(Medical Xpress)   Covid's in a majority of people's nightmares and since you just read this, it's probably now in yours too. Come to 'Rona   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, I'm still having "things in my ear" dreams ever since I saw The Wrath of Khan. I should really see someone about that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nope, my last bad dream was zombie themed. Again. But at least this time I woke up before being killed
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stuff that makes your dick go bad will always occupy the Casey Kasem #1 spot in my dreams.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have dreams where I become acutely aware I'm not wearing a mask but in the middle of a store with sick mofos all around. I'll start to worry when I have dreams where I am wearing a mask, because then it has gone on so long it has seeped into my subconscious.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well yeah. Waking up tied to a bed with a giant plastic tube down my throat and shoved up my peehole, with no idea of who or where I am, and being kept alive by machines in immense pain is pretty nightmarish, tbh.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What are these "nightmares" that y'all boast about?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Magazines sold at supermarket and department store queues are doo doo.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Want to stop dreaming? Smoke weed. Honestly, it's my favorite side effect of cannabis use. It may take a few days or a few weeks to kick in, but I haven't remembered a dream in years. I go to sleep, then wake up. No recollection of anything in between.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stuff that makes your dick go bad will always occupy the Casey Kasem #1 spot in my dreams.


"Dicks go bad" sounds like the companion to "Girls Gone Wild."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since I started taking a low-dose statin, my dreams have gone into another dimension - very high-resolution, extremely complex plots, totally entertaining, never scary, but here's the weird part, almost all the characters are complete strangers that I seemingly invent out of the blue, like all the way down to noticing the buttons on their jackets and shiat like that. It's a bit disconcerting to think about whether the statin is somehow altering this brain activity.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nope, I'm still having "things in my ear" dreams ever since I saw The Wrath of Khan. I should really see someone about that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nope. Last bad dream was going to the cemetery with my mom to exhume her parents so we could rebury them in unakite coffins. Upon exhumation my grandfather reanimated, so we had to explain he was dead for over 20 yezrs, and please get in the coffin before the nukes reached us. And in the back of my dream mind I wondered why we didn't buy a 3rd coffin for my mom, since she too is dead.

The worst, most messed up part of the dream: Why bury them in unakite? I hate that rock, it's so ugly.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got the weirdest and most vivid dreams due to pregnancy, but I've never once had a dream involving the 'rona.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last night's dream was the ceiling fan in my bedroom exploded and took out a window, and a violent thunderstorm was coming.

/don't have a ceiling fan.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Since I started taking a low-dose statin, my dreams have gone into another dimension - very high-resolution, extremely complex plots, totally entertaining, never scary, but here's the weird part, almost all the characters are complete strangers that I seemingly invent out of the blue, like all the way down to noticing the buttons on their jackets and shiat like that. It's a bit disconcerting to think about whether the statin is somehow altering this brain activity.


This is weird - that's been an aspect of my dreams as well. Specifically: those early-night, twilight-sleep dreams as I'm drifting off. I feel like the characters always have fully fleshed-out personalities and histories, although I could never articulate them upon waking up. Sometimes I'm not even present in these dreams.

And I'm also on a statin. Although I can't say my dreams, other that aspect, are any more or less vivid than they were in my pre-statin days.
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Acts 2:17
In the last days, God says,
I will pour out my Spirit on all people.
Your sons and daughters will prophesy,
your young men will see visions,
your old men will dream dreams.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's pretty nothing more boring to me than hearing about someone else's dreams.  Dreams are a personal thing, that have zero interest to others, IMO.

That said, the worst thing about being old and having poor prostrate health, is I now routinely wake to horrible dreams just as my body's way of telling me to get up and pee.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Well yeah. Waking up tied to a bed with a giant plastic tube down my throat and shoved up my peehole, with no idea of who or where I am, and being kept alive by machines in immense pain is pretty nightmarish, tbh.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pup.socket: What are these "nightmares" that y'all boast about?


It's the place where we seem to exist that can blame all the problems on one guy. Oh and people reuse condoms because it might help. Oh and they obscure their face so you can not tell if the are a threat.

Sleep is awesome.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Occasionally I will be wearing my 'rona mask in a dream. It's happened a couple times recently.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a recurring nightmare where I have to poop and can't find a toilet, and one where I'm back in college and I show up for class for the first time on the last day and try to get the teacher to not fail me.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only nightmare I've had this year is when I had the 'rona.  Thought I was being choked only to find out I threw up a little bit and burned my epiglottis.  It takes a while to get that feeling out and the only thing that works is waiting.

The rest of my nights are dreams about partially improbable building architecture.  Oh, and sweet 'rona dreams.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't have COVID in my dreams. Mine are mostly about running around a city that I think is my own home town but really is a city of my mind and life. It's really kind of nice cause I run in to family there that's been long dead and sometimes wake up feeling like I just got done hanging out with them. That'll be nice to carry with me as I get in my elderly years cause I hate waking up these days. Don't even want to imagine how I'll feel down the road.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The Pope of Manwich Village: Since I started taking a low-dose statin, my dreams have gone into another dimension - very high-resolution, extremely complex plots, totally entertaining, never scary, but here's the weird part, almost all the characters are complete strangers that I seemingly invent out of the blue, like all the way down to noticing the buttons on their jackets and shiat like that. It's a bit disconcerting to think about whether the statin is somehow altering this brain activity.

This is weird - that's been an aspect of my dreams as well. Specifically: those early-night, twilight-sleep dreams as I'm drifting off. I feel like the characters always have fully fleshed-out personalities and histories, although I could never articulate them upon waking up. Sometimes I'm not even present in these dreams.

And I'm also on a statin. Although I can't say my dreams, other that aspect, are any more or less vivid than they were in my pre-statin days.


Some statins, like the one I take, are fat-soluble and some are water-soluble. I'm not sure if either one can more/less easily get into the brain.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nope, I'm still having "things in my ear" dreams ever since I saw The Wrath of Khan. I should really see someone about that.


I had that dream.  And woke up with sharp pain and throbbing in my ear, so bad I could barely breathe. I got my wife to drive me to the nearest urgent care, where they said it looked like I had a buildup of wax against my eardrum, and they needed to irrigate it to see if there was an infection.

They flushed out my ear, and a silverfish came out.
 
