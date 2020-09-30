 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   14 year old boy in stolen car dies after hitting another stolen car driven by a 16 year old. Lesson: Don't Steal Cars   (wgntv.com) divider line
42
    More: Sad, Automobile, Belleville News-Democrat, Southwestern Illinois police, WOOD RIVER, 14-year-old boy, Illinois, Metro-East, stolen car officers  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Sad] tag?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud Boys?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never should have stopped doing drivers training in high school
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Steal Cars

Victim blaming!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
I leaned how to drive in my mom's lap.
As a teen I drove like an idiot.
I must be super lucky to be alive.
Wait. I did smash into a wall doing 90.
So yeah. I'm lucky.

Sucks to be that kid.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass tag in the clink for petty theft or something?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two dead car thieves?

Im cool with it.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 into 16 = -1.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: They never should have stopped doing drivers training in high school


I do not remember the part about not stealing cars when I took driver's ed in high school, I think they assumed we knew that part.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IRL GTA is only fun if the cars are stolen.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a self-correcting problem.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.salon.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legends, both of them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, a nuclear arms race is probably too bland for the Politics tab.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't steal cars if you don't have the skills.

//driving at 1 (electric) and had a midget racer at 3
//didn't start seriously stealing cars till I was 17
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand that's sad, on the other hand...

[Darwin.jpg]
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Don't steal cars if you don't have the skills.

//driving at 1 (electric) and had a midget racer at 3
//didn't start seriously stealing cars till I was 17


You are one cool dude.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the one survives to rat out his other 3 friends. Then they all get charged with the dead one's murder.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.


Literally NOTHING of value was lost here.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old girlfriend thought it was inappropriate that I was fine with her car thief friend killing himself in a stolen car.
I've had a car stolen, and am OK with hanging car thieves, like they used to do with horse thieves.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"Illinois State Police say officers had pursued at least five cars that were stolen from the dealership."

RICO accessory to vehicular manslaughter for all of them
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wood River. I ponder if they speak of the dealership on the edge of town where one can aquire a vehicle and slip down 255 without peril.

In the 80s I was a courier and we bought "Dodge"Colts from them.  Banks didn't like us showing up in VW Dashers so the boss settle on Colts. They said "imported for DODGE" on the back and some poor car porter had to carefully remove "imported for" from them.

Diesel Chevette
Diesel LN7 - where's the battery?
Dodge Omni - left one in Highland Illinois. Maybe uts
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: [Sad] tag?


Something can be sad and Darwin approved at the same time.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wood River. I ponder if they speak of the dealership on the edge of town where one can aquire a vehicle and slip down 255 without peril.

In the 80s I was a courier and we bought "Dodge"Colts from them.  Banks didn't like us showing up in VW Dashers so the boss settle on Colts. They said "imported for DODGE" on the back and some poor car porter had to carefully remove "imported for" from them.

Diesel Chevette
Diesel LN7 - where's the battery?
Dodge Omni - left one in Highland Illinois. Maybe uts


I'd take a Shelby Turbo Colt today. But they're all dead. Engine computers died when the oxygen sensor died, bad design. Virtually all of them.

If one of those had been wrecked, that would have been sad.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.


Could be Dodges of some sort.  You know, the ones with 700 horsepower and nothing else of note.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, when you don't bother to even vaguely deter car theft, what do you expect?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.

Could be Dodges of some sort.  You know, the ones with 700 horsepower and nothing else of note.


Dodge is owned by who?
All fiats, nothing of value was lost.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if they charge the 16 year old who lived with murder or manslaughter.  If you kill somebody while committing a crime, it's like you murdered them, legally.  Heck, there have been cases where a police car was chasing somebody, and the cop car is the one that crashes and killed somebody, and the try and convict the person the cop was chasing with murder.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Geotpf: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.

Could be Dodges of some sort.  You know, the ones with 700 horsepower and nothing else of note.

Dodge is owned by who?
All fiats, nothing of value was lost.


Oh, I thought you literally meant Fiat branded autos.  Lots of combo Fiat-Chrysler (or Dodge-Chrysler or Dodge-Chrysler-Fiat) dealers.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Geotpf: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.

Could be Dodges of some sort.  You know, the ones with 700 horsepower and nothing else of note.

Dodge is owned by who?
All fiats, nothing of value was lost.

Oh, I thought you literally meant Fiat branded autos.  Lots of combo Fiat-Chrysler (or Dodge-Chrysler or Dodge-Chrysler-Fiat) dealers.


I think they gave up on selling fiat branded cars in the USA.
Just like frog cars, they have to disguise them, people are onto Nissan as well.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.

Literally NOTHING of value was lost here.

A 2015 white Ford Edge rolled over, ejecting the 14-year-old driver. The 2014 silver Dodge Dart, driven by the injured 16-year-old, crashed into a drainage canal about 300 feet off the roadway. The car was almost completely submerged in water, according to ISP.


They stole the most lame cars they could find.

That sucks and all, but it sounds like these two were headed for a life of prison anyway. Hopefully the one who got injured will take this as a lesson.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's really society's fault for not teaching people that theft is wrong most of the time.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Geotpf: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Couldn't identify the car models.

Stolen from a Chrysler dealership, so fiats.

Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.

Sucks for the stealership and their insurer.

Could be Dodges of some sort.  You know, the ones with 700 horsepower and nothing else of note.

Dodge is owned by who?
All fiats, nothing of value was lost.

Oh, I thought you literally meant Fiat branded autos.  Lots of combo Fiat-Chrysler (or Dodge-Chrysler or Dodge-Chrysler-Fiat) dealers.


In the nest of Twitter links to other Twitter links, I finally found the original story (unfarkable link though; gotta copy/paste):

https://www.bnd.com/news/local/crime/a​rticle246104260.html

Both cars were used.  The 16 year old was driving a 2014 Dodge Dart; the 14 year old was driving a 2015 Ford Edge.  So, yeah, nothing of value was lost.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chaos in the suburbs! Sir, thank you sir!
Cries.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GodComplex: It's really society's fault for not teaching people that theft is wrong most of the time.


If we had Islam taught in schools, kids would know stealing is wrong.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GodComplex: It's really society's fault for not teaching people that theft is wrong most of the time.


That's pre-2020.  We now call them "unplanned donations."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Not sad at all, just wrecked junk and two dead thieves.


Eh, it's sad that a kid is dead and another in life-threatening danger.  A lot of juvenile delinquents come from really shiatty homes - abuse and neglect is pretty common.  I had a couple of high school friends like that - broken kids from broken homes.  At least one of them managed to turn things around in adulthood, I can't speak for the others since I don't really know what happened to them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Malenfant: An old girlfriend thought it was inappropriate that I was fine with her car thief friend killing himself in a stolen car.
I've had a car stolen, and am OK with hanging car thieves, like they used to do with horse thieves.


🤔😔😠🙄
 
bfh0417
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GodComplex: It's really society's fault for not teaching people that theft is wrong most of the time.


Oh, people know theft is wrong. The punishment isn't a deterrent anymore.
 
