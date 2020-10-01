 Skip to content
(CNN)   Area woman has trouble finding anyone to go on an international vacation with her for some reason. Apparently all of these countries won't let in Americans either. There's something going on, but she can't quite put her finger on it   (cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 8:57 AM



sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's good looking also.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Area MAN, subby. Josiah Burton couldn't find a friend to travel with him.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 How about not travel and just do some local Tinder stuff? Or maybe a knitting class?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Area MAN, subby. Josiah Burton couldn't find a friend to travel with him.


When I travel, I always invite a beautiful woman to accompany me.  My wife gets really mad, but if she's not willing to go because 'flights are too long,' what choice do I have?

Also, when you pay by the hour, a trip to Sweden is way more expensive.  Because the woman always seems to want to be paid by the hour.  I'm not sure why.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see no masks whatsoever in any of their candids together.

Dead giveaway that they are Americans abroad.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did they or what?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: She's good looking also.


I"m sure that never entered the mind of the guy that traveled with her, right? He had never been to Illinois, he really wanted to see Peoria.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: So did they or what?


There's a reason they didn't use a UV light for the flash.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Nice to see no masks whatsoever in any of their candids together.



Yeah, I noted that too.  Especially on the flying incubator tube.  Enjoying their freedoms abroad.  And they are starting a business (travel with random strangers!) or maybe they already started the business and this was all just a marketing ploy (I'm so cynical these days).

Waiting for the FOLLOWUP story to hit Fark.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that they both got the media attention they were probably craving.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Theres something happening here. But what it is aint exactly...obvious."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American media is indistinguishable from a cesspool.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once took a girl I'd known for about 5 days on vacation that had already been planned after my then-girlfriend and I split. Things went VERY well, if you know what I mean. Much fun was had; would take her on vacation again.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unfortunate that international travel can't be a thing, but a million dead is even more unfortunate and god knows how many with chronic problems after suffering covid. When the time comes and people can once more go abroad, there will probably be strong demand for flights and accommodation though.

I imagine once a vaccine is available, we'll all have to have one of these when we travel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irresponsible. So yeah, let's give them national media attention. Ugh.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thisispete: It's unfortunate that international travel can't be a thing, but a million dead is even more unfortunate and god knows how many with chronic problems after suffering covid. When the time comes and people can once more go abroad, there will probably be strong demand for flights and accommodation though.

I imagine once a vaccine is available, we'll all have to have one of these when we travel.

[Fark user image 850x614]


We talked about airlines going from flying mostly-empty planes at dirt-cheap prices, to raising their prices to record levels in a matter of months. I wish I could buy flights at today's prices and hold them for a couple of years.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She has an Instagram. It's as vapid as you imagine it is. She's got that dumb, dead look on her face in every photo.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

orbister: So did they or what?


bingo. sell the DVD, it would pay for the trip. win-win
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like how they left the add part until the very last sentence. Farking cockbags.
 
almejita
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're gonna find pieces of her all over Turkey.  Lots of little tiny pieces with bites taken out I betcha.  Or him.  farking someone's ending up dead if I have anything to say about it. I give a fark who.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: American media is indistinguishable from a cesspool.


Media reflects its community's culture.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: She has an Instagram. It's as vapid as you imagine it is. She's got that dumb, dead look on her face in every photo.


Not all the photos:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ she is having a great time.  Go for it!
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Fake.


Maybe not, some people really are that oblivious.   I'm an eyewitness to 9-11.  It was a crystal clear day, from miles around you could see huge clouds of smoke/dust over the Southern end of Manhattan.  Helicopters buzzing around, emergency vehicles everywhere.    I observed more than one person arguing with cops, 'YOU HAVE LET ME THROUGH!  I HAVE A VERY IMPORTANT BUSINESS MEETING/JOB INTERVIEW/DOCTOR'S  APPOINTMENT....etc., etc.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one wanted to travel with me, so I went on vacation with a total stranger... and now I have VD.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one wanted to travel with me, so I went on vacation with a total stranger... and now I am a sex slave in cambodia.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No one wanted to travel with me, so I went on vacation with a total stranger... and he ate my liver while I watched.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No one wanted to travel with me, so I went on vacation with a total stranger... and he told me I stink, but how was I to know because I had COVID19 and couldn't smell anything, now the WHO and CDC says I should be jailed for being a super spreader, but really overall I miss my travel buddy after he turned blue and stop breathing from pneumonia, he was the only one I could trust to tell me the truth about my BO.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.