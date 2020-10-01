 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Whole lot of NOPE goes on in man's bathroom after he films 'world's biggest spider' dragging away frog for dinner. No word on whether he left an usually large deposit because of it
    Spider, world's biggest spiders drags, huntsman spider, Tarantula, Huntsman spider, large spiders, huntsman spiders  
yms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've seen more shocking things in my toilet.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He was wearing his brown recluse pants.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still better than the rattlesnakes youll find in West Texas shiatters.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmm now I want frog legs
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like a cane spider, maybe bigger?

/not going to click on a sun link to find out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Biggest spiders we have here are sun spiders.   Maybe 1/2 dollar size.  That and black widows.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was not a goliath bird eating spider subby
 
farker99
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thankfully they don't build webs. That would be frightening to walk into.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farker99: Thankfully they don't build webs. That would be frightening to walk into.


That we know of. Maybe they've just been biding their time, waiting for all of us to become reliant on... oh god, they're the developers behind WebEx, aren't they?
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HELLO MY SPIDER
HELLO ARACHNID
HELLO MY EIGHT-EYED PAL
...
...
...
Hello Darkness my old friend...
 
solcofn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: That was not a goliath bird eating spider subby


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Surprisingly not Australian.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

farker99: Thankfully they don't build webs. That would be frightening to walk into.


bjerke75.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: That was not a goliath bird eating spider subby



Depends on how you categorize 'largest':   leg-span or body mass?
 
DragonIV [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looked like an averager Huntsman.  They, ah, hunt down their food, and they are big enough to eat frogs, among other things that side.  C'mon, farkers, this is the goddamn clock spider, sans clock.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Whole lot of NOPE goes on in man's bathroom..."


So not a story about George Michael.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

farker99: Thankfully they don't build webs. That would be frightening to walk into.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoB8t​0​B4jx4

Old, but obligatory and worth a yearly Halloween rewatch anyway.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Whole Lotta Nope" is my Australian-themed Led Zeppelin cover band.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Whole Lotta Nope" is my Australian-themed Led Zeppelin cover band.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Whole Lotta Knope"
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some of the spiders I get here in this apartment come close to that size, although they're water spiders with the long spindly legs. There was one that was in my bathtub back in May that was a biggie - its body minus the legs was about the size of a walnut, and its legs made it about as big as my open hand, and it was just sitting in the middle of the tub.

Now normally I don't bother the spiders - I live near water and there's lots of bugs, and the spiders keep the flies and fleas down. But when it's that big, and it's just hanging out in my tub staring at me... Sorry, man.

I grabbed a towel and smashed it against the tub bottom and stomped it around a few times, trying to make sure it didn't escape. After the adrenaline rush (yeah, I'm a wimp), I sat down for a minute, then went back to collect the towel. The spider had actually survived my attack, crawled out from under the towel, and kept going until it expires about a foot away. It was like a freaking horror movie.

So I scooped the whole thing up and put into the washer, on hot water with maximum agitation and multiple rinses. And I washed that towel 3 times because after the second time I looked in and I still saw a leg...
 
