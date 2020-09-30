 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Home invader shot. As he was fleeing the home. Shooter fires 12 shots, hits with 1. In the leg. Shooter is 11. Alabama   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, Paisley Park Records, The Revolution, warning shot, man, family's front yard, Chris, stolen laundry hamper, magazine  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 6:32 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well this one dubious example has convinced me that all those studies that say having guns in the house is actually far more dangerous are clearly wrong.

And securing guns so children can't have access to them whenever they want, clearly overrated. Nobody needs to do that.

I mean if you can't trust a child with a gun....
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
May 2016
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.


He's still the shooter. I'm glad he is ok, but it is disgusting that an 11 year old has access to unsecured firearms.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: feckingmorons: I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.

He's still the shooter. I'm glad he is ok, but it is disgusting that an 11 year old has access to unsecured firearms.


He clearly knows how and when to use them.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clearly he doesn't, because the "invader" was fleeing, while the kid continued to blast away.
The kid is lucky his errant rounds didn't kill a bystander.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: sithon: feckingmorons: I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.

He's still the shooter. I'm glad he is ok, but it is disgusting that an 11 year old has access to unsecured firearms.

He clearly knows how and when to use them.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: Clearly he doesn't, because the "invader" was fleeing, while the kid continued to blast away.
The kid is lucky his errant rounds didn't kill a bystander.


How did the kid know the criminal wasn't still armed.

The best solution would be not to have criminals, then children could live carefree lives.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: sithon: Clearly he doesn't, because the "invader" was fleeing, while the kid continued to blast away.
The kid is lucky his errant rounds didn't kill a bystander.

How did the kid know the criminal wasn't still armed.

The best solution would be not to have criminals, then children could live carefree lives.


Sure that's the solution.🙄
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone is really desperate to defend his 4-year old newsflash post here. Geez.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wejash: Someone is really desperate to defend his 4-year old newsflash post here. Geez.


The kid is now 15 and a state trooper.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead of running, Chris told the station, he upgraded his weaponry, equipping a 9mm handgun that was in his inventory.

I may have taken liberties.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: feckingmorons: sithon: feckingmorons: I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.

He's still the shooter. I'm glad he is ok, but it is disgusting that an 11 year old has access to unsecured firearms.

He clearly knows how and when to use them.



I'm OK with this event. Kid came out OK. Bad guy not OK.

Guns serve a purpose. Too many guns and their accessibility in the USA remain the issues.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.


Yep. As he was running away with a laundry basket.

This is a truly American story.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: sithon: feckingmorons: I think you mean, 11 year old subdues armed felon who threatened to kill him.

He's still the shooter. I'm glad he is ok, but it is disgusting that an 11 year old has access to unsecured firearms.

He clearly knows how and when to use them.


Wait until the guy is outside, running for his life as instructed and then shoot him in the back. It's the American way.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: May 2016


Look subby saw it on facebook and had to tell the world of the wonders of a pre teen child being left alone at home with a gun in the house


Subby also really wants us to ignore the many legal violations the previous sentence contained in it
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I LoL'd at the part where an 11 year old said "he was crying like a baby". Other than that, meh.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Instead of running, Chris told the station, he upgraded his weaponry, equipping a 9mm handgun that was in his inventory, popped some psycho and buffout, then pulled up VATS.

I may have taken liberties.


/gotta watch that AP bar.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One human life is EASILY worth one basket of dirty laundry. They should let the kid go to the hospital and euthanize the bastard!

It's in the constitution.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: wejash: Someone is really desperate to defend his 4-year old newsflash post here. Geez.

The kid is now 15 and a state trooper.


OMG you submitted this bullshiat  story.
LMFAO.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good for him.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm OK with this event. Kid came out OK. Bad guy not OK.


Where did the other 11 bullets end up?

=Smidge=
/I suppose you're gonna say it doesn't matter since nobody else was hurt, but is that really a responsible attitude towards gun usage?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hero Tag for the kid.

Home intruders should not be heralded as victims or heroes. They ARE the criminals.

You may think "Oh just let them do what they want and they'll go away" but you'll change your mind if you ever become the victim, or hopefully not, by a worse guy who rapes and kills.
 
way south
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: One human life is EASILY worth one basket of dirty laundry.


It was worth a human life when the thief was threatening to kill a child.
What changed?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

way south: ModernLuddite: One human life is EASILY worth one basket of dirty laundry.

It was worth a human life when the thief was threatening to kill a child.
What changed?


The thief escaped the house and ran away.  An adult would catch hell for shooting a man in the back as he ran away.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where did the rest of the bullets end up?
 
JNowe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not only was Chris holding a real gun, the boy knew how to use it. His stepfather had been giving him shooting lessons, he told WVTM-TV.

Chris emptied the magazine, firing off 12 shots by the time the intruder neared a fence in the family's front yard, the 11-year-old told the station.
The final shot hit the man in the leg as he was hopping the fence, the boy said.

I think "knew how to use it" is a bit of a stretch. Kid needs more lessons.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Obviously his dad either hasn't trained him or his dad doesnt know what he is doing. I raised 4 sons and I have a 9 yr old grandson now. All could keep all of those shots within the diameter of a paper plate with a 9mm all day out to 20 yards. 9 yr old grandson killed his Boobiesol deer last season. With a 454 casull revolver at 52 yards. This is pretty typical skillset for country boys in alabama. My boys could hunt with a 270 for deer by 8yrs old.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Story" about something that supposedly happened in Alabama, reported in a Chicago birdcage liner, from 2016.
Who TF is greening this dogshiat, and why? Somebody has an agenda.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pistol deer...how the helled boobiesol pop in there. And why cant we edit comments or if we can..how?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Be brave, trust God."

Except with your aim, apparently.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Pistol deer...how the helled boobiesol pop in there. And why cant we edit comments or if we can..how?


You can ask the mods to delete it, and post it again correctly.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boobiesol


Boobiesol
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course his name is Kyle
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dstanley: Boobiesol


Boobiesol


It's gonna be the name of my WAP follow-up.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcos P: Of course his name is Kyle


WTF?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dstanley: Boobiesol


Boobiesol


Does Booblejuice appear if you say it again?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.