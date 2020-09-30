 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Drone carries human kidney over Las Vegas desert. Subby hopes they deliver livers, too   (usatoday.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But is it a double-decker double-wide?

Kidney in a Cooler
Youtube rDH-RfinMjg
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How, like just exposed to the elements, dangling from a hook by some gristle?
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they deliver livers, make sure they include the onions.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lil Wooly Mammoth: If they deliver livers, make sure they include the onions.


Or fava beans and a nice chianti.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you deliver a liver what's left?  Arteries and gristle and fat?
 
Kuta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rat Race/Best scene/Jerry Zucker/Rowan Atkinson/Wayne Knight/John Cleese
Youtube nnQs4zjtERw
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every one of these hospitals already has helicopter transport and a helipad. This is a solution in search of a problem.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

recombobulator: If you deliver a liver what's left?  Arteries and gristle and fat?


A lot of fibrosis and a hypertensive portal vein if mine is an indication, so yep.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Organ delivery seems way down on the list of useful things a drone could do like locate and destroy mines, pollinate crops for increased food production, or HOA violation inspections.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why not use storks, they've been delivering babies for ages.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: Every one of these hospitals already has helicopter transport and a helipad. This is a solution in search of a problem.


I'm guessing this is a cost thing.  Fueling/running a crewed helo versus some schmuck with a RC toy that can handle carrying a cooler full of ice and meat.

They had to have first tested this with a beer run, you just know it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alex10294: Every one of these hospitals already has helicopter transport and a helipad. This is a solution in search of a problem.


They're tired of not being paid the $250,000 they charge for each flight so they can recover somewhere between $0 to $12,000.

Expect a less generous checklist for "life continuation" efforts and butchers paramedics  trained in harvesting sweet meat and giblets so they can be immediately loaded into drones to go the highest bidder.

Life flight helicopters will be used to transport the wealthy bidders to meet their new drone delivered organs.
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: alex10294: Every one of these hospitals already has helicopter transport and a helipad. This is a solution in search of a problem.

I'm guessing this is a cost thing.  Fueling/running a crewed helo versus some schmuck with a RC toy that can handle carrying a cooler full of ice and meat.

They had to have first tested this with a beer run, you just know it.


If they didn't already have all that stuff for emergency transport, yes. But they do.  They would have this in addition.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was the kidney still being used?
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As long as they're not collecting livers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
