(Daily Mail)   'Fifty quid? Up your mother's pooch yeh. I'll give you 50 smashes, how bout that? How bout that? Are you mad or something?' (w/ video)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes
2 hours ago  
Fat, stupid white racist gets his clock cleaned, film at 11.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Fat, stupid white racist gets his clock cleaned, film at 11.


Done in one
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
Limey soccer thugs have to find an outlet somewhere.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
The first time I saw "Lock Stock" I had to rewind it after the first 20 minutes and start over once I calibrated my mind to what they were saying.

Don' You Go Rounin' Roun to Re Ro - SNL
Youtube o6p0W4ZsLXw
 
swankywanky
1 hour ago  
I understood some of the words they were saying.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
1 hour ago  
Wait.

"Thugs" can be white? Mind. Blown.
 
menschenfresser
1 hour ago  
You wot, m8?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Wait.

"Thugs" can be white? Mind. Blown.


thug
[ thuhg ]SHOW IPA
SEE SYNONYMS FOR thug ON THESAURUS.COM
noun
a cruel or vicious ruffian, robber, or murderer.
(sometimes initial capital letter) one of a former group of professional robbers and murderers in India who strangled their victims.
 
BeesNuts
1 hour ago  
This one is more satisfying by far.

LAMPED
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
COVID is acting like the blancmange from the planet Skyron. It's turning everyone into Scotsmen.
 
AgentKGB
1 hour ago  
CSB: When I was in elementary school my best friend's parents owned the local bar/hotel. It's summer and we're hoping to have me stay overnight and play video games all night. So we're in the kitchen of the hotel talking to his mom. (His sister was already having a sleepover at her friend's house).

The bar is packed to the brim because there's a ton of road construction going on and the crews are relaxing in the nearest bar basically. (Ours).

We're talking to his mom and all of a sudden you hear

"Hey, panty boy what's your problem?"

"You're just pissed off because the only panties you get to sniff are your moms!"

HUGEbrawl breaks out. My friend's Dad is trying to break it up. His mom starts calling the cops and turns to us saying that it would be better if we had the sleepover at my place.

The next day my parents need to pick up some stuff in town and take me along. We have to go through the road construction. Every roadworks person we saw looked like hell lol. The first flag person we saw had a fat lip and a black eye.

My Dad: "What the hell happened to them?"

Me: "Underwear argument."

My Dad: "What?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: This one is more satisfying by far.

LAMPED


That guy was out. Never heard any follow up story on that.
 
fredsnake
1 hour ago  
F that trap site
 
Xythero
1 hour ago  
British accents are so musical.
 
BeesNuts
54 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: BeesNuts: This one is more satisfying by far.

LAMPED

That guy was out. Never heard any follow up story on that.


He turned himself into police and apparently isn't pressing charges.

But he sounds like a real charmer.  31 year old man-child working for daddies construction company but clearly not doing construction, getting more and more alcoholic with every passing year, and apparently going off the deep end completely in the last couple of years.

Even as his mommy-dearest does her best to damage-control, she doesn't exactly paint an endearing picture of her son.  One step shy of saying "His actions do not reflect the beliefs and values of our company.  He has been terminated, and we are disowning him.  May his name forever remain absent from our ears.  Pariah.  Pariah."
 
mcmnky
53 minutes ago  
I ain't paying 50 cents for no coke.
 
BeesNuts
52 minutes ago  

Xythero: British accents are so musical.


Stonk mimsy you patter wollop.  Oy.  Shiv on ear me oxford ya daft fomper.  I swear.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
46 minutes ago  
50 quid is all she asks for, everybody's got their vice.
 
knight_on_the_rail
38 minutes ago  
Innit
 
some_beer_drinker
33 minutes ago  
don't start shiat, won't be shiat
 
waxbeans
33 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Wait.

"Thugs" can be white? Mind. Blown.


Yeah but one clarification, if you are a right wing politician talking about law and ordering dealing with thugs we all know what you really mean no matter what semantics you want to get into
 
jso2897
29 minutes ago  
So, that's who voted for Brexit.
 
casenickles
18 minutes ago  
HOTY and TOTY nominated and I haven't even RTFA or CS.
 
