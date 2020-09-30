 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   With all that's been going on with the post office this year, maybe don't try mailing in a winning lottery ticket to claim the prize   (lotterypost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not unfortunate, that's stupid. I wouldn't put a $20 winning lottery ticket in the mail.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think The Post Office should be capitalized.


/G.E.D. in grammer
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My company's PO Box rental was coming up to renew today.  Three weeks ago, I wrote them a check and since it was after hours, I dropped the payment in a mailbox just outside the post office, using the prepaid, pre-stamped envelope that they gave me.

3 weeks later, they've never received it.  It literally had to travel 20 feet, and they lost it!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't do the lottery but if I did I sure as hell would trust the USPS with a winning ticket.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That's not unfortunate, that's stupid. I wouldn't put a $20 winning lottery ticket in the mail.


I don't know how things work in Florida, but in Oregon, you can claim prizes up to $600 at your local retailer, and over $50k at the lottery office. Everything in between has to be claimed by mail.
 
