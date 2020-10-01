 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   When the world's most powerful artificial intelligence was asked to conceive of an original artwork, it made a sculpture from plungers titled "A Short History of Plungers and Other Things That Go Plunge in the Night"   (forbes.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose it could be worse...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT give this thing access to the internet.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Midnight Plunger, what plunges at midnight.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means something...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And THIS is who's running the world now?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get skynet people
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an acrylic box on the ground at the Met. This AI is our next Michelangelo.
 
olapbill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smart.
buy one before you need one
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: The Midnight Plunger, what plunges at midnight.


Subby's mom.
 
Hevach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: And THIS is who's running the world now?


No, that'd be the plunger.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thevintagenews.comView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plungism is the tinfoil hat plumbers wear to keep snakes out of their brainwaves.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of like the art, but... those descriptions are so good it's legitimately creepy.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boring. this is indistinguishable from some brainwashed Real Murikkkan MAGA slave's terminally-unfunny, derivative brain-drool YouTube commentary on modern art. geek culture is art poison.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: DO NOT give this thing access to the internet.


Haha.
Too late.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the Rimworld and leaving disappointed as 12 plungers look on from the distance.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: DO NOT give this thing access to the internet.


I vaguely remember a story about the time the engineers of Watson aimed it at Urbandictionary to learn dialect.  That'd have be hilarious to see on Jeopardy.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark.jpeg
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostsatellite: boring. this is indistinguishable from some brainwashed Real Murikkkan MAGA slave's terminally-unfunny, derivative brain-drool YouTube commentary on modern art. geek culture is art poison.


Good job bringing politics to a story about art and A.I.
Your TDS is on full display
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THE FUTURE IS NOW
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now add some marketing to it, and..
Presto! Modern art.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does everything have to be about the Trump administration?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now add some marketing to it, and..
Presto! Modern art.


It's already modern art
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: Somaticasual: Now add some marketing to it, and..
Presto! Modern art.

It's already modern art


True. But you can add a few extra zeros...
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was just in a fairly high end art gallery yesterday. These would be better than half of the stuff there, but not as good as the other half.  If the AI 3d printed the art, that would be something, but it just generates text that the artist interprets to make the art.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great, now even AI is making better jokes than I am.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Opacity: Why does everything have to be about the Trump administration?



Fark user imageView Full Size


Royal scepter and polishing material
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now add some marketing to it, and..
Presto! Modern art.


You're taking the plunge?
 
