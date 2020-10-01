 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Timothy Ray Brown, the first person to be cured of HIV, dies of cancer at age 54. Fark HIV and fark cancer   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Immune system, AIDS, HIV, CCR5, Lymphoma, Blood, Cancer, Timothy Ray Brown  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 8:31 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Berlin Patient made history, it is sad that his life was cut short by cancer. Thanks to him for helping advance science.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope there is no correlation.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sithon: I hope there is no correlation.


There's definitely correlation.  Let's hope there's no causation.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When your number flashes up on the big board, you're going

/One way or another
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RIP Tom Hanks
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: sithon: I hope there is no correlation.

There's definitely correlation.  Let's hope there's no causation.


The best kind of correct.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You keep guarding against the left jab, and pow, the right hook comes out of nowhere.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chariset: sithon: I hope there is no correlation.

There's definitely correlation.  Let's hope there's no causation.


I gave you both smarts.  It was a good thought, even if the terminology was off.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they use lots of cash to cure HIV?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Considering how it spreads, maybe "Fark HIV" isn't the most appropriate phrasing in this instance.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.