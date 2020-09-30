 Skip to content
This is your Fark Writer's Thread, reasoned debate and dialogue edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A while ago, I had someone ask me a question from a friend about writing.  I dunno why, they seemed to think I knew what I was talking about in spite of all the evidence to the contrary, but I digress.  The question was, "Let's say you're writing a short story, and you're writing a bit of character dialogue. My friend is stuck in the dialogue and is looking for tips to get back to the 'action'."

I still think my answer was correct, if completely useless, but here's what I came up with as a response:

I would say the question misses the point.  Dialogue and action are both tools to move the story forward.  Dialogue is used to show a character's internal mental state, and the action should be derived from that.  If it's not directly required by the story, then it shouldn't be there (Chekov's Gun applies to everything) and if a story is stuck in dialogue, it may be either extraneous and not needed at all, or exposition that could or should be culled and replaced by showing, not telling.

If the dialogue is the story itself, or it shows the 'action' as being the characters changing over time, then its fine as it is, but if someone is stuck in it then it suggests it's not part of the story.

Writing question of the week:

As a writer, how would you approach the question?  How do you balance between dialogue and action?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update:

I'm working through the line edits for each accepted entry now.  Well, not right this second, but figuratively speaking.  I hope to at least send out all notifications by this weekend, even if I don't have the edits all done.  Progress is definitely occurring; I'm also continuously being blown away by how good some of the writers are here on Fark.  I've already had one 'Holy crap, I am not worthy to edit this' moment and I'm pretty sure there will be more. Stay tuned!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think about the story, everything flows from that.  If your story has numerous characters interacting, you're probably gonna have a lot of dialogue.  Don't worry about how much, just make it work.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I kind of have the opposite problem. I've had to work to use more dialogue.

I tend to write either from a first-person perspective, or a 'tight third-person' where each section focuses on one character, and the narrator tends to take on some of the characteristics and diction of that character. (E.g. Lois McMaster Bujold, Charlie Stross sometimes, etc. As a simple example, in Bujold's novel "Cryoburn", there's a section from the point of view of the main protagonist, then one from his bodyguard, then one from a kid. Although they're all done in the third person, the vocabulary and descriptions shift toward the 'focus' character; like simpler sentences and smaller words for the 'kid' section.)

Those styles can make it easy to fall into "telling, not showing" if you're not careful. I find that forcing myself to take blocks of text (which I tend to generate first) and rework them into dialogue usually makes for a better flow.

The best solution to 'getting stuck in the dialogue' is to add some action. It's a movie, not prose, but "The Terminator" is famous for mixing its infodumps with action. If some character needs to explain something, they are simultaneously weaving through a car chase or hiding from the police or whatever. Have the characters doing something while they talk, even something as simple as washing the dishes. Describing how they move, pause, look at each other, all can be useful.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I get a bit stuck as I expect my readers to make connections and inferences and figure stuff out. That said, you gotta lay out a lot in advance to make them want to like, or at least be interested in, your characters. Keeping the mystery in the story and the characters while still enticing someone to keep reading seems pretty tricky.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No it isn't.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: I get a bit stuck as I expect my readers to make connections and inferences and figure stuff out. That said, you gotta lay out a lot in advance to make them want to like, or at least be interested in, your characters. Keeping the mystery in the story and the characters while still enticing someone to keep reading seems pretty tricky.


I write the story, write the dialogue, and along the way I add in description and, as I edit, I write more description and setting.  What you are doing is assuming your readers aren't stupid.  When you add in description and setting, you are getting them lost in the world you've created but you really don't need that much.  Too much and you slow things down.  Hemingway did it well and became the template for many future writers (although his parents didn't understand why people thought he was so good.  Good for him for not listening to his dumbass parents.).
 
