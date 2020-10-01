 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The US Army is deploying a new weapon that just might save us all   (nytimes.com) divider line
31
31 Comments
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up with an Army father. Naps were sacred. My father could sleep pretty much anywhere, at any time, and pretty much anywhere. I learned that skill from him very early on. Sh*t's not happening? Long trip? Nap. Waiting for someone who looks like they're not going to be there for a while, and you forgot your book? Nap. Nice day and nothing else going on? Nap. Know where he learned that? Vietnam. Get your sleep when you can.

This is nothing new, and anyone who spent time in or even near the military will tell you that the ability to sleep anywhere, at any time is a necessary skill set.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...Then there's one thing you men will be able to say when this war is over and you get back home. Thirty years from now when you're sitting by your fireside with your grandson on your knee and he asks, 'What did you do in the great World War Two?' You won't have to cough and say, 'Well, your granddaddy shoveled shiat in Louisiana.' No sir, you can look him straight in the eye and say 'Son, your granddaddy slept with the great Third Army and a son-of-a-goddamned-biatch named George Patton!'

All right, you sons of biatches, you princes of Maine, you kings of New England. You know how I feel.

Goodnight.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the new ball gag may be uncomfortable for Trump, but...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: This is nothing new, and anyone who spent time in or even near the military will tell you that the ability to sleep anywhere, at any time is a necessary skill set.


Smarted.   Because it's absolutely true.
 
The Master Baiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds deadly.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marines have been doing this for years. I've seen guys snoring at the position of attention.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rolls out"? I guess I was ahead of the curve taking naps in '04.

/Was not ahead of the curve
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OFF YOUR FEET, SOLDIER!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My time in the military? We figured out how to do that without being told or authorized. I once slept standing up, I kid you not.

TFA is dumb. Soldiers have always done this.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Marines: Adapt and Overcome
Army: A Nap and Oversleep
Air Force: *zzzzzzzz*
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I do not miss setting up obstacles for 48 hours straight.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We used to say that every minute you were asleep you weren't in the Army. Also that soldier really should secure his weapon before nodding off. Wrap the sling around your arm or something, jeez.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: My time in the military? We figured out how to do that without being told or authorized. I once slept standing up, I kid you not.

TFA is dumb. Soldiers have always done this.


I think we all have slept standing up, especially in Basic training.

One time I woke up on a mid-shift with a start, like you know sometimes you do, and I looked at my screens and I had been copying a target.  Not only did I copy the Morse correctly, but I put in the extra formatting kind of stuff that was required.   I didn't remember any of it.  Squad leader saw me, but he just thought I was copying with my eyes closed to concentrate.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Weaponizing siestas is what took down the Spanish Empire, and it will be the death knell of Democracy.  Only through stimulant abuse can a country remain a world power.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure strategic napping has been part of the warrior's kit since pre-history.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ZONK is not a new idea
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Never run when you can walk, never walk when you can stand, never stand when you can sit, never sit when you can lay down, never lay down when you can sleep."
-Sledge
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Somebody wake up Hicks."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, this isn't just good advice for the military.  Everybody has to burn the candle at both ends occasionally, but when you're doing it frequently and/or for long periods of time it affects your acumen... just look at any mid level manager.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
canadian artillery wake up
Youtube gOPEpsGJyCs
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I grew up with an Army father. Naps were sacred. My father could sleep pretty much anywhere, at any time, and pretty much anywhere. I learned that skill from him very early on. Sh*t's not happening? Long trip? Nap. Waiting for someone who looks like they're not going to be there for a while, and you forgot your book? Nap. Nice day and nothing else going on? Nap. Know where he learned that? Vietnam. Get your sleep when you can.

This is nothing new, and anyone who spent time in or even near the military will tell you that the ability to sleep anywhere, at any time is a necessary skill set.


Sometime between Vietnam and desert Storm 1.0 the army decided that lack of sleep builds character or something.  So they'd be assholes about it.  During deployments they'd let you nap... most of the time, but on a field rotation?  Inbetween training?  You should be cleaning your weapons/room, studying maneuvers in your FM, organizing your kit etc.

I think they thought that by keeping people from sleeping they were training us to be ready in case we do need to stay up for long stretches during a deployment, which did happen quite a but.  But sometime between when I joined and my last deployment they changed this line of thinking somewhat and during basic the recuits were required to get at least 7 hours of sleep a night or something and they didn't stop people from napping during downtime.

Surprise surprise the people who were trained with the "you can't sleep you should be doing something" and the guys who went through basic after the change reacted about the exact same on deployments from lack of sleep.  Its amazing what adrenaline can do when your COP is getting mortars almost 24 hours a day and you're going from combat missions to defending COP with no sleep because you're getting assaults every couple of hours.

This change has been happening for a while now.  I'm betting that the putting of this in the FMs is just so that leadership, both commissioned and NCO, doesn't have an excuse to use sleep deprivation as a punishment.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: hubiestubert: This is nothing new, and anyone who spent time in or even near the military will tell you that the ability to sleep anywhere, at any time is a necessary skill set.

Smarted.   Because it's absolutely true.


When I was in the Army, I learned how to dig foxholes with a seat in them, so I could sit and nap on my folded arms when I leaned forward. Also learned how to put trip wires out ahead of the foxhole to make it hard for Sarge to sneak up on me.

