 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   About that six foot distance   (slate.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Epidemiology, Infection, close contact, Infectious disease, Transmission, AIDS, Tuberculosis, airway of an infected person  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 5:30 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a good reminder the six feet is an easy-to-remember distance. It's just what people can do in the normal hallway and distances we build into our seating plans, offices, lines in grocery stores, and so forth.
 
alienated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thanks for reporting on thing known by many for months now, slate.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ugh. People are so stupid.

"The problem with masks is..."

"The problem with the six foot rule is..."

There is a constellation of recommendations, not a single one of which is a silver bullet. Do the best you can across all categories and stop reading shiat like this.

/Might as well be weightlifters arguing about RPE or always training to failure
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At work you don't have to wear your mask at your cube but if you get up it is mask on and yesterday there was a meeting and people were in there with no masks on. I was told it was 6 feet but it looked less and that is why I spend most of my days in my office in a back corner.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.