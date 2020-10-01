 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Louisiana man arrested for coming out of the closet. Since it was a 15-year-old girl's and he'd been living there for a month, he's lucky he was just arrested   (yahoo.com) divider line
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, he doesn't look like a creep.
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And he first got in touch with her 2 years ago......
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I had some kind of time machine I would send a letter teenage me:
Dear talkertopc, some girl's standards in men are a lot lower than you think, you're just fine. BTW, that girl who complimented your jeans in class, she was flirting with you, talk to her.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When calling someone a redneck is just a description and not derogatory.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Closet Creeper
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.vimeocdn.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why you teach your kids to keep their closets clean.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I would just leave him hanging.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh, so sometimes teenage girls on the internet really are teenage girls.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: When calling someone a redneck is just a description and not derogatory.

[s.yimg.com image 800x800]


Even after spending a month in a closet with no sun, he still has a farmers tan. It's impressive in its own way.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait. Is any of that stuff illegal in Louisiana? Guy must of thought he was still in Mississippi.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did the parents not beat the piss out of him when he was caught??
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow Jeff Foxworthy has really let himself go.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 640x640]

[Fark user image 850x850]

Wow Jeff Foxworthy has really let himself go.


you might be a pedophile if....
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not too bright. He admitted to the cops he traveled over state lines on numerous occasions since she was 13. Hope this guy likes the taste of prison wallets, because he's going to be getting plenty in the very near future. I love how they always say in these articles they're not sure if he has retained an attorney. He's living in a 15-year-old girl's closet. I seriously doubt he's got 10K to plop down on a lawyer.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: When calling someone a redneck is just a description and not derogatory.

[s.yimg.com image 800x800]


That's him after a month in a closet? Christ. How bad was the sunburn before he got there?
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
