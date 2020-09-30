 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Eat shiat Bob   (wvpublic.org) divider line
75
•       •       •

Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Compromise: he breathed it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Murray, who is now 80 years old, writes that he is heavily dependent on the oxygen tank he is frequently seen using, and is "near death."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The balls on this guy.  He's already had his company skip out on paying their share for the disability fund, and now he wants to claim benefits from it?  Some judge needs to get some practice in on the speed bag.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
In his claim, Murray, who is now 80 years old, writes that he is heavily dependent on the oxygen tank he is frequently seen using, and is "near death."

Not near enough.

Worth noting also, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was nominated for an Emmy for Music & Lyrics for 'Eat shiat, Bob' (featuring the 'Suck My Balls, Bob' Dancers)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
NOT.  ONE.  RED.  CENT.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: The balls on this guy.  He's already had his company skip out on paying their share for the disability fund, and now he wants to claim benefits from it?


"But you don't understand!  Now it's happening to ME!"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I hope it hurts to eat, sleep, breathe, and poop. Eat shiat Bob
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's called "Schadenfreude" and it's pronounced HA HA
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well that's good news.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe we're entering a period of justice.

/eat shiat, Bob
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In his claim, Murray, who is now 80 years old, writes that he is heavily dependent on the oxygen tank he is frequently seen using, and is "near death."

don't let us detain you
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I look forward to Mr.NutterButter crashing the funeral.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thoughts and Prayers™
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

I will, however, reserve my sympathy for his employees who were denied those benefits because of him.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

I will, however, reserve my sympathy for his employees who were denied those benefits because of him.


Too bad there is no benefit for Black Heart Syndrome, he would clean up on that.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

I will, however, reserve my sympathy for his employees who were denied those benefits because of him.

Too bad there is no benefit for Black Heart Syndrome, he would clean up on that.


We should probably wait for an autopsy to determine which it is.

If the autopsy shows it to have been black lung, I fully support paying him until his death.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.


HELL NO. There is absolutely no way that scumbag has the right after working to deny for his fellow miners: this is justice, let him eat black shiat coughed up from his own chest and choke to death on it.

But not quickly, it needs to be a slow, drawn-out death telegraphed and televised live to all other such scumbags in all other professions to farkwads who would dare to reduce any kind of worker benefits for any reason, ever.  Anti-union representatives should never be allowed health benefits, vacation time, overtime pay, medical/dental benefits or bathroom breaks. Anti-safety regulations idiots should be allowed to be mangled to death in an industrial roller or meat grinder, preferably feet-first. Anti-welfare advocates should be immediately blocked from ever receiving a penny of any kind of public assistance whatsoever including health care and social security or a public salary if they are a paid politician. Anti-environmental regs assholes should be force fed road trash, plastic debris soup and contaminated water.

Let true justice reign: those who live by the sword must die by their own greedy sword.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like maybe Bobby Murray was a Trumpian Billionaire...which is to say not one at all and actually broke as a joke and putting on airs.   The fact that he filed for this, knowing it would be public, reeks of desperation and suggests he actually really needs the money
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thespindrifter: nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

HELL NO. There is absolutely no way that scumbag has the right after working to deny for his fellow miners: this is justice, let him eat black shiat coughed up from his own chest and choke to death on it.

But not quickly, it needs to be a slow, drawn-out death telegraphed and televised live to all other such scumbags in all other professions to farkwads who would dare to reduce any kind of worker benefits for any reason, ever.  Anti-union representatives should never be allowed health benefits, vacation time, overtime pay, medical/dental benefits or bathroom breaks. Anti-safety regulations idiots should be allowed to be mangled to death in an industrial roller or meat grinder, preferably feet-first. Anti-welfare advocates should be immediately blocked from ever receiving a penny of any kind of public assistance whatsoever including health care and social security or a public salary if they are a paid politician. Anti-environmental regs assholes should be force fed road trash, plastic debris soup and contaminated water.

Let true justice reign: those who live by the sword must die by their own greedy sword.


He does in fact have the right. Such is the way of the welfare system of a civilized nation.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Daer21: thespindrifter: nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

HELL NO. There is absolutely no way that scumbag has the right after working to deny for his fellow miners: this is justice, let him eat black shiat coughed up from his own chest and choke to death on it.

But not quickly, it needs to be a slow, drawn-out death telegraphed and televised live to all other such scumbags in all other professions to farkwads who would dare to reduce any kind of worker benefits for any reason, ever.  Anti-union representatives should never be allowed health benefits, vacation time, overtime pay, medical/dental benefits or bathroom breaks. Anti-safety regulations idiots should be allowed to be mangled to death in an industrial roller or meat grinder, preferably feet-first. Anti-welfare advocates should be immediately blocked from ever receiving a penny of any kind of public assistance whatsoever including health care and social security or a public salary if they are a paid politician. Anti-environmental regs assholes should be force fed road trash, plastic debris soup and contaminated water.

