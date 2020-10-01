 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Even people from Spanish-speaking countries don't know what "Latinx" means, or if it's actually racist   (npr.org) divider line
144
    More: Stupid, Hispanic and Latino Americans, young people, Spanish language, Mara R. Scharrn-del Ro, original language of colonization, Mark Hugo Lopez, Daniela Muoz, policing of Spanish  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 10:06 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



144 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure only people that say "EESpaneesh" understand it.

In America, they keep inventing racial terms.


Or as Richard Pryor said:
"Well, I took a trip to Africa - which, by the way, is where I plan to live some day. I went to Kenya, and while I was there something inside of me said, "Look around you, Richard. What do you see? I saw people. African people. I saw people from other countries, too, and they were all kinds of colors, but I didn't see any 'ni@@ers.' I didn't see any there because There are no 'ni@@ers' in Africa."

Think about it.

America makes up stupid names for people because, we can't just all be on the same team now, can we?

Idiots.

Learn to speak a language correctly.
There are plenty of words to learn and learn how to properly pronounce with out having to make it more confusing.

Unless you've only been in this country "One Months" as my Greek Instructor would say.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've asked both a Puerto Rican and Mexican friend (both in the 25-40 age group) pretty directly and they both said basically the same thing: It's a term for teenagers and/or woke university professors.

I'm just a lowly Gringx (sorry, Norteamericanx) but it rubs me the wrong way on basic grammar for Romance languages.

La Gente Latina
El Pueblo Latino
etc
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never got "latinx". I only ever heard / said Latino / Latina and that was normal.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people who use the term 'Latinx', are those to which the term doesn't apply.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Think about it.


Hmm.  I took Pryor's comment to mean something different.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chozo13: The only people who use the term 'Latinx', are those to which the term doesn't apply.


Well, modifying adjectives with "-x" makes no sense in Spanish.

In fact, the letter "X" is pretty rare in Spanish, with the exception of place names like Mexico or Oaxaca.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latin@ used to be a thing a decade ago, which would sound stupid said out loud, but written is kind of clever (if you think of an a being inside of an o) to encompass both genders.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it for Latin mixed raced people, like Mom's from Mexico but Dad's from Japan?

Or does it include all the other genders as well?

If it's the latter, it seems easier than adding another few letters after lgbtq since "x" would include us all?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Latin@ used to be a thing a decade ago, which would sound stupid said out loud, but written is kind of clever (if you think of an a being inside of an o) to encompass both genders.


Speaking of which, how do you pronounce Latinx?  For all the times I've seen the term in print, I honestly don't know the answer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Latin@


what a Pittsburgher says when you don't show up on time.
You're Late'n'at
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've asked both a Puerto Rican and Mexican friend (both in the 25-40 age group) pretty directly and they both said basically the same thing: It's a term for teenagers and/or woke university professors.

I'm just a lowly Gringx (sorry, Norteamericanx) but it rubs me the wrong way on basic grammar for Romance languages.

La Gente Latina
El Pueblo Latino
etc


Just wait until you hear about "todes", "chiques" or "nosotres"...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: JAGChem82: Latin@ used to be a thing a decade ago, which would sound stupid said out loud, but written is kind of clever (if you think of an a being inside of an o) to encompass both genders.

Speaking of which, how do you pronounce Latinx?  For all the times I've seen the term in print, I honestly don't know the answer.


"They, them, Xey"
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LatinX" is just the newest way for woke white people to virtue signal on Twitter.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: JAGChem82: Latin@ used to be a thing a decade ago, which would sound stupid said out loud, but written is kind of clever (if you think of an a being inside of an o) to encompass both genders.

Speaking of which, how do you pronounce Latinx?  For all the times I've seen the term in print, I honestly don't know the answer.


I say "la tinks"
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: chozo13: The only people who use the term 'Latinx', are those to which the term doesn't apply.

Well, modifying adjectives with "-x" makes no sense in Spanish.

In fact, the letter "X" is pretty rare in Spanish, with the exception of place names like Mexico or Oaxaca.


Even then, the "X" sounds more like an "H": Mexico is pronounced "Meh - hi - co", Oaxaca is pronounced "Wah - ha - ca", and Texas is "Tay - has". Latinx would sound like "La - tin - h" if spoken properly.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Isn't it for Latin mixed raced people, like Mom's from Mexico but Dad's from Japan?

Or does it include all the other genders as well?

If it's the latter, it seems easier than adding another few letters after lgbtq since "x" would include us all?


https://www.vox.com/2015/8/19/9173457​/​hispanic-latino-comic
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Pretty sure only people that say "EESpaneesh" understand it.

In America, they keep inventing racial terms.


Or as Richard Pryor said:
"Well, I took a trip to Africa - which, by the way, is where I plan to live some day. I went to Kenya, and while I was there something inside of me said, "Look around you, Richard. What do you see? I saw people. African people. I saw people from other countries, too, and they were all kinds of colors, but I didn't see any 'ni@@ers.' I didn't see any there because There are no 'ni@@ers' in Africa."

