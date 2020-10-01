 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cosmopolitan)   Like my grandmother always used to say: "When the weather is hot & sticky, that's no time for dippin' dickie, but when the frost is on the pumpkin then that's the time for dickie dunkin"   (cosmopolitan.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Clinical psychology, Weather, cold weather, serious relationship, Feelings of isolation, content, preconceived notions, key identifiers  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 4:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your grandmother sounds like an interesting person.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cold weather and lack of outdoors and sunshine causes singles to become lonely and desperate."

The previous 6-8 months of hiding from one another and always wearing masks in public haven't done that at all!

TFA reads like it was written a year ago
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we nominate subby for a headline of the year award?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "The cold weather and lack of outdoors and sunshine causes singles to become lonely and desperate."

The previous 6-8 months of hiding from one another and always wearing masks in public haven't done that at all!

TFA reads like it was written a year ago


Shows how much they know. I don't need cold weather to be lonely and desperate.

Oh, did I accidentally say that out loud?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As if finding a person relationship wasn't difficult enough, someone has gone and turned the seasons into an additional issue to have to worry about. Really? Was that absolutely necessary?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bagged my missus in the (hot southern Australian) summer. We were engaged by early Autumn. It felt like the right thing to do and 20 years later it still does.

Don't marry the person you tolerate when you're down and depressed. Marry the person you want to take to the nearest nude beach in the right weather. Maybe that's the same person but make sure the second condition is true.
 
schubie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah. All my relationships have started in the spring and summer. Apparently my giant hoodie collection isn't flattering?
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i love horny old people with head injuries
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mynameisnick: i love horny old people with head injuries


Like, literally?
 
dready zim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something like 75% of all relationship starts and breakups happen in the three months that contain Christmas, new year and valentines day.

People either get desperate to have someone for those dates, or they get tired of carrying on the charade and just want to end it before one of those dates rolls around again.

Wanna know the best day to go out and hook up?

Boxing day. Anyone in a pub on their own on Boxing day is there for one reason and one reason only.

As a bonus, hardly anyone is there so the choice is limited.
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrparks: mynameisnick: i love horny old people with head injuries

Like, literally?


hating them would be weird
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.