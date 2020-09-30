 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Giant Meteor holds campaign rally in Pennsylvania to energize the base   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
25
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in Indiana and I saw this on the way to work this morning. It was really nice it lasted a long time also.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a long time supporter.

/just end it already
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.


Purity test. I bet you just aren't inspired. Why must you let perfect be the enemy of good?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.

Purity test. I bet you just aren't inspired. Why must you let perfect be the enemy of good?


Im on the giant meteor fence
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.


Sleepy Asteroid.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I saw an orange fireball streak horizontally across the sky one night while I was on the deck having a smoke at a friend's place.  Nobody believed me when I told them about it because I was stoned.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.

Purity test. I bet you just aren't inspired. Why must you let perfect be the enemy of good?


Do or do not. There is no try.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.

Purity test. I bet you just aren't inspired. Why must you let perfect be the enemy of good?

Do or do not. There is no try.


It's better to vote for the Giant Asteroid That Just Misses than no asteroid at all. There's too much at stake this election year. Maybe next election year we can have the Giant Meteor That Doesn't Miss.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I need to see the meteor debate the president.

I'd pay some damn good money for that livestream.

/ he'd probably interrupt it left and right and not give it an opportunity to obliterate him.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this is why i put all my money on big meteor...

when it hits i would have to work another day for the rest of my life !!!!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nidiot: I'm a long time supporter.

/just end it already


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Good news everyone. We are already dead.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I once saw a fireball like this flash through the sky. Fortunately someone at the local observatory got a picture. Even I was kind of doubting what I saw.

/it turned out to be a Soviet booster rocket burning up in the atmosphere, which was pretty ominous in its own way.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.


static.tvmaze.comView Full Size

Don't blame me, I voted for Apophis.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goddamnit Steve!  We said to stop doing flybys of Earth.  You're riling up the monkeys!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm a little jaded on Meteor for president after discovering all meteors burn up in the atmosphere in mere seconds. Doesn't sound like it will make it the whole 4 years, and VP asteroid is way out of touch. And even if meteor does make it to earth (and not cause an extinction event) then it will just be a meteorite... basically a rock. Do you want a rock as president? Ok, not a fair question in 2020, but ya gotta say "space rock for president" just doesn't have the same pizzazz.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm not voting for Giant Asteroid That Just Misses.

Purity test. I bet you just aren't inspired. Why must you let perfect be the enemy of good?

Do or do not. There is no try.

It's better to vote for the Giant Asteroid That Just Misses than no asteroid at all. There's too much at stake this election year. Maybe next election year we can have the Giant Meteor That Doesn't Miss.


Yeah it's kinda being rammed home that we really have no choice. Botox man or orange man. Who thought that these were the best choices. It's a joke and an embarrassment. Oh look! Shiney thing in the sky!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I dunno.  I need to see the meteor debate the president.

I'd pay some damn good money for that livestream.

/ he'd probably interrupt it left and right and not give it an opportunity to obliterate him.


C'mon man!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Goddamnit Steve!  We said to stop doing flybys of Earth.  You're riling up the monkeys!


Please stop demeaning the monkees.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
in front of my neighbors house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trucker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't just tease us like that, dammit!
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just another 3rd party candidate trying to destroy America.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And this went green?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

