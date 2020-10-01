 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   FDA widens probe into AstraZeneca's vaccine to see if it's farking up more takers than other trial vaccines. This is fine   (reuters.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Vaccine, Clinical trial, Immune system, Pharmaceutical industry, vaccine study, Infectious canine hepatitis, Adverse event, The Trial  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 7:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what the FDA is supposed to do?  That does seem fine.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: Isn't that what the FDA is supposed to do?  That does seem fine.


Agreed. Given the political pressure from above, the not fine thing would be if the FDA were all, "lol dead people, amirite?"
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can happen whenever a patient has a serious adverse event.  Don't read too much into it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AZN's vaccine gets you high?

I'll take two.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Regulators in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa have allowed AstraZeneca to resume its clinical trials there."

It's almost as if there's some near future event, specific to the US, that is causing the FDA to be extra cautious for the next month...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On September 16 Mark Meadows stood on the White House lawn and scolded a reporter, saying "To correct you!" when the reporter said scientists are saying a vaccine would probably not be ready until Mid-2021. Mark said it would be ready to distribute at the end of September of this year. It's now October. So who's the one that needed correcting Mark? Spoiler: YOU.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne​w​s/mark-meadows-stands-by-trump-claim-t​hat-coronavirus-vaccination-could-be-w​eeks-away
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like the FDA is about to be Trumped again. Insufficient loyalty to Dear Leader is a firing offense.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump will still make them approve the drug anyway. Gotta have a cure before the election!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It should take the FDA less time to review the data than it took to read that article, assuming AZ documented it all.
It'll be a long while If they have to reach out individually to trial volunteers because AZ's pants are on fire.

/Rule number one, kick out the people who pretend they have the answers.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: On September 16 Mark Meadows stood on the White House lawn and scolded a reporter, saying "To correct you!" when the reporter said scientists are saying a vaccine would probably not be ready until Mid-2021. Mark said it would be ready to distribute at the end of September of this year. It's now October. So who's the one that needed correcting Mark? Spoiler: YOU.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/mark-meadows-stands-by-trump-claim-t​hat-coronavirus-vaccination-could-be-w​eeks-away


Typical tRump administration BS. Don't ask questions or try to look behind the curtain. Here's what they want everyone to take:

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Trump will still make them approve the drug anyway. Gotta have a cure before the election!


I'm starting to get the feeling government agencies think Trump's great on the government is weakening so are willing to risk doing the right thing.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

way south: "Regulators in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa have allowed AstraZeneca to resume its clinical trials there."

It's almost as if there's some near future event, specific to the US, that is causing the FDA to be extra cautious for the next month...


The FDA has always been more risk adverse than our European counterparts and approves things more slowly.

There was a nice series of article comparing the device approval and recall rate differences a couple of years ago.

Don't bring up thalidomide.  It was approved in Europe but was not FDA approved for maternal nausea - that came in under compassionate use rules.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

way south: "Regulators in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa have allowed AstraZeneca to resume its clinical trials there."

It's almost as if there's some near future event, specific to the US, that is causing the FDA to be extra cautious for the next month...


Because Brazil, South Africa and India just ooze confidence in scientific integrity. And the FDA remembers the last time the Brits fast tracked a drug without proper testing.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

way south: "Regulators in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa have allowed AstraZeneca to resume its clinical trials there."

It's almost as if there's some near future event, specific to the US, that is causing the FDA to be extra cautious for the next month...


No, the FDA wont be influenced by politics when it cones to safety.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's good to see the FDA actually doing something other than visually inspecting chickens for microscopic bacteria
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

way south: "Regulators in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa have allowed AstraZeneca to resume its clinical trials there."

It's almost as if there's some near future event, specific to the US, that is causing the FDA to be extra cautious for the next month...


The FDA is notoriously a bit more cautious than the drug authorities in other parts of the world, including Europe. It's part of the culture and lore of the FDA. Because they were more vigorous in the approval process the US was not nearly hit as hard by thalidomide (a medicine that was intended to treat morning sickness) as Europe was. Thalidomide was approved in Europe but still in clinical trials in the US when it was discovered that it is a racemic mixture, the other form causes limb deformations and the good form can spontaneously transform into the damaging form, causing thalidomide to be pulled from the shelves. Thalidomide is now seeing a resurgence as a treatment for leprosy and cancer, but will never be given to a pregnant woman again. This and a few other cases have given the FDA the reputation of being a lot more rigorous and strict in which medicines are approved.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Isn't that what the FDA is supposed to do?  That does seem fine.


It's more than fine, it's confirmation that even with a blatant disregard for human life, throwing money at a problem without the proper clinical trials doesn't improve anything. If we can't trust your results, in some cases that's even worse than getting no results.
::Biden looks to camera:: Just remember who told you that you'd have a vaccine by now and not to wear a mask, and who told you that we wouldn't have to wear masks by now if everyone had cooperated on February when Trump found out children have no special protection from covid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This will be fine. I can feel it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is normal. The vaccine development process needs to be both quick and thorough. It's not unexpected that sometimes there will be delays to ensure that it doesn't become reckless. This isn't likely to be a problem caused by the vaccine but we need to be absolutely certain that in even fringe cases it isn't dangerous before giving it to billions of healthy people.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.