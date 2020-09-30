 Skip to content
 
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   There is no serenity at the Serenity Funeral Home in Milwaukee today   (cbs58.com) divider line
16
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but think of how much gas the coroner saved.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FrankCostanza.jpg
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hundreds dead etc
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was Reavers.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shiny!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everybody dies, Tracey. Someone's carrying a bullet for you right now, doesn't even know it. The trick is, die of old age before it finds you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well here's hoping to save someone some amount of money
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone was aimin' to misbehave...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like a leaf on the wind.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Like a leaf on the wind.


TOO SOON
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
epyonyx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bodies everywhere!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're new franchise  on Miranda will be busy for a while
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It was Reavers.


He had to shoot those people.  Do you have any idea what the Reavers would have done to them?

Bonus fruity oaty bars:

Serenity: Fruity Oaty Bars with Joss Whedon introduction
Youtube le5XccdOLus
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Yeah, but think of how much gas the coroner saved.


Did you hear about the new, more efficient German microwave oven? It seats 50.

/I'll show myself out now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

"Hope you know a good mortician if you want open casket"
 