Sleep is essential to overall health, and especially decision making and mental health. If I'm sufficiently sleep-deprived, I start seeing things that aren't there. Not fun.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Marines: Adapt and Overcome
Army: A Nap and Oversleep
Air Force: *zzzzzzzz*


Jarhead detected
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, in boot we got yelled at for sleeping when not authorized. We had to come up with sneaky/strategic methods for catching 40 winks that in retrospect I'm 100% sure were not at all sneaky.

The 'seabag inspection' was one that was useful. The Navy issue duffels were stored under the mattresses on the bunks. But they had to be precisely centered etc in that military fashion.

So if you laid on the floor and hooked your fingers in the springs, a casual glance would seem to indicate you were straightening your duffel. For 30 minutes at a time...

Also useful for catching some illicit z's was church. If you didn't go to church on Sunday, you had to stay in the barracks and clean. So while I don't care about religion, I did care about 2 hours of cautious napping. Fold your hands, bow your head, close your eyes, and 'pray' really hard.
 
Slypork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: edmo: My time in the military? We figured out how to do that without being told or authorized. I once slept standing up, I kid you not.

TFA is dumb. Soldiers have always done this.

I think we all have slept standing up, especially in Basic training.

One time I woke up on a mid-shift with a start, like you know sometimes you do, and I looked at my screens and I had been copying a target.  Not only did I copy the Morse correctly, but I put in the extra formatting kind of stuff that was required.   I didn't remember any of it.  Squad leader saw me, but he just thought I was copying with my eyes closed to concentrate.


CSB: I had just finished a 24 hour shift at our QRA site (we were short-staffed and pulling double duty) and was planning on crashing for a few hours. Unfortunately some brigade brass were coming through and our commander thought he'd impress them so scheduled mandatory classes for everyone who wasn't on some specified duty. I sat down in the classroom and they started going over map reading. Ugh. My sergeant saw me nodding off and told me to go stand in the corner. It didn't help and I nodded off. I was told later that apparently one of the generals walked into the room and saw me asleep on my feet and asked my sergeant what the hell I was doing. Sarge told him I had just gotten off 24 hour duty and the general said, "Who's the horse's ass that told a man who just finished duty that he has to attend this bullshiat training?!?" The commander responded that he wanted to ensure that everyone was present for the general's visit. The general said, "That's a load of crap." He told sarge to release anyone else who had just come off duty. When sarge headed to wake me up the general said, "Leave him. Anyone who's that farking tired needs his sleep."

I woke up an hour later in an empty room.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Marine stepfather instilled in me early "Never miss a chance to eat, sleep, or shiat."
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: hubiestubert: This is nothing new, and anyone who spent time in or even near the military will tell you that the ability to sleep anywhere, at any time is a necessary skill set.

Smarted.   Because it's absolutely true.


Yep, if a sailor isn't catching a nap whenever they can they're not a very good sailor.

CSB: The Navy has a thing called a Cruise Book, basically a yearbook but with pictures submitted by the crew for an overseas deployment. The last section of the book was always pics of sailors catching naps all over the ship.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say the new ball gag may be uncomfortable for Trump, but...


DRINK!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it a Donald Trump seeking missile?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As pretty much everyone has said, this is not a new idea

CSB time

TLDR: I saw the elephant (as an aside, why does most everyone put the TLDR at the 'end' of whatever bullshiat you've been spouting?  I had to read your ponderous tome to get to the point where there's a TLDR summary...?)

Anyway, back in the ROTC Summer Camp for Wayward Children we had our own very tamed down version of 'Hell Week'.  Among other pleasantries there was a 72 hour period of constant patrolling/ambushing with minimal sleep (3-4 hours a  day at most usually through catnaps of 20-30 min duration).  About 60+ into it I was point man on a squad patrol.  Suddenly I stopped, gave the hand sign for 'freeze, danger close' & everyone froze where they were & waited to see what was happening.  After about 5 min the cadre who was with us, supervising/observing things came up to me to see what the danger was. I told him about the parade of elephants that were going through the woods perpendicular to our route of travel.  He rather loudly told me that I was hallucinating & that someone else needed to take over the point position.  The next two guys behind me told him that they had seen them also & that I had probably saved everyone from a severe trampling... Nonetheless I was replaced.  About ten minutes later the new point guy stopped everyone & then faced a tree & tired to order pizza for everyone... The cadre by that point had had enough of the hallucinogenic shenanigans, stopped everyone, told up to put out security, & then made (made, ha) us go to sleep for a while before we really got hurt (he later told us that there was nobody near us in that lane...so we were just doing an extended paranoid walk in the woods... sigh)

Sleep when you can
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thisispete: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gOPEpsGJ​yCs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Damn Canadians think they're funny.

When I was an under-grad, one of the guys on my floor was with the armed forces whatchamacallets, space cadets, and brought his "tank" to school and fired the gun (unloaded) in the Courtyard. Boom! Windle-rattling to say the least. Apart from the ball lightning and concerts in the cafeteria, one of the noisiest things ever in that Courtyard. I'm still impressed more by the ball lightning. But it was funny that time some of the guys played Hong Kong Disco music out the window during lunch. People would be bopping along to the music and they would suddenly realize the lyrics were in Chinese and double up laughing. Good times.

It wasn't really a tank It was more of an armoured car with a gun turret. HAV, if I recall correctly.
 
