(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Snohomish County, Washington learns that legalizing marijuana doesn't necessarily change the fact that people will rip off dealers   (kiro7.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big deal. Bookstores get ripped off too.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That surveillance video needs yackety sax soundtrack, IMHO.
 
delysid25
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I worked at an entomological lab equipment manufacturing facility. It was robbed twice at gunpoint and burglarized once. #DecriminalizeOlfactometers
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
High volume cash based business.  Almost like robbing a bank.
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well it did change things...a lot.

In this example, the dealer would have had to resolve this issue, typically with violence, on their own. Now that it's legal, they can let the justice system bend the crooks over instead.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Liquor stores have been getting robbed since prohibition repealed.  Probably before it was passed.  The time in between there was a war between bootleggers.
 
inner ted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All your bad examples are bad cause weed shops are a cash only business and I'm surprised they don't get hit more often
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This whole thread suddenly made whataboutism kewl again
 
mekkab
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The dealers are ripping off the patients customers, so plus ca change, c'est la meme chose.


/woke up this morning
//got yourself a gun
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Snohomish County, the Florida of Washington state.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who knew narcotics cause crime? It was a complete mystery.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a waste of law-enforcement resources to protect businesses I don't like.

~~ Subby
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mekkab: The dealers are ripping off the patients customers, so plus ca change, c'est la meme chose.


/woke up this morning
//got yourself a gun


Hmmm? Less than a $100 for an ounce of decent, lab tested weed? Doesn't seem a rip off to me.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

inner ted: All your bad examples are bad cause weed shops are a cash only business and I'm surprised they don't get hit more often


Is that an issue with the product being sold, or the laws surrounding its sale?  We all know it's the latter. If the laws was written so dispensaries could get banking services, people could use their debit card instead and they wouldn't be nearly as big of a target.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They got caught didnt they? the system worked.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Who knew narcotics cause crime? It was a complete mystery.


7-Eleven stores get robbed so often because soft drinks and salty snacks cause crime! Pizza drivers get robbed because pizza causes crime! Hookers get robbed because sex causes crime! Hey, this game is more fun than I thought it would be.
 
