 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Burger King's Belgian office applies for Michelin Star. Burger King France surrenders   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Michelin Guide, Michelin Guide's social media team, Belgium, standard set of criteria, Burger King Luxembourg, first Michelin Guide, Michelin star, Michelin  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 01 Oct 2020 at 8:54 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say that whoever leads the BK marketing team, is brilliant.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I will say that whoever leads the BK marketing team, is brilliant.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've dined at a few Michelin star places over the years. The food wasn't any more impressive than some of the high end places near me. The bill, however, was very impressive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Michelin Star? Oh, farking my! to paraphrase Mr. Sulu.

Cheeky Fat Belgian Bastids. You never know until you try. The Belgians may have found a way to make very tasty Frenchied potatoes. After, all they invented them.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.