Think about it.

America makes up stupid names for people because, we can't just all be on the same team now, can we?


I don't think you got the joke.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an unwieldy term because the is still (largely) gendered; Even if "Latinx" were to catch on, Spanish speakers would still be saying camarero/camarera, profesor/profesora, etc.

I'll go with whatever catches on and read the room, of course, but as far as I can tell it's not really a thing people typically say. Not sure about prevalence outside the US.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LatinX sounds like a new style of club music.  Or a club itself.  Or some kind of drug used in a club.   Pitbull would know, let's ask him.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've asked both a Puerto Rican and Mexican friend (both in the 25-40 age group) pretty directly and they both said basically the same thing: It's a term for teenagers and/or woke university professors.

I'm just a lowly Gringx (sorry, Norteamericanx) but it rubs me the wrong way on basic grammar for Romance languages.

La Gente Latina
El Pueblo Latino
etc


That's actually kind of the point.  It's an attempt by liberal "woke" LGBTQ people who believe in gender fluidity and the like to take gender out of the word.  They are intentionally breaking Spanish and it's gender specific loan words in English because they don't like gender specific anything.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quiet down Latin community, the uppity white warriors of wokeness know what's best for you.
 
panrock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKUQ0​K​i2aR4&t=370s

I love his laugh at the todEs question.

Sorry for those who cant speak spanish, couldnt find a translated version.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
X's were used on the foreheads concentration camp inmates in WW2 to mark those who would be executed. They just never knew when it would happen.

X marks the spot. A target.
X also means prior. (Ex X wife. Ex X boyfriend) Something you're finished with
X is used to cross something out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: vudukungfu: Pretty sure only people that say "EESpaneesh" understand it.

In America, they keep inventing racial terms.


Or as Richard Pryor said:
"Well, I took a trip to Africa - which, by the way, is where I plan to live some day. I went to Kenya, and while I was there something inside of me said, "Look around you, Richard. What do you see? I saw people. African people. I saw people from other countries, too, and they were all kinds of colors, but I didn't see any 'ni@@ers.' I didn't see any there because There are no 'ni@@ers' in Africa."

Think about it.

America makes up stupid names for people because, we can't just all be on the same team now, can we?

I don't think you got the joke.


[dances on tripmines]

IIRC, Pyror had previously mentioned how he separated black people from, um, the word, and how he, even as a black person, was afraid of the second group, and that group wasn't present in Africa.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm just a lowly Gringx


Honkex? Crackex? Hillbillex? Rednex? (Wait, I think that one's a band.)
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's farking stupid. Russian has even more genderification, yet you don't hear Pussy Riot talking about how evil the Russian language is.

Outside of America, I've never heard a single "OMG SPANISH IS SEXIST" from anyone.

My good friend is in Spain and is as Libby lib as you can be, and he's never heard of such things there.

It's farking stupid.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Isn't it for Latin mixed raced people, like Mom's from Mexico but Dad's from Japan?

Or does it include all the other genders as well?

If it's the latter, it seems easier than adding another few letters after lgbtq since "x" would include us all?


The root of the issue is not to whom the adjective applies, It's because the English language is not used to dealing with gendered nouns.

Most other languages that have gendered nouns will have grammar rules to deal with them (which is usually masculine wins).

Of course, this does not mean that people who use latinx may have motives for doing so that go further than trying to have a gendered adjective agree with a neutral noun.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latinx gives people the freedom to identify as they wish, "the "x" in Latinx is a placeholder for whatever you want it to mean,"

I want it to mean fleek
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: The Third Man: JAGChem82:

I say "la tinks"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, is it pronounced:

Latinsh or Latin-"ex"
 
panrock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've asked both a Puerto Rican and Mexican friend (both in the 25-40 age group) pretty directly and they both said basically the same thing: It's a term for teenagers and/or woke university professors.

I'm just a lowly Gringx (sorry, Norteamericanx) but it rubs me the wrong way on basic grammar for Romance languages.

La Gente Latina
El Pueblo Latino
etc


Can confirm, Mexican here. Never heard it used in person, mainly just memes.

We tend to laugh at each other, we tend to poke fun at the worst subjects imaginable - its kind of what we do all the time and i couldnt begin to imagine how the regular folks would react to someone using the Xs in real life.

At a minimum you would get an eye roll (escucha a esta pendeja y sus chingaderas...) or a direct approach (callate el hocico no seas mamonnnnnnn)

We are starting to see woke teenagers and adults but mostly in schools and companies where they're pushing the diversity and inclusion agenda (mostly for LGBT issues but nothing on class issues which are admittedly a bigger problem in Mexico than the former)
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: LatinX sounds like a new style of club music.  Or a club itself.  Or some kind of drug used in a club.   Pitbull would know, let's ask him.


Latin X is the name of my Lucha libre wrestling persona.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing the word "Latinx" reminds me of those old baseball cards where they call Roberto Clemente "Bob".  It betrays a cultural ignorance that simply should not exist in the internet age.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: JAGChem82: Latin@ used to be a thing a decade ago, which would sound stupid said out loud, but written is kind of clever (if you think of an a being inside of an o) to encompass both genders.

