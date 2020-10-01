 Skip to content
(CNBC) England bans cotton balls, so dentists scramble to find alternative just kidding there are no dentists there
    Cotton, Recycling, David Attenborough, Environmentalism, Waste, plastic straws  
vudukungfu
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What these laws say is " We have no intentions of taking seriously our societal responsibility to keep the garbage we create out of the pristine environment of our sole means of life in the universe, fark the planet, and may we all perish drunk"
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never let the content of an article impede the greenlighting of a stupid, tired, and unfunny headline. So much potential wasted.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.


Came to say the same thing. It would take an awful lot of cotton "nibs" to fill your mouth. He's not wrong on the dentist part, though.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
and plastic q-tips are flimsy anyway, cardbord sticks for me!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just last month, the Lego Group said it would look to phase out single-use plastic bags

Welp... if they really wanted to reduce plastics...
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cotton "buds?"

Is that like potato "crisps?"
 
Walker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.


Anyone trying to take away my Q-tips will have to pry them from cold dead hands.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Just last month, the Lego Group said it would look to phase out single-use plastic bags

Welp... if they really wanted to reduce plastics...


I just don't see a paper substitute being as awesome. Probably gentler on you walking through the house at night though
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What these laws say is " We have no intentions of taking seriously our societal responsibility to keep the garbage we create out of the pristine environment of our sole means of life in the universe, fark the planet, and may we all perish drunk"


Yep. It's all part of the BS smoke-and-mirrors "let's tell the people they're to blame and not governments and corporations."
 
Di Fabio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Most people don't know how to use swabs properly. They just push and push that wax, making it worst.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: iamskibibitz: Just last month, the Lego Group said it would look to phase out single-use plastic bags

Welp... if they really wanted to reduce plastics...

I just don't see a paper substitute being as awesome. Probably gentler on you walking through the house at night though


hand-crafted artesan wooden LEGOs.  you only thought they were already expensive!
 
MindStalker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.


There is also an exception for medical necessity. I'm sure doctors won't have issues obtaining them, they just won't be at your local store.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Cotton buds suck anyway.
 
cfreak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.


I went into the article trying to understand how cotton balls could be harmful to the environment.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Just last month, the Lego Group said it would look to phase out single-use plastic bags

Welp... if they really wanted to reduce plastics...


Nobody's throwing LEGOS in a landfill, they're too valuable. And my parents still have a bucket or two of my old LEGOS in the garage somewhere, 30-*cough cough* years on.
 
zepillin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got that he changed cotton buds to cotton balls because he wanted to make a joke about British teeth

and got the impression balls might be something else before I hit the article

I guess that's why I'm often right about stuff and so many others are often wrong about stuff
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.


And they're just banning the plastic-sticked ones, which I learned zero days ago exist.
 
zepillin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No dentists no cotton balls it wasn't that hard
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So many tail-less rabbits.
 
zepillin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Intuition is awesome
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: iamskibibitz: Just last month, the Lego Group said it would look to phase out single-use plastic bags

Welp... if they really wanted to reduce plastics...

I just don't see a paper substitute being as awesome. Probably gentler on you walking through the house at night though


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: So many tail-less rabbits.


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait:  A misleading Fark headline?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: So many tail-less rabbits.


Yeah, tail-less, that's the ticket.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: IndyJohn: Hey subby -- Cotton buds (e.g., Q-Tips) and cotton balls are not the same.

Anyone trying to take away my Q-tips will have to pry them from cold dead hands.


So much this.
I'm walking out of the bathroom after a shower and you see me walking back?
You better not get in my way.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Ear Buds?"

England - ruining the English language for over 500 years.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just use your SO's waterpik to clean your ears.
 
zepillin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zepillin: No dentists no cotton balls it wasn't that hard


not to mention Banning of cotton balls is unlikely

I would say something critical but I don't really care anymore
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will they still ship their "recycling" to Asia where it gets dumped directly into rivers or burned in an open air pile? More feel good legislation passed by clueless greenies that does nothing
 
