Now that's the kind of Wild Ride Disney should build
    San Bernadino  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what he expected to happen.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This process took a great amount of skill and courage. Luckily, the arborist took all necessary precautions before attempting such a feat.

I want to see the Job Hazard Analysis for this one. Was "thrown into low-earth orbit" included?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like an OSHA violation.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kinda hoping he was gonna fly two streets over.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a guy back in the 60s who had an act like that except he used a giant pendulum. If you see him on variety shows once in a while. His rig was too big for the studio so they had to set it up in a parking lot.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witness me, bloodbag!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that ent the best way to do that.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like something from a Bugs Bunny cartoon
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he killed the palm while he was at it. The grow from the tip, cut it off and the tree dies.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would make a killing selling new underwear next to the ride for $100.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many more chunks he took off before he came down?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I would have just cut that thing down from the ground, let it fall where it may.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fronds don't let fronds on that ride.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like something my crazy neighbor would do, except he'd knock out a power line again.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jackass 3: The Christmas Tree
Youtube dkxINrvIJf0
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just had 3 trees felled in my yard by a climber and crew so I'm getting a kick...

Seriously, they just left like 20 minutes ago. I would never have the balls to do that job. I'll drop trees from the ground when there's room but these guys are freaking men.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good ol' San Berdoo. There's a good chance that the guy was both incredibly dumb and on drugs.
 
foxtail
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That guy knew exactly what he was doing. He used the smallest saw he could, was harnessed to the tree, killed the saw as soon as the top came off and as long as he hung on and kept his face from harm he was going to be just fine. The weight he took off was way more that he weighed so there was no chance he was going to snap the trunk off. I am sure he took it apart on the way down about 3 feet at a time. Maybe less because palm is heavy when wet.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farker99: And he killed the palm while he was at it. The grow from the tip, cut it off and the tree dies.


I'm certain the arborist was aware, and this was the design of the operation.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone with 2 wood stoves in the family, I am looking at that tree trunk with extreme envy.

Do palm trees burn well, or does coconut oil translate into creosote buildup...?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: That looks like an OSHA violation.


Only if they know about it...oh, wait.

CalOSHA is probably not amused, but since the guy wasn't killed or (presumably) seriously injured, they might not get more than a stern letter. Depends on the history, if any, of the guy's employer (assuming he's not a one-man show).
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He better enjoy the ride while he can...I hear drumfp got confused and made being an arborist illegal.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only acceptable use of vertical video.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
360 Swing + Paramotor
Youtube sjTuJpgyaW8
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks more like something you would find at Fun Spot
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: As someone with 2 wood stoves in the family, I am looking at that tree trunk with extreme envy.

Do palm trees burn well, or does coconut oil translate into creosote buildup...?


We have palm trees in Hawaii but I have never heard of anyone using them for firewood.

Parts of the trunk are very hard and most of it is filled with fibers.I had a few ground up once and the wood chips were an awesome mulch, used some to grow orchids.
 
