 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Let's just hope Best Korea's nuke power plant, which was just battered by recent typhoons, was built to best specs because if not it could spark a Fukushima-style disaster that will threaten the lives of 100million people   (thesun.ie) divider line
31
    More: Scary, South Korea, Chernobyl disaster, North Korea, NORTH Korea's nuclear reactor, Kim Il-sung, Plutonium, Korea, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2020 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not enjoying 2020.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<shudder> Mega Kim....
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really care. What's a bit more radioactive stuff mater at this point?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I am not enjoying 2020.


You'll get over it
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the radiation leak we can expect kaiju.  Which is nice.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just pretend that the continuation of bad things for this year didn't/doesn't happen?

Like, if a life-ending asteroid is heading right for us, can we just not know about it? I just can't take any more. My tolerance is generally high since I was born anxious...but farkin' A, I can't be the only one at the end of their rope.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: I don't really care. What's a bit more radioactive stuff mater at this point?


What a radioactive mater might look like:

a.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Can we just pretend that the continuation of bad things for this year didn't/doesn't happen?

Like, if a life-ending asteroid is heading right for us, can we just not know about it? I just can't take any more. My tolerance is generally high since I was born anxious...but farkin' A, I can't be the only one at the end of their rope.


Yeah, a gamma ray burst while we're all in bed might be better than hearing about the next big disaster. We're all of evens, odd as that sounds.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim was immediately concerned and frustrated until an advisor managed to assure him "nuke" in this situation didn't refer to his microwave.

/ its not funny if i have to explain it
// then again maybe it wasn't regardless.
/// why the fark does the DPRK have a nuclear power facility?  That's like letting a toddler run America - ok bad example.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020. Let it go.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
closer to home, 60+ quakes near brawley, ca since 4:00pm pdt.  2.0-4.9. average seems to be rising.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hmm, i didn't have nuclear meltdown on this years bingo card.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny queso: closer to home, 60+ quakes near brawley, ca since 4:00pm pdt.  2.0-4.9. average seems to be rising.


Oh, neat. Let's just go add more strain go the San Andreas fault, why not?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny queso: closer to home, 60+ quakes near brawley, ca since 4:00pm pdt.  2.0-4.9. average seems to be rising.


On the plus side it might relieve strain on the San Joaquin fault, and and scuttle speculation that it could become the primary transform fault north of the Gulf of California rift zone. (Not sure if that's really 'the plus side' for anyone...)
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.


What... HOW? Surely by *now* they've closed the recycling loops so that cooling no longer generates new contaminated water?

I mean FFS, it's been almost ten years. I know decontaminating radioactive-contaminated water isn't *easy* but it's not impossible either.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: johnny queso: closer to home, 60+ quakes near brawley, ca since 4:00pm pdt.  2.0-4.9. average seems to be rising.

Oh, neat. Let's just go add more strain go the San Andreas fault, why not?


they get lost of clusters down there but it seems they are usually in the 2's.

3's and high 4's is a bummer. racking up two or three per minute.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.


That number sounds wrong unless they are processing and releasing a similar amount of water every day.  Water is ~8lb gallon, so a ton is !250 gallons.  100 tons would be ~25,000 gallons, or about a railcar a day.  The reactor went down 9 years ago, so that would be over 3,000 railcars of water.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

erik-k: Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.

What... HOW? Surely by *now* they've closed the recycling loops so that cooling no longer generates new contaminated water?

I mean FFS, it's been almost ten years. I know decontaminating radioactive-contaminated water isn't *easy* but it's not impossible either.


The reactors are cold.

But the containments are full of water and at least one is cracked. Ground water gets in and out. Is contained by a frozen underground 'wall' and pumped out for eventual treatment.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: erik-k: Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.

What... HOW? Surely by *now* they've closed the recycling loops so that cooling no longer generates new contaminated water?

I mean FFS, it's been almost ten years. I know decontaminating radioactive-contaminated water isn't *easy* but it's not impossible either.

The reactors are cold.

But the containments are full of water and at least one is cracked. Ground water gets in and out. Is contained by a frozen underground 'wall' and pumped out for eventual treatment.


*blink*

Wait a minute... the containment buildings (except for #2, into which the melted-down reactor exploded blazingly radioactive chunks) haven't been pumped dry yet?

