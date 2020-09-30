 Skip to content
(Comic Sands)   Man: Will you marry me? Woman: YES. 2020: I don't think so   (comicsands.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, English-language films, Proposal, Marriage, TikTok of a proposal, TikTok video, boat-related mishap, gorgeous backdrop of a wooded lake, wife-to-be  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that everyone who puts their proposal on TikTok is eaten by sharks
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Amusing tag would work here too.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The old theme song from America's Funniest Home Videos stuck in my head now.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Leaving the engine running - not a safe thing to do.
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No idea why, but this popped into my head while watching that:

C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Indeed, ye olde fairy tale of middle-aged redneck marriage proposals on boats next to a pier in a lake.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BAAHAHHAHA  the boat tried to warn him
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think I speak for all of us when asking the all important question: Is the ring ok?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: Leaving the engine running - not a safe thing to do.


No, but it's the necessary element in this staged accident.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

syrynxx: I hope that everyone who puts their proposal on TikTok is eaten by sharks


CSB: my partner and I had a conversation last October, at the end of which we decided to get married.

// and then I went to Target and bought a 20-pack of Ring Pops
// and then we scheduled our wedding for what seemed like a really cool date: 5-10-20
 
