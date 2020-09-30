 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Cyclist rides 2,500 miles from Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Creek   (upi.com) divider line
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...around the corner, fudge is made.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a lot of taint.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Again?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pew pew.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait.  I thought Pee Pee came from the point and Poo Poo came from the crack...

Oh.  Creek.

Whatever.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a category for Fark Ready Headline of the Year?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's gross. He's going the wrong way. Front to back, dude.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That's gross. He's going the wrong way. Front to back, dude.


ARG, four minutes!
 
crinz83
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
one time i went from butte to intercourse. it was in a car, though. mostly in the back seat.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a fitting way to draw attention to your cause in 2020, works on 1st graders.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Animatronik: This is a fitting way to draw attention to your cause in 2020, works on 1st graders.


It got your attention
 
Animatronik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Animatronik: This is a fitting way to draw attention to your cause in 2020, works on 1st graders.

It got your attention


And yours?
Hes riding 69 miles a day, something for everyone.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Then on to Schitte's Creek?
 
camarugala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kinda trickled down from the last 48 hours aren't you mods?
Kinda trickled down from the last 48 hours aren't you mods?
 