Let me guess, next you're going to tell me the turbine halls are still full of water?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.


Too much toxic waste and Norks are hungry.
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Two birds, one stone.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

erik-k: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: erik-k: Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.

What... HOW? Surely by *now* they've closed the recycling loops so that cooling no longer generates new contaminated water?

I mean FFS, it's been almost ten years. I know decontaminating radioactive-contaminated water isn't *easy* but it's not impossible either.

The reactors are cold.

But the containments are full of water and at least one is cracked. Ground water gets in and out. Is contained by a frozen underground 'wall' and pumped out for eventual treatment.

*blink*

Wait a minute... the containment buildings (except for #2, into which the melted-down reactor exploded blazingly radioactive chunks) haven't been pumped dry yet?

Let me guess, next you're going to tell me the turbine halls are still full of water?


Last I heard, they hadn't even gotten an inspection robot down to the bottom of the containments. It's hot in there, nukes the electronics in the robots.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe the dotard in chief could do his job for once and call his BFF to send US experts to monitor the situation uh?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 They're rushing through to get Dear Leader his/her nukes. All other concerns are secondary
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: johnny queso: closer to home, 60+ quakes near brawley, ca since 4:00pm pdt.  2.0-4.9. average seems to be rising.

Oh, neat. Let's just go add more strain go the San Andreas fault, why not?


The 2020 shiatshow needs a finale...

- Trump reelected due to SCOTUS decision
- Best Korea goes fukushima
- San Andreas fault goes kaboom
- what else???
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always turn to red-top tabloids for my daily IAEA news.  Thanks, subby and fark admins!
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would laugh pretty hard if those dumbasses managed to make what little arable land they have left uninhabitable with their dumbass nuclear program.  That'll show those Western imperialist bastards!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: erik-k: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: erik-k: Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.

What... HOW? Surely by *now* they've closed the recycling loops so that cooling no longer generates new contaminated water?

I mean FFS, it's been almost ten years. I know decontaminating radioactive-contaminated water isn't *easy* but it's not impossible either.

The reactors are cold.

But the containments are full of water and at least one is cracked. Ground water gets in and out. Is contained by a frozen underground 'wall' and pumped out for eventual treatment.

*blink*

Wait a minute... the containment buildings (except for #2, into which the melted-down reactor exploded blazingly radioactive chunks) haven't been pumped dry yet?

Let me guess, next you're going to tell me the turbine halls are still full of water?

Last I heard, they hadn't even gotten an inspection robot down to the bottom of the containments. It's hot in there, nukes the electronics in the robots.


So apparently, they do have a cleaning system in place that scrubs everything except for Tritium out of the water - they've got 1.1 million tons of tritiated water. But I just *cannot* understand why any more is added on a continuous basis. There aren't 100+ tons of water a day leaking into the site, I assume...

As far as the robot electronics goes, yes high radiation is a problem... Nuclear inspection cameras currently still use vidicon tubes as imagers. Next up, control circuitry using miniature tubes. Brushed DC motors. Relays. Vacuum dynodes.

I heard a "Jesus you can't make this up" story at a nuclear engineering seminar about how, immediately after the meltdowns, there were people running around trying to build computer-driven FEM models of the reactors to determine if they were being successfully cooled - when any first year engineering student could have multiplied the specific heat, mass of injected water, and temperature rise to confirm that the answer was "no" in about ten seconds.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: Me so thorny: Fukushima is still generating several hundred tons of radioactive water every day, which is being stored on-site in specially built containers. I shutter to think about the response to a similar accident in Best Korea.

What... HOW? Surely by *now* they've closed the recycling loops so that cooling no longer generates new contaminated water?

I mean FFS, it's been almost ten years. I know decontaminating radioactive-contaminated water isn't *easy* but it's not impossible either.


What part of "it will be our doom to embrace nuclear energy" were you unclear about?

farking sun worshipping has always been the most insane.
 
Pinner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Enigmamf: johnny queso: closer to home, 60+ quakes near brawley, ca since 4:00pm pdt.  2.0-4.9. average seems to be rising.

Oh, neat. Let's just go add more strain go the San Andreas fault, why not?

The 2020 shiatshow needs a finale...

- Trump reelected due to SCOTUS decision
- Best Korea goes fukushima
- San Andreas fault goes kaboom
- what else???


Kanye West gets a spot in the trump administration?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.