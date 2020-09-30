 Skip to content
(WRCB)   Lakeland Florida is selling 40 swans. No not for eating, maybe   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(drags my comment over from the other thread...)


Others place their swans in wedding venues, or funeral or nursing homes, Donahay says

Because if there's someone who enjoys an aggressive swan nipping at their nut sack, it's mourners and the elderly!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as four tens.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm just picturing Sean Connery say 'swans'.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All the swan thieves go find trouble in Orlando while Lakeland would have thanked them.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/​o​s-xpm-2010-10-28-os-swan-arrests-lake-​eola-20101028-story.html

https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/a​r​chives/2016/04/13/commissioner-sheehan​-wants-lake-eola-swan-thief-prosecuted​-to-fullest-extent-of-the-law
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My grandma lived in Lakeland and when we'd visit her, we'd go feed the ducks and swans. The ducks were nice, but the swans were assholes. Their bills have "teeth", and they'll try and take a piece of your hand if they can
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Swan Kill
Youtube HInEgFk22WQ
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: I'm just picturing Sean Connery say 'swans'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
swan are evil nasty bastards, like nesting canada geese bleached white.

so i bet they'd be trump's favorite birds, if he didn't hate all animals.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: My grandma lived in Lakeland and when we'd visit her, we'd go feed the ducks and swans. The ducks were nice, but the swans were assholes. Their bills have "teeth", and they'll try and take a piece of your hand if they can



Can confirm, swans are assholes.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
STOP LOOKING AT ME!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it costs $10,000 per year to feed them

Why? They're wild animals. I mean, I'm sure they appreciate you feeding them but I'm not sure it's necessary.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: it costs $10,000 per year to feed them

Why? They're wild animals. I mean, I'm sure they appreciate you feeding them but I'm not sure it's necessary.


It doesn't cost that much to feed my fat ass.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Were they ugly ducklings once?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: abhorrent1: it costs $10,000 per year to feed them

Why? They're wild animals. I mean, I'm sure they appreciate you feeding them but I'm not sure it's necessary.

It doesn't cost that much to feed my fat ass.


Based on your Fark handle I'm not sure that's accurate
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jim32rr: The_Sponge: abhorrent1: it costs $10,000 per year to feed them

Why? They're wild animals. I mean, I'm sure they appreciate you feeding them but I'm not sure it's necessary.

It doesn't cost that much to feed my fat ass.

Based on your Fark handle I'm not sure that's accurate


I LOL'd.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jim32rr: The_Sponge: abhorrent1: it costs $10,000 per year to feed them

Why? They're wild animals. I mean, I'm sure they appreciate you feeding them but I'm not sure it's necessary.

It doesn't cost that much to feed my fat ass.

Based on your Fark handle I'm not sure that's accurate

I LOL'd.


🍺
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trade them for the  local Canada geese, one for one
 
