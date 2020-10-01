 Skip to content
(Fox 11 Online)   "Well, it is every kid's dream to do a teacher," the complaint stated. Which doesn't sound like a complaint, but the legal system says otherwise   (fox11online.com)
47
    More: Obvious, Former Green Bay school staffer, Presidio of San Francisco, Forbidden, sex, teen  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I suppose I was lucky. There were no temptations of the sort in any of the schools I attended.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were 3 regular teachers and 1 sub that I wanted to take to bone town. Give her a gift basket of my sausage n cider

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have been an ugly kid.

Church bell choir, boy scouts, female teachers.

I wasn't molested even once!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI: The school where this happened nickname is Trojans.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... You know, for some reason, I didn't expect that to be a quote in a legal proceeding, but here we are.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: I must have been an ugly kid.

Church bell choir, boy scouts, female teachers.

I wasn't molested even once!


That's because the whole town knew you couldn't keep a secret to save your life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A HOT teacher kid, a HOT teacher.
Not anything with a pulse.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I think I only remember one substitute who our school wanted to bone.. at least the guys.

I think the girls had better luck at our high school...
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I suppose I was lucky. There were no temptations of the sort in any of the schools I attended.


In high school, there absolutely was one I would have risked sending her to jail...just looked her up and she's still attractive. I look older than she does. Damn her genes, heh.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me in the "WANT" column.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: edmo: I suppose I was lucky. There were no temptations of the sort in any of the schools I attended.

In high school, there absolutely was one I would have risked sending her to jail...just looked her up and she's still attractive. I look older than she does. Damn her genes, heh.


Don't damn the genes, get in her jeans!

/no I haven't started drinking yet
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: ... You know, for some reason, I didn't expect that to be a quote in a legal proceeding, but here we are.


The representing attorney:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A HOT teacher kid, a HOT teacher.
Not anything with a pulse.


Nope.
At that age, anything with a pulse. And if she was married, well, sounds like she felt the same way.
Of course I do not condone this, but we are animals, if we want to believe it or not.
And if the tv and internet are going to be our animals trainers...we are very likely to accept this behavior.
Good parenting is honest parenting. Kind of telling the entire, clear story repeatedly in advance to bolster a defense against the 2-3 times society makes it seem ok is the only alternative.

But mom and dad are both tired from working 4 jobs...etc...
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder when the kid will find out the difference between a teacher and a run of the mill school employee?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Xetal: I must have been an ugly kid.

Church bell choir, boy scouts, female teachers.

I wasn't molested even once!

That's because the whole town knew you couldn't keep a secret to save your life.


People joke about girls not being able to keep a secret, but have you ever noticed that it's usually the female teachers that get caught? That's because guys have to brag.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wasn't my dream Subby since most of my teachers back in the day looked like Aunt Bee.
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: A HOT teacher kid, a HOT teacher.
Not anything with a pulse.


She's bringing booty back.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)


I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)

I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

[i.pinimg.com image 510x330]


I thought they were from Milwaukee.

/Former Green Bay resident
//escaped for 7 years now
///Teacher is still Green Bay hot
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These threads make me think of Ms. Burley.  Late 1980's, big hair, she's in her early 20's and the most glorious set of cans (had to be D at least) on a tight little body.  She reminded me of a younger version of Diana from the "V" miniseries, but younger and more endowed.

/Hells yes I sat front and center
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roznowski said she has turned her life around since she stopped drinking.

Not soon enough, it seems.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Teacher Trial - SNL
Youtube eM28YFrMdfI
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Miss Duncan, 8th grade art.  Loose sweaters, tidal like rear view movement, erect at all times nipples.  Her scent would have opened the noses of entire small town boys.

Still recall her fondly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I brought my pencil!
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: ... You know, for some reason, I didn't expect that to be a quote in a legal proceeding, but here we are.


My money is they hook up again once her probation is over, and he'll be a legal adult too. Over/under on which one is drunk, both, or both sober at the time.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had a few teachers I was attracted to, a few more middle aged ones I was not attracted to then, but would be attracted to now if I came across them.  I know because I have been looking through my year book, and there are a lot of hot teachers that I wasn't interested in twenty years ago, in those photos.  On the other hand, a lot of the hot girls from class I was attracted to just look like annoying children that I would not want to be caught dead near now.  Though I am sure they developed into decent functional human beings.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: A HOT teacher kid, a HOT teacher.
Not anything with a pulse.


High school me wouldn't have cared. Any female teacher with a pulse would have been fine
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)

I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

[i.pinimg.com image 510x330]


Uh, I don't think that picture helps your argument.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: robodog: pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)

I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

[i.pinimg.com image 510x330]

Uh, I don't think that picture helps your argument.


Why, sharp knees?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: I suppose I was lucky. There were no temptations of the sort in any of the schools I attended.


Yeah. Pretty much all my teachers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Third grade, French teacher (I don't remember a lot of French, I can barely count to 20).
7th grade, science teacher, maybe math teacher
9th grade gym teacher, she actually did end up marrying my 10th grade history teacher

I can't remember what year it was, but one of my little brother's elementary teachers was a total smoke show.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was too ugly in HS for sure, but one of my friends was seduced to the edge of legality by a horny young newlywed summer school teacher who told us her husband didn't understand her, "plumbing." She ignored the rest of the class the whole summer semester and talked to both of us the whole time. While he didn't fark her, and it was his restraint there, I'm sure she offended later in her career.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eagles95: robodog: pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)

I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

[i.pinimg.com image 510x330]

I thought they were from Milwaukee.

/Former Green Bay resident
//escaped for 7 years now
///Teacher is still Green Bay hot


Ding ding ding!

Glad you made it out!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: edmo: I suppose I was lucky. There were no temptations of the sort in any of the schools I attended.

Yeah. Pretty much all my teachers...

[Fark user image 342x366]


Pay A-TENTION!!!
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lifetime movie in 10, 9, 8 ...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Lifetime movie in 10, 9, 8 ...


During the commercial breaks in Fargo, it looks like FX is doing (phrasing) a miniseries w/ Kate Mara.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)

I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

[i.pinimg.com image 510x330]


Watch yes and been to Lambeau many times... That image is the exception not the norm... Try to find a spot on those benches in cold weather when everyone is wearing a parka/snowmobile suit and your row is generally already filled with oversized individuals... I prefer watching rather than being there now, it was more entertaining to see the pre season practices and players riding the kids bikes, but I digress...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Big girl.  Yep, it's Wisconsin.
 
Pincy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: pwkpete: Hot by Green Bay standards...

(Been there, know people from there that escaped, oh the stories they tell...)

I guess you don't watch Packers game, plenty of hotties in the area!

[i.pinimg.com image 510x330]


You just proved his point.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had a first-year teacher in my 8th grade math class.  She dressed like she was still in college.  I took algebra twice.

/I really did take algebra twice
//I have an engineering degree now.
///her "sailor outfit" was amazing.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CarnySaur: Roznowski said she has turned her life around since she stopped drinking.

Stopped drinking? In Green Bay?


i.imgur.comView Full Size



I can say this....i drink a lot less now that I moved away and I'm still considered a pro here.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: These threads make me think of Ms. Burley.  Late 1980's, big hair, she's in her early 20's and the most glorious set of cans (had to be D at least) on a tight little body.  She reminded me of a younger version of Diana from the "V" miniseries, but younger and more endowed.

/Hells yes I sat front and center


Reminds me of Mrs Serna. Actually had a note book we exchanged back and forth. That kind of intimacy would get her in trouble now.
I convinced hitting on her got me unfairly transfered.
 