Let true justice reign: those who live by the sword must die by their own greedy sword.

He does in fact have the right. Such is the way of the welfare system of a civilized nation.


We are in fact NOT a civilized nation.  The Republican Psychopath out front should have told you.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

I will, however, reserve my sympathy for his employees who were denied those benefits because of him.


He claimed only a year ago that it had nothing to do with the mines:

But Murray told NPR in October 2019 that he had a lung disease that was not caused by working underground in mines.
"It's idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. IPF, and it is not related to my work in the industry. They've checked for that," Murray told NPR. "And it's not - has anything to do with working in the coal mines, which I did for 17 years underground every day. And until I was 76, I went underground twice a week."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't remember this episode of the Bob Newhart show.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't remember this episode of the Bob Newhart show.


That's because this is about Bob Noheart.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"And die, Bob."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Virginians, poor and struggling, vote for Republicans who constantly screw them.
Yeah, that's how it goes.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: West Virginians, poor and struggling, vote for Republicans who constantly screw them.
Yeah, that's how it goes.


Thing is, they used to be reliable to have at least something of a Union Democrat streak. Now it's all stigginit all the time.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: West Virginians, poor and struggling, vote for Republicans who constantly screw them.
Yeah, that's how it goes.


But they tell them comforting lies
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shame. You should get the exact same denial you gave your employees.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: That's a shame. You should get the exact same denial you gave your employees.


Sealed in a mineshaft because of an "earthquake"? Sounds good.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image image 425x260]


That looks like a PS blank. You can write "job-killing regulations" on the first domino and "black lung" on the last.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need Mr. Nutter Butter to be on that board examining his claim.

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


/you laugh, but he got his PhD in pulmonology at Johns Hopkins.
//He's just a furry.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Ayn Rand was on welfare and used Medicare when she was old.

Hypocrisy- it's a right wing cornerstone.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig, best TOC for a brief ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brenteverett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ESADMF!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's chutzpah.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: West Virginians, poor and struggling, vote for Republicans who constantly screw them.
Yeah, that's how it goes.


Well, sometimes they vote for 'Democrats' like Joe Manchin.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: And Ayn Rand was on welfare and used Medicare when she was old.

Hypocrisy- it's a right wing cornerstone.


The legitimate, boiler plate right wing argument for this is it's not "handouts" - they worked to earn it.

yeah, this is the actual excuse they use.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Murray is human filth.

Just a reminder, he is *personally* responsible for the death of nine people at Crandall Canyon mine.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Murray told NPR in October 2019 that he had a lung disease that was not caused by working underground in mines.
"It's idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. IPF, and it is not related to my work in the industry. They've checked for that," Murray told NPR. "And it's not - has anything to do with working in the coal mines, which I did for 17 years underground every day. And until I was 76, I went underground twice a week."

What a difference a year makes...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Bill Murray is human filth.

Just a reminder, he is *personally* responsible for the death of nine people at Crandall Canyon mine.


I know the Garfield movies were bad, but I don't think they killed anyone.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: d23: Bill Murray is human filth.

Just a reminder, he is *personally* responsible for the death of nine people at Crandall Canyon mine.

I know the Garfield movies were bad, but I don't think they killed anyone.


fark sorry
 
spaceberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, buddy, you get the same Thoughts and Prayers you gave everyone else.  IOW: Get fooked you giant hypocritical poopnoggin.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this jackass leading the effort to undo President Obama's tightening up of mine safety standards.
/it's even worse that he rose up through the ranks, he farking was a miner and still screwed them over.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here ya go. This should take care of that awful black lung.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: nmrsnr: If the man has black lung from working in the mines, let him get his benefit.

HELL NO. There is absolutely no way that scumbag has the right after working to deny for his fellow miners: this is justice, let him eat black shiat coughed up from his own chest and choke to death on it.

But not quickly, it needs to be a slow, drawn-out death telegraphed and televised live to all other such scumbags in all other professions to farkwads who would dare to reduce any kind of worker benefits for any reason, ever.  Anti-union representatives should never be allowed health benefits, vacation time, overtime pay, medical/dental benefits or bathroom breaks. Anti-safety regulations idiots should be allowed to be mangled to death in an industrial roller or meat grinder, preferably feet-first. Anti-welfare advocates should be immediately blocked from ever receiving a penny of any kind of public assistance whatsoever including health care and social security or a public salary if they are a paid politician. Anti-environmental regs assholes should be force fed road trash, plastic debris soup and contaminated water.

Let true justice reign: those who live by the sword must die by their own greedy sword.


🖤
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.