline.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: "Playboy today is a highly profitable commerce business with a total addressable market projected in the trillions of dollars," said CEO Ben Kohn in a statement. He will continue to lead the company.

I want what he's smoking


Well, at one time, there was a lot of profit in also just licensing merchandise with the product logo, and now w/o the magazine, that is basically all that they have I'd guess?  I mean, maybe they are still making video content, but, I'd guess that amounts to more or less that same thing as sticking your logo on a coaster or t-shirt... someone else it just making this porn, and Playboy decides their name can go on it.

Honestly, I'd say he is even smoking something if it is worth in the billions today.
 