Speaking of which, how do you pronounce Latinx?  For all the times I've seen the term in print, I honestly don't know the answer.


La-teen-ex
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once clicked on a link for Latin XXX. Not bad.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NikolaiFarkoff: I'm just a lowly Gringx

Honkex? Crackex? Hillbillex? Rednex? (Wait, I think that one's a band.)


Caspex is either some kind of construction adhesive or topical itch treatment.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People from Spanish-speaking countries don't know what "Latinx" means, or if it's actually racist

That is because its a term only non-Spanish speaking people use, and yes, its inherently racist.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¿Están enojados, hermanos?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Speaking of which, how do you pronounce Latinx?


Its pronounced "paternalism"
 
sjcpjh1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't get behind the Latinx thing myself. Only a very, very small minority of the students at the school I work at (Title 1, predominantly Spanish speaking) use Latinx. Most kids don't give a rat's ass about changing the structure of speech. They are too busy trying to study, get accepted by decent schools, get laid, and play video games.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: People from Spanish-speaking countries don't know what "Latinx" means, or if it's actually racist

That is because its a term only non-Spanish speaking people use, and yes, its inherently racist.


The only person I have ever heard say the word in person was a white Hispanic woman of college age who grew up in a bilingual household in the United States.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Isn't it for Latin mixed raced people, like Mom's from Mexico but Dad's from Japan?

Or does it include all the other genders as well?

If it's the latter, it seems easier than adding another few letters after lgbtq since "x" would include us all?


You obliquely included most straightforward word choice in your comment. If there are one or more people, and it would be useful to refer to them as Latino or Latina, but you do not want to invoke gender, then why not use the word "Latin"?

If you need to distinguish from dead Romans, then "Latin-American".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: HotWingConspiracy: vudukungfu: Pretty sure only people that say "EESpaneesh" understand it.

In America, they keep inventing racial terms.


Or as Richard Pryor said:
"Well, I took a trip to Africa - which, by the way, is where I plan to live some day. I went to Kenya, and while I was there something inside of me said, "Look around you, Richard. What do you see? I saw people. African people. I saw people from other countries, too, and they were all kinds of colors, but I didn't see any 'ni@@ers.' I didn't see any there because There are no 'ni@@ers' in Africa."

Think about it.

America makes up stupid names for people because, we can't just all be on the same team now, can we?

I don't think you got the joke.

[dances on tripmines]

IIRC, Pyror had previously mentioned how he separated black people from, um, the word, and how he, even as a black person, was afraid of the second group, and that group wasn't present in Africa.


??????
That was a Chris Rock bit.
WTF?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: It's farking stupid. Russian has even more genderification, yet you don't hear Pussy Riot talking about how evil the Russian language is.

Outside of America, I've never heard a single "OMG SPANISH IS SEXIST" from anyone.

My good friend is in Spain and is as Libby lib as you can be, and he's never heard of such things there.

It's farking stupid.


/
Nevermind, I don't get why conquered people keep using Spanish after Spain leaves them.
//
Or they kick Spain F--K  out.
///
F++k Spain. And fark Salt.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dyslexia make me see spandex when I see it, which is not helpful.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if a group of people came together to solve a non-existent problem and somehow managed to create a newer, dumber problem.

This unquestionably was something that originated from someone who was a cross between a Becca and a Reba.  A Rebabecca, if you will.
 
Konlii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! A subculture that has historically experienced significant discrimination has developed their own slang? We must ridicule them!

Or, you know... you could just accept that Latinx is a term made and used by queer people of Latin American heritage in English-speaking spaces, and if that (honestly very specific overlap) doesn't describe you then the term "Latinx" probably doesn't describe you, either.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malcolm LatinX

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NikolaiFarkoff: I'm just a lowly Gringx

Honkex? Crackex? Hillbillex? Rednex? (Wait, I think that one's a band.)


Kleenex
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: HotWingConspiracy: vudukungfu: Pretty sure only people that say "EESpaneesh" understand it.

In America, they keep inventing racial terms.


Or as Richard Pryor said:
"Well, I took a trip to Africa - which, by the way, is where I plan to live some day. I went to Kenya, and while I was there something inside of me said, "Look around you, Richard. What do you see? I saw people. African people. I saw people from other countries, too, and they were all kinds of colors, but I didn't see any 'ni@@ers.' I didn't see any there because There are no 'ni@@ers' in Africa."

Think about it.

America makes up stupid names for people because, we can't just all be on the same team now, can we?

I don't think you got the joke.

[dances on tripmines]

IIRC, Pyror had previously mentioned how he separated black people from, um, the word, and how he, even as a black person, was afraid of the second group, and that group wasn't present in Africa.

??????
That was a Chris Rock bit.
WTF?


Ugh, if I'm getting them confused.
 
Displayed 50 of 144 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.