(Insurance Journal)   Construction worker fired, punched, for complaining about drunk boss wins $1M. Second prize was a set of steak knives   (insurancejournal.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Glengarry Glen Ross quote sub.
 
olapbill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well that was a boring farking read
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third prize was a cap snaffler. Snaffles the caps off any size bottle, jug, or jar.  And it really really works.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000


What does a lawyer get when you give him Viagra? Taller.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000


It looks like the story is that the original judge did that, but he appealed and got the full amount.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000


I thought the appeals court reinstated the original award, and he got the $600,000+ plus the $400,000+ lawyers fees?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000


Then the appeals court said "no, u" to the district court, reduced the 3*$65,000 he got for lost wages to 1*$65,000, said he could in fact collect the jury's $681,000 award for punitive damages, and that his lawyers would still get to keep the $441,600.  Which is why the headline here says $1M (which seems likely to cross $1.2M between interest and additional costs for the appeal), rather than the "paltry" $636k that the trial court awarded.

The Aristocrats.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000


Spoiler on the spoiler.  FTFA the appeals court ruled that the judge was wrong and plaintiff received $65k for lost wages + $681k for punitive damages.  Plaintiff's lawyers received an additional $441k.

Must be nice when over $700k is considered "very little."  Heck even the "original" $65k isn't too bad.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people seem to think that we're still in the 1950's.

You can't just cold-cock people at work anymore, even when you're drunk, even when they've earned it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA:A federal appeals court has ruled that a North Carolina employee who was attacked and fired after he complained about his supervisor's intoxication on the job is entitled to more than $1 million in damages and legal costs.

Kinda reminds me of this:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Spoiler alert, it was reduced by a judge and he basically got very little for lost wages and the lawyers got over $441,000


Is it really a spoiler alert when you only got half way throughout the article before posting?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Third prize was a cap snaffler. Snaffles the caps off any size bottle, jug, or jar.  And it really really works.


i had one of those. worked great. for some reason it 's existence in a kitchen drawer annoyed the heck out of Mrs. SS. so, that's gone. i got that going for me.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Both lied. No one in construction takes safety as strictly as this fired worker claims.

Supervisor probably was drunk, I've had a bunch of those, put up, shut up or look for employment elsewhere, I can go anywhere and get a job, usually for better money and or benefits.

The stoned supervisors now... those suck
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i would take a punch from a drunk for a million bucks. what if i punch myself, when i am drunk?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The boss was merely angry that the employee had violated the first and second rules of drunk-at-work club.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i would take a punch from a drunk for a million bucks. what if i punch myself, when i am drunk?


That's Tuesday.
 
dywed88
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Both lied. No one in construction takes safety as strictly as this fired worker claims.

Supervisor probably was drunk, I've had a bunch of those, put up, shut up or look for employment elsewhere, I can go anywhere and get a job, usually for better money and or benefits.

The stoned supervisors now... those suck


Uh, he wasn't complaining about some minor detail like a pathway being an inch too narrow. He complained about the guy drunkenly swinging a gun around.

One of the few things that I could see getting complaints fairly quickly on a lot of sites is drunkenly using dangerous equipment.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dywed88: One of the few things that I could see getting complaints fairly quickly on a lot of sites is drunkenly using dangerous equipment.


I would complain once, at the same time I was quitting.

Eff that noise.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Better than a Cadillac.
 
dywed88
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two questions  for any American legal minds:

1) Do you not have constructive dismissal? Up here, in that situation if he through down his tools and shouted "I quit" he would still be treated as having been fired due to constructive dismissal.

2) How the fark could anyone possibly determine that you had to choose between legal fees and punitive damages? I am glad the appeals court fixed it and I hope to god that higher courts don't change it, but it makes no freaking sense why those would ever be an either / or scenario? Different types of damages exist for different reasons and should apply separately.

Compensatory compensates you for your losses, legal fees ensures people are able to reasonably access the courts, and punitive damages are to punish the liable party so they are less likely to just write it off as the cost of doing business. There is no reason those should even block each other.

I can get that you don't get your compensatory damages trebled if you get punitive damages Or that courts can reduce punitive damages determined by a jury (which are sometimes ludicrous) but the original ruling just seems absurd.
 
