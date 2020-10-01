 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Happy 96th birthday, Jimmy Carter. You don't look a day over 70   (local21news.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had lust in his heart but never acted on it. Removed a conflict of interest by selling his peanut farm.  Plus he overpaid his taxes.  What a LOOSER!  Now he's forced to build houses for poor people with his own hands.  Unbigly.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Now he's forced to build houses for poor people with his own hands.


I don't get it. What's in it for him?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's history's greatest monster!!!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's Greatest Ex-President. Gee, I wonder who be the worst?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With great thanks to Merck whose drug cured his cancer.
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Even at 96 he'd be a better president than the current one.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: He's history's greatest monster!!!


is that an obscure Simpson's reference? Epic!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: America's Greatest Ex-President. Gee, I wonder who be the worst?


If you define "greatest ex-President" by the quality of the person, Jimmy Carter is absolutely one of the greatest.
 
Campanula
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
44? Are we not counting Trump?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Campanula: 44? Are we not counting Trump?


If only
 
Hirightnow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a (very) small point of pride for me that I share a birthday with the last president I consider to be truly honest.
 
phenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He and Mrs. Carter are exemplary individuals. It's wonderful to see that goodness still exists.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DRTFA: ChrisDe: America's Greatest Ex-President. Gee, I wonder who be the worst?

If you define "greatest ex-President" by the quality of the person, Jimmy Carter is absolutely one of the greatest.


I do.

/ are we now married?
 
jbuist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Carter is a badass MF.  He just doesn't act like it.

In the early days of US nuclear testing an experimental reactor in Canada the US was running melted down.  Carter was one of the first nuclear techs in the Navy and lead the crew to clean it up.  I don't think it's unreasonable to say that given his education and the infancy of nuclear power he was in a unique position to understand just how dangerous it was.

He went in there himself to assist with clean up.  Others helped, but Carter was in there too. He knew the danger.

His urine was radioactive for a year after it.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Whipping Post!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Post did a nice piece on him last year about his lifestyle these days (linked below).  I wonder what it's like to be part of his Secret Service detail.  Apart from the occasional public event and random people coming up to grab pics with him, it sounds like you'd just be guarding someone who lives like any random regular retiree.  Commercial air travel, dinner with neighbors, doing errands in the local town, etc.  None of the celebrity stuff that other ex-presidents get up to.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/n​a​tional/wp/2018/08/17/feature/the-un-ce​lebrity-president-jimmy-carter-shuns-r​iches-lives-modestly-in-his-georgia-ho​metown/
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just think 7 more terms and Trump will be that old
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I voted for him...twice. I'd do it again.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Possibly the last decent human being to hold office on Pennsylvania Ave.

Happy Birthday Jimmy, you showed them all how to be a leader in life.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
44 men have been president, but one of them served non-consecutive terms so he is counted twice.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

smed7: Possibly the last decent human being to hold office on Pennsylvania Ave.


Possibly you trip old ladies by cutting their feet off with buzz saws. Possibly.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: He had lust in his heart but never acted on it. Removed a conflict of interest by selling his peanut farm.  Plus he overpaid his taxes.  What a LOOSER!  Now he's forced to build houses for poor people with his own hands.  Unbigly.


He didn't sell it, he put it into a blind trust while he was president. It was so badly mismanaged by the trustees that when he took back control it was in so much debt he had to sell it for, pardon the pun, peanuts, and he was almost broke. So he turned to writing to make ends meet.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Jimmy Carter Says 'Yes'" by Gene Marshall
Youtube h874BPSnbWc


Happy Birthday Mr. Carter.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DRTFA: If you define "greatest ex-President" by the quality of the person, Jimmy Carter is absolutely one of the greatest.


A fine man indeed and despite some of his missteps as president and the fact that disco was a thing during his administration, his work on deregulation is more than laudable.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ukexpat: The Googles Do Nothing: He had lust in his heart but never acted on it. Removed a conflict of interest by selling his peanut farm.  Plus he overpaid his taxes.  What a LOOSER!  Now he's forced to build houses for poor people with his own hands.  Unbigly.

He didn't sell it, he put it into a blind trust while he was president. It was so badly mismanaged by the trustees that when he took back control it was in so much debt he had to sell it for, pardon the pun, peanuts, and he was almost broke. So he turned to writing to make ends meet.


Ha!  LOOSER.  I bet his toilet is porcelain.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: [Fark user image 380x221]


Georgia, OK. Minnesota, I can see that.

West Virginia?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We used to set the presidential bar so much higher.
 
Campanula
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: 44 men have been president, but one of them served non-consecutive terms so he is counted twice.


Ah! Right, of course. Been awhile since I had to give any thought to Grover Cleveland.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: America's Greatest Ex-President. Gee, I wonder who be the worst?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